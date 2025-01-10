road.cc Recommends Components of the Year 2024/25: The best groupsets, grips, saddles and more from the last 12 months

Explore the best cycling components available – the top products that made it into road.cc Recommends in 2024. From groupsets to grips, saddles and power-measuring pedals, this selection covers a broad range of premium equipment. There’s something here for everyone.

How the road.cc Recommends awards work

Every month, we choose the best bikes, components, accessories and items of clothing that we’ve reviewed on road.cc – and, when appropriate, our sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips – and add them to road.cc Recommends, the section of our site that’s devoted to the exceptional.

Make no mistake: getting selected for road.cc Recommends is really, really difficult. Only outstanding products make it.

Now we’ve stepped things up even further. For these awards, we’ve revisited all the products that made it into road.cc Recommends during 2024 and chosen the best of the best. Everything here is truly exceptional.

Unlike our bike awards (which begin next week), we don't arrange components and accessories into top-10s. Instead, we present three types of awards:

Bargain Buy This goes to the product that gives exceptional value for money on a bangs-for-your-buck basis.



Money No Object We take price out of the equation for this one; it’s all about performance.



Editor’s Choice This award goes to the product that gives the best combination of performance and value for money.

We don’t always give out all three awards in each category; it depends on what we feel the product selection deserves. This year, we've not given a Bargain Buy award in this category, although there's certainly impressive value to be seen here.

You may notice that there are no wheels or tyres included here. That’s because we're giving them the attention they deserve in separate categories.

One final point: all the prices quoted below were the full RRPs at the time of our initial reviews. They’re what we based our findings on. Some could have gone up since then, while you might be lucky enough to find other items at sale prices.

Right, let’s reveal the road.cc Recommends Components of the Year 2024/25…

SRAM Force AXS groupset £2,290

SRAM’s second-tier Force AXS groupset had a makeover in 2023 and with sleeker shifters, a SRAM Red-inspired carbon crankset, a new front derailleur design, and a lighter overall weight, it’s better than ever. This is a stellar choice for a workhorse bike right up to a dream build both for the road and gravel.

One major improvement is the revised shifter shape. Smaller hoods than previously, a design borrowed from the Rival AXS groupset, are more comfortable for riders of all hand sizes. Larger, textured paddles improve control, even when you’re wearing thick winter gloves. The wireless climbing Blips – the name SRAM gives to its supplementary shifters – are a great touch, allowing effortless shifting whatever your hand position.

The shifting performance is impressive. The redesigned front derailleur is now smoother and more reliable under load – a significant upgrade from past iterations – while rear shifting remains precise, and the Orbit fluid damper keeps the chain stable, even on rough surfaces.

SRAM offers a range of Force cranksets, with the big change being the use of integrated chainrings on the standard 2x option, meaning the two chainrings are one-piece construction. This might make things lighter and stiffer, but the fact that you can’t change them individually could add to your long-term costs.

The Quarq power meter is accurate and reliable, although it’s integrated into the rings, so there’s a large expense coming your way when they wear out. That said, Force AXS as a whole is competitively priced, undercutting Shimano’s second-level Ultegra while offering gravel-ready versatility.

The second-generation Force AXS is the culmination of all the good bits of what SRAM has done recently. This is a comfortable, functional, and durable groupset that’s easy to live with.

Why it’s here Like the old Force AXS but lighter, more comfortable and better looking

Read the review

Fizik One-to-One custom 3D-printed saddle £499

The Fizik One-to-One programme offers a groundbreaking approach to bike saddles, providing a custom fit tailored to your individual anatomy. It uses advanced 3D-printing technology to create a saddle that works perfectly with your unique pressure profile. While undeniably expensive, it delivers unparalleled comfort and personalisation.

The process begins with a visit to an authorised dealer (included in the price; there are only a couple in the UK so far) where you’ll get a rudimentary bike fit (there's no point getting a custom saddle if you're in completely the wrong place), and a session on a pressure pad.

The data collected highlights pressure peaks, imbalances, and instability, all of which are used to create your bespoke saddle. The analysis recommended that reviewer Jamie Williams switch from a short-nosed Vento Argo to a custom 3D-printed Aliante R3.

At first glance, Jamie’s new saddle looks and feels a lot like a standard Adaptive saddle, but if you run your fingers over the upper you’ll notice that in some areas it’ss more squidgy on one side than the other. The asymmetrical design addresses Jamie’s unique pressure profile, and after several weeks of use, he reported this to be the most comfortable saddle he has ever ridden.

Okay, £500 is a lot of money to spend on a saddle, and a custom saddle isn’t necessary for everyone, but the price increase over a regular (non-custom) saddle isn’t massive. The durability of a One-to-One saddle matches that of Fizik’s 3D-printed Adaptive range, and the included follow-up fit session adds further value. It sets a new benchmark in cycling customisation and, potentially, comfort.

