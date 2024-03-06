"A load of tosh": Cyclists' reaction as latest person ordered to pay eye-watering fine for riding bicycle through town centre; Tory candidate's questionable LTN claim; Remco cools criticism of ex-teammate; Froome crash update + more on the live blog

Last week, the latest polling for the London mayoral election in May had Conservative Party candidate Susan Hall 25 points behind Sadiq Khan. Hall's campaign will, by many, be remembered for her pre-Christmas claim that her wallet being stolen on the tube was evidence of lawless London, only for it to be returned by a Good Samaritan because she'd in fact "dropped it" — however, with the big day less than two months away, the Tory candidate has ramped up her campaigning, posting a video on social media claiming that "LTNs [low-traffic neighbourhood schemes that prevent drivers rat-running certain roads in residential areas, in a bid to encourage active travel and tackle air and noise pollution] are blocking ambulances".
To make her point, Hall spoke to one emergency services worker...
As the ambulance attendant, Hazel, tells her: "They're not helping at all, get rid of them. Just simply get rid of them." The Ranty Highwayman, an account run by a highway engineer, asked Hall if Hazel's "speaking on behalf of the NHS, the London Ambulance Service, a transport contractor or herself. This is an important point that needs answering."
An important point indeed, especially considering some of the official emergency service communication about LTNs...
In 2021, the London Fire Brigade said low-traffic neighbourhoods have had no impact on response times. LFB said: "LTNs have been part of London's transport strategy since the 1970s. LTNs help to make streets around London easier to walk and cycle on by stopping cars, vans and other vehicles from using quiet roads as shortcuts.
"We haven't yet noticed any impact on our attendance times due to the LTN schemes established in 2020; however, we will continue to monitor their impact at a local level."
And while one year's data does not necessarily reflect long-term trends, particularly in a year after the coronavirus pandemic caused such disruption to peoples lives and routines. However, looking a little further back, Waltham Forest – which has created a number of LTNs in recent years under its Mini Holland programme, saw average response times fall from 5 minutes 2 seconds in 2018 to 4 minutes 54 seconds in 2019 and 4 minutes 43 seconds in 2020 (again, admittedly a pandemic year).
> Pop-up bike lanes don't slow ambulances according to… the ambulance service
Last year, police in Tower Hamlets urged the council not to scrap a Liveable Streets scheme, saying that it has resulted in a reduction in antisocial behaviour-related crime.
One Twitter (X) user who replied to Hall commented: "Here's an ambulance driver driving straight through the filters of an LTN to swiftly get to their destination.
Note: no motor traffic backlog to hold the ambulance up and the driver did not incur a fine as emergency vehicles are exempt, as are buses."
Another reply — from the Hackney Cyclist account — featured a police officer speaking about LTNs, warning of "a lot of scaremongering" around the schemes...
"[We] wont' be able to help people, we won't be able to catch suspect, there'll be a victim in need and we won't be able to get there because we'll need to do a U-turn... That's just completely false. Please don't believe any scaremongering."
Cycling lawyer at Leigh Day law firm, Rory McCarron, pointed out the response time data from Greenwich showing the biggest cause of delays to London Fire Brigade call outs was traffic, not LTNs. "What you going to do about excessive car use?" he asked.
That was fun. Anyway, as we said at the start, 25 points behind in the polls...
Add new comment
36 comments
The War on Motorists continues
Fuel duty frozen again, with the 5p cut in fuel duty on petrol and diesel, due to end later this month, kept for another year
"will cost another £6bn on top of £14bn annual cost of freezes since 2010"
Exactly. Now, what was it all those local councillors were saying/complaining about public money being thrown at cycle lanes?
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/mar/06/uk-fuel-duty-cut-regres...
Probably time to stop describing these fuel duty freezes as “temporary”.
Meanwhile train fares went up again this week. A return ticket to work now costs me £18.50. I reckon if I drove, the fuel cost would be about half that (70 miles, diesel car).
Fuel duty has been frozen for 14 years now. Here's how rail fares have risen in that time:
2011 6.22%
2012 5.9%
2013 3.9%
2014 2.8%
2015 2.2%
2016 1.1%
2017 2.3%
2018 3.4%
2019 3.1%
2020 2.7%
2021 2.6%
2022 3.8%
2023 5.9%
2024 4.9%
I bought my car in 2014, at that time fuel was £1.45 a litre (I remember weighing up extra cost of diesel engine over extra cost for buying more litres of petrol) It's now 1.60. Average annual inflation 0.8%
This right here is the "war on motorists". The war on motorists is a propoganda story designed to ensure favourable conditions remain, or become even more favourable. It's working very well.
The bit I don't quite get is we have politicians who stake a claim to be all over the finances and either are for "profit!" (or its cuddly sibling - "bettering yourself") OR "growth". (The latter - every party I think?)
...so you'd think they'd understand that if you make something cheaper than other things, or spend more money on it, then people will choose that thing. Just basic economics, innit?
That's driving relative to other modes.
Yes - there are fixed costs e.g. insurance. However because we're humans we tend to look at costs per journey e.g. "petrol costs" vs. e.g. train ticket cost. That almost always says "car!" but then in addition everyone's got a "crap public transport" story.
