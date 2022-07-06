Crime of the century: Who stole Pete Kennaugh's wheelie bin? + more on the live blog

It's with regret that we have to start today's live blog with some very serious news from the picturesque Manx village of Laxey. An unassuming setting for one of the great criminal mysteries of our time — who stole Pete Kennaugh's wheelie bin?

Wheelie unfortunate (sorry) that an ex-pro can't even go to the Tour de France for three weeks without the mean streets of Man showing what a dangerous and frightening place to live it is.

Perhaps the Cavendish Cartel is causing terror? (Although for legal reasons we should probably stress we DO NOT actually believe Cav is taking his Tour snub frustration out on Pete K's rubbish...just to be clear...)

Whoever it was, ITV are sure to bring out a three-part drama with David Tennant playing a weathered island detective investigating the most shocking of crimes.

While some suggested Kennaugh had gone 'full Partridge', others sprung into action, including ITV colleague David Millar, who responded to one helpful reply...

He just got a message from @MarkCavendish telling him the same thing, amongst much laughter… — David Millar (@millarmind) July 5, 2022

That's what a good bin stealer would do, to be fair...cover their tracks...

“Let’s make this wheelie bin too hot to handle, people.” https://t.co/UYLm48EdMx — Gary Fairley 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 (@TheGaryFairley) July 5, 2022

It was me, I’m painting it gold and ebaying it as Olympic memorabilia — John Turner (@EcuriePeril) July 5, 2022

Jack was more concerned with other parts of the story...