Why it’s here The future is here but it'll cost ya! A genuine game-changer

Read the review

Ergon GS1 Evo Grips £31.99

The Ergon GS1 Evo grips are excellent for preventing hand discomfort on long-distance rides over rough surfaces. Made for flat-bar bikes, they’re ideal for mountain biking, bikepacking, commuting, or e-biking and they’re pretty goods value too.

Ergon has perfected the winged grip concept over the years, the GS1 Evo being a hybrid of its GP1 Evo touring grip and the GA3 mountain bike grip. They’re not too bulky while giving enough wing support to reduce pressure on your hands. You can choose from two different sizes and four colours: black, grey, blue, and red.

Installing the grips is straightforward enough; you just slide them onto the handlebar, tighten the hex bolt, and adjust the angle to your preference. Reviewer Hollis Jones kept them in a neutral position, and they provided great support throughout.

On the trails, the GS1 Evo grips offered impressive comfort and grip, even on steep, bumpy descents. The rubber compound feels durable, too, suggesting they’ll hold up well over time. If you're looking for reliable comfort and control, the Ergon GS1 Evo grips are a fantastic choice.

Why they’re here Brilliant grips for improving comfort on long off-road rides

Read the review

USE Components VYBE Suspension Stem £180

The USE Components Vybe suspension stem offers 20mm of travel along with the ability to adjust the rebound and compression damping. Lighter and more affordable than competitors like the Cane Creek eeSilk and Redshift ShockStop, it’s the best suspension stem out there right now.

Available in only 70mm and 90mm lengths, the Vybe comes with a selection of four different elastomers to cover different rider weights (there’s no maximum recommended weight) and setups. It’s the ability to tune the elastomer movement to suit your weight, riding style and preference that really sets the Vybe apart from the competition. Okay, swapping elastomers can be fiddly due to their positioning and the need for lubrication, but preload/rebound adjustments are a straightforward job with a 3mm Allen key.

Once installed on a drop handlebar, the Vybe offers smooth movement, although there's a distinct difference in how it moves depending on your hand position – whether on the flat tops, hoods or drops. The further your hands are forward of the pivot point, the more movement you’ll experience, so if you spend a lot of time on the hoods, you might want to increase the preload to prevent early bottoming-out at the full range of travel.

Flat bars often have a backsweep and if this positions your hands close to the pivot point, or behind it, the stem’s movement will be limited. This characteristic isn’t unique to Vybe, though; it affects key rivals, too.

The British-made USE Components Vybe is lighter, cheaper and more adjustable than the competition. Overall, it works brilliantly and adds a good level of comfort.

Why it’s here An effective and simple way to add comfort – the best suspension stem currently available

Read the review

Shimano 105 R7100 Mechanical 12-Speed Groupset £986.91

The Shimano 105 R7100 Mechanical 12-speed groupset offers improved ergonomics while maintaining the quality shifting and braking performance of previous incarnations. While much of the change is incremental, this option fills a gaping hole for riders who want to combine Shimano’s mechanical (as opposed to electronic Di2) shifting with a 12-speed drivetrain.

From a performance point of view, not much has changed from the 11-speed R7000 version, and that’s a good thing. The shifting remains smooth and precise, with the levers offering an action that’s light enough to be a pleasure even after many hours in the saddle, but with enough weight there for good feedback.

This groupset is tough and can even handle a lack of maintenance – at least within reason. It’ll carry on doing its thing when covered in black sludge from road spray, salt and lube that’s well past its prime. It’s perfect for everyone from racers to daily commuters and tourers who want reliable shifting in all conditions. Plus, replacement parts are reasonably priced, so wear and tear won’t break the bank.

While the 105 R7100 brings back mechanical gearing, rim brakes are still off the table, Shimano going with hydraulic disc brakes only here. The rotors might not be the flashiest design, but they deliver dependable stopping power and excellent modulation.

Overall, the Shimano 105 R7100 Mechanical 12-speed groupset sticks with what works. It’s not revolutionary, but it doesn’t need to be; it’s already an outstanding choice for those who want durability and simplicity in one high-quality package.

Why it’s here Subtle tweaks and an extra sprocket make this 'all-rounder' groupset an even better performer

Read the review

Favero Assioma Pro MX-2 Pedals £599

The Favero Assioma Pro MX-2 pedals are the Italian brand’s first off-road-specific design, offering accurate power data for gravel and mountain biking. Already known for its road cycling power pedals, Favero now offers a reliable option at a competitive price for riders tackling rough terrain.

The Assioma Pro MX-2 pedals perform well even in wet, muddy conditions. Their design is compatible with Shimano SPD-style cleats and a pair of SH51 cleats is included in the box. The clip-in mechanism is dual-sided so it’s simple enough to engage whatever the pedal’s orientation.

