Near Miss of the Day 794: Driver passes cyclists signalling right — police suggest riders should have turned quicker

Gloucestershire Police started a Near Miss of the Day debate after NMotD 763 when the force said the driving wasn't "poor enough" despite the motorist pushing past a cyclist on a tight bend into oncoming traffic.

That caused plenty of discussion, and following some extra questions from us, the force doubled down, saying: "While the car driver could have waited until both them and the cyclist had turned the corner, in this instance the manner of driving did not appear to cause the cyclist any raised risk."

Anyway, the point is we're back in Gloucestershire for today's submission, which starts just after 1:30 into the video above.

road.cc reader Andy explains: "This was on the evening of the 8th June, about 8pm, in Minchinhampton — a small Gloucestershire town, very quiet and rural. Local cycling club outing. About eight riders. I happened to be at the front chatting to a mate.

"We both checked behind and began signalling ahead of the junction, we started to slowly turn but the car driver appears to have started to overtake the main group further back so just carried on. I was clearly signalling the entire manoeuvre.

"Fortunately I was hesitating and cycling slowly as I sensed the driver wasn't going to wait. The PC from Gloucestershire Police dismissed outright initially as the wrong date on the video. I offered witnesses to confirm, including the local vicar, so he then replied that I had come to a virtual standstill after signalling. Not sure how that gives the driver the right of way, my track stands are not that good."

Here's the exact police response: "I would not prosecute this as you had slowed to a virtual stop to talk with your friend after you had signalled rather than continuing to go round the corner."

"I was clearly signalling the entire time, but as I didn't barrel round the corner to get out of the drivers way, it was my fault. Must ride faster," Andy concluded.