Constructed for durability, the MX-2 pedals feature an aluminium body and a robust non-protruding end cap to limit damage from rock and root strikes. The electronic components, strain gauges and the battery are stored safely within the spindle, so if you do damage a pedal in a crash, the body can be replaced for about £50.

At only 191g per pedal, the Assioma Pro MX-2 is among the lightest off-road-specific power-measuring options on the market, slightly lighter than the Garmin Rally XC200 (218g) although a touch heavier than the SRM X-Power (172g).

Installation is simple with a 15mm spanner, and setup via the Favero Assioma app unlocks useful functions like firmware updates and calibration. Other attributes include an IP67 waterproof rating – meaning they’re dust-tight and can handle being immersed in a metre of water – and the lithium-ion battery can run for up to a whopping 60 hours between charges.

In testing, the MX-2s delivered accurate and consistent power and cadence measurement. There is nothing on the market that is as precise, reliable, durable and easy to set up. This is the best off-road-specific power meter out there.

Why they’re here A reliable and durable, set-and-forget power meter for gravel riders and mountain bikers

Read the review

SRAM Red AXS groupset £4,090

SRAM’s recently updated Red AXS groupset is stunning in terms of performance and ergonomics. It’s lightweight and the price competes with those of flagship groupsets from other brands, especially bearing in mind that it includes Hammerhead's brand-new Karoo bike computer.

The biggest single change with this incarnation of Red is the gear/brake lever unit’s ergonomics. The hood size has been reduced, which makes it incredibly comfortable to use. Reviewer Stu Kerton reported that whether climbing or descending, his hands always felt secure, even at high speed on poor road surfaces, and the brake levers were always within easy reach.

SRAM has also improved the braking performance, reducing the force you need to apply to the lever for a given amount of stopping power. SRAM says its new design requires 80% less effort braking from the hoods and 33% less effort from the drops, and that’s certainly feasible. Single-finger braking is a reality here.

Like its predecessor, Red is a 12-speed system, and the shifting is quick and precise. Big improvements have been made to the speed and control of the front mech’s shifting.

Another neat addition is the Bonus Button on the inside of each hood at the top. Each is set as a standard shifter by default, but you can connect it to any ANT+ or SRAM AXS device – using it to scroll through pages on your computer, for instance, without taking your hands off the handlebar.

The quality is top-notch throughout and, being completely wireless, it’s relatively easy to set up. SRAM has done a great job with this groupset, improving performance impressively while trimming weight.

Why it’s here Easily one of the best groupsets out there – if not THE best – thanks to its stunning performance, ergonomics and looks

Read the review

Repente Spyd 3.0 Saddle £164.83

The Repente Spyd 3.0 is an excellent high-performance saddle that’s suitable for both male and female riders. It comes with a cut-away central channel to relieve pressure, carbon rails and a carbon-reinforced shell to save weight, but what sets it apart is the Repente Locking System (RLS).

What’s that? Rather than being bonded or moulded as a single piece of carbon, the rails, base and cover are all screwed together. As well as allowing you to replace the various parts separately – either in the event of damage or because you want something that better suits your body – reviewer Matt Page reckons there could also be some extra flex within the system, which is perhaps one reason why he found it so comfy.

With a lightweight carbon-reinforced shell and carbon rails, the Spyd 3.0 certainly offers a comfortable, ergonomic fit. The cut-away central channel relieves perineal pressure, and the saddle’s shape avoids leg chafing as you pedal. Available in two widths (132mm and 142mm) and weighing in at 175g (on the road.cc scales) for the wider option, it’s impressively lightweight too.

After 3,000km of riding, we found that the Spyd 3.0 held up against wear and tear. There was minor discolouration but no fraying or holes.

The Spyd 3.0 quickly became Matt’s go-to saddle for both road and off-road riding, and it’s an excellent choice if you’re looking for comfort, flexibility, and durability at what is a reasonable price for something of this quality.

Why it’s here Reasonably priced carbon rail saddle that provides outstanding comfort on even the longest rides

Read the review

Redshift Cruise Control Drop Bar Top Grips £39.99

The Redshift Cruise Control Drop Bar Top Grips are a simple yet effective upgrade for anyone struggling with grip comfort on the top sections of traditional drop handlebars. They enlarge your grip area and reduce the impact of vibration on longer rides.

Designed to wrap around the corners of the handlebar tops, they provide good support for your palms and reduce pressure points. The result? Less hand fatigue and a more enjoyable ride, even on rough roads. Bear in mind, though, that they require handlebars with a circular cross-section and may not fit aero-shaped bars.

Getting the grips aligned involves a bit of trial and error but isn’t overly complicated. Using double-sided stickers and high-tensile tape, you secure them in place on your handlebar before wrapping bar tape over the top. The instructions and extra installation materials that are included make it easy to retry if needed. Adjusting their angle before finalising the wrap is crucial.

The added bulk means you’ll need more tape than usual to cover them fully, and Redshift’s Really Long Bar Tape is designed for the job.

Once installed, the grips provide impressive comfort under your hands, whether you’re on a short spin or an all-day adventure. If your hands need more support, Redshift’s Cruise Control Top Grips work extremely well.

Why it’s here Cost-effective way to make almost any drop bar into a mega-comfy ergonomic experience, on- or off-road

Read the review

SRAM Red XPLR AXS groupset £3,980

SRAM’s Red XPLR AXS groupset raises the bar for gravel-specific drivetrains, offering a premium, refined, and performance-oriented solution for gravel racers. Red XPLR AXS embraces 1x (single chainring) drivetrain design, which now represents 55-60% of the gravel market, while prioritising speed, efficiency, and a seamless rider experience.

At the heart of the groupset is the new rear derailleur which attaches to the frame by way of a universal derailleur hanger (UDH). There are no traditional adjustment screws (no b-tension or high- or low-limit screws) so installation is simple. The Magic Pulley Wheel system is a neat feature; the outer ring of the bottom pulley rotates independently of the inner spoked hub, allowing the chain to keep moving if a stick gets wedged in there to avoid causing damage. Very clever!

The shift/brake controls are superb. Offering redesigned ergonomics, slimmer hoods, and improved lever throw, they enhance comfort and control, especially over long rides. The push-piston brake design offers unparalleled modulation and power, enabling confident, single-finger braking even on technical descents.

Despite its premium price, the Red XPLR AXS is worth the investment for dedicated racers. It outshines competitors like Shimano GRX RX825 and Campagnolo Ekar with its integration, weight savings, and flawless performance. If you’re looking for top-tier innovation, the SRAM Red XPLR AXS groupset sets a new standard for gravel drivetrains.

Why it’s here The best high-performance gravel groupset on the market

Read the review

Revoloop Race Ultra Tube £27.99

The Revoloop Race Ultra Tube, made from thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), offer an ultra-lightweight alternative to standard butyl tubes. At just 26g for the version with a 60mm valve, these tubes are significantly lighter than both butyl (100-120g) and latex (60-80g) counterparts. While significantly more expensive than either of these types, the performance benefits and weight savings will make this a valuable upgrade for many.

The ride quality is exceptional; the Revoloop delivers a supple and responsive feel. Despite extensive testing on the rough, debris-strewn lanes, our review tubes have demonstrated impressive puncture resistance. However, they slowly lose pressure over time, so need to be topped up regularly.

It’s worth noting that Revoloop’s UK distributor says these are recommended for disc brake bikes only because TPU is thermally less resilient than butyl tubes (acting directly on the wheel’s surface, rim brakes are likely to heat up inner tubes more). Another drawback is the need for TPU-specific patches, which are pricier than standard repair kits.

Despite these caveats, the Revoloop Race Ultra Tube offers you the chance to drop a little weight from your bike at a relatively low cost, delivering an easy performance boost.

Why it’s here Superlight tubes with a great ride feel and the durability to at least match regular butyl

Read the review

SRAM Apex XPLR AXS Groupset £1,262

SRAM Apex XPLR AXS trickles electronic shifting down to a more affordable section of the market. Despite being a fourth-tier groupset, Apex XPLR AXS offers the refinement, durability and performance of its more premium siblings. It’s the best 1x entry-level electronic groupset available.

The Apex AXS range is available in two configurations, Eagle and XPLR. They share the same Apex 1 Wide crankset and drop-bar control layout, but Apex XPLR AXS suits more rolling terrain, while Apex Eagle AXS – which can accommodate a 10-52T cassette – suits those who ride steeper climbs and lots of singletrack.

The crankset uses a DUB spindle and a direct-mount eight-bolt X-SYNC chainring that promotes a wide chainline which works with wide tyres.

The derailleur doesn’t feature a cage lock but does use a spring-loaded clutch for secure chain management over rough and rocky terrain.

The brake callipers are based on the SRAM Level design, the only difference being the flat-mount fitment and bleeding process, and an optional power meter is available. It’s the same Quarq DUB-PWR spindle-based unit as used by Rival 1x. As far as accuracy is concerned, it’s up there with the best.

The SRAM Apex XPLR AXS doesn’t feel entry-level when it comes to shifting, while the brakes supply controlled stopping power and excellent modulation. The brake levers are reach adjustable, the overall ergonomics are comfortable, and the simplicity and reliability of the 1x configuration will appeal to new and experienced riders alike. SRAM has produced a superb groupset here.

Why it’s here Affordable and refined electronic groupset for the people

Read the review