Presumably "we get the mode (driving) we (lavishly) fund" view of things is not one these folks take. Is it because "we are where we are" or "we must deliver (personal) choice" / "traffic is the lifeblood of the city" / "transport is what enables growth" mantras?
Police drop charges
https://www.standard.co.uk/news/crime/dave-clifton-prosecution-cyclist-r...
Please shed a tear for the poor cycle haters who thought that it would be the end of filming bad drivers.
That's just asking for a complaint to be made. I doubt if a defamation case would get anywhere for the Met Police suggesting that the cyclist was breaking the law.
I don't understand why the driver wasn't fined for mobile phone use - must have been a friend of the police officer.
I'm glad that the nonsense of going after the cyclist who did nothing wrong has ended.
Albeit it shouldn't have happened in the first place.
My own prediction was wrong: that the case would actually get to court and then get thrown out with the Met police being told "Don't waste our time.".
https://road.cc/content/news/cyclist-who-reported-driver-using-phone-fac...
I hope the cyclist's complaint against the Met police has real consequences and leads to better/correct outcomes.
A while ago I put in a formal complaint against one of the staff who reviews evidence.
He seemed to have quite a high rate of "no further action" or simply issuing warning letters to drivers, compared to other Met staff members who would have NIPed similar/identical incidents.
I suggested, in my complaint, that the bad apple was simply doing it to improve his own stats on closing cases and that management do a thorough review of his caseload and outcomes to identify anomalies.
I later learned that the individual is no longer in that team.
Though of course, they would never admit that it was because of any findings that might agree with my suspicions.
Where can I buy this NEW BIKE KLAXON? Does it make a lot of noise?
Susan Hall? This Susan Hall? - https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/sep/15/conservative-london-may...
I thought this bit from that article was notable:
Deleting comments/tweets is not the sign of someone with integrity, but someone who realises that they've shown too much of what kind of person they are.
Tories - the party of wealthy, old white bigots
Where does the tory party find these people? Its like they are holding a competition to be the worst person alive.
And just when you think they've hit rock bottom, they manage to keep digging. I've lost count of the number of times I've thought "Surely they can't get any worse." but they always find a way.
After reading about Susan Hall I am strongly suspecting that the Tories don't actually want to win the Mayoral election, why else would they choose someone so inept
It's worth noting re Susan Hall (#stupiderwithsusan), as I did on Twitter, that "Hazel" is not an emergency services worker, she is a mental health transport assistant, in other words someone who sits in the back of an ordinary, not emergency, transport ambulance and looks after patients with severe MH difficulties. A tremendously worthwhile and praiseworthy job, but one that has absolutely nothing to do with emergency response. Clearly Hall couldn't find a single one of London's 5,700 frontline emergency ambulance staff to appear to support her nonsense on LTNs so had to fall back on someone who works in patient transport. It's also worth noting that the Mayor of London has no control over traffic schemes apart from those on TfL roads, i.e. a small handful of major arterial routes, so her promises to remove LTNs are entirely worthless, it's down to the borough councils. However, she doesn't know what a copper's salary is, how much a bus fare is or who owns Hammersmith Bridge, so I suppose it's a bit much to expect her to know the actual remit of the office for which she is running.
ETA It's worth noting also that her claim that she wants to remove LTNs because she's listening to Londoners and it's what we want is a complete lie, the last poll of which I am aware on the matter (July 2023) found that 58% of Londoners support LTNs with only 17% opposed, hardly a surprising finding for a city in which 50% of households have no access to a motor vehicle.
Fwiw for balance, the current London Mayor and Labour candidate for this year's election stated on his LBC radio show last Thursday in response to a listeners question about LTNs where reportedly one London bus took 121 minutes to travel 2.9miles across Streatham "The LTN in Streatham is causing huge problems" though he also stated Streatham Wells "is a council LTN not my LTN".
https://www.standard.co.uk/news/london/transport-for-london-lambeth-low-...
Nobody asked the London ambulance service if ambulances were impacted around the Streatham LTN,but I'd be surprised if they weren't given the congestion that it is reportedly causing.
Yes, he has agreed that there are problems with the Streatham LTN and TfL, as an interested party as they are responsible for the A23 which is the road that has primarily suffered from the increased congestion, have been working with the local council to iron out the problems and ensure the scheme can remain in place without having quite such a deleterious impact on surrounding roads. Rather a different approach to Ms Hall's "We must rip them all out" strategy.
the solution to Strethams LTN might well be rip it out, then where would the policy be ?
If we're going to criticise a candidate for election for their stance on LTNs, it's best to get the whole picture from all sides, don't you agree ?
I live in the Forest of Dean (just been for a ride in the glorious spring sunshine) and my MP is Mark Harper, who is attacking the Green Party for raising the price of council owned car parking: because he's got nothing else, quite sad really. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=800310061908432&set=a.360841945855248
Meanwhile, in other news, locals have taken to calling potholes "Harpers".
meanwhile in the home counties, tory MPs go full on in championing global warming favourable policies, cheaper council car parks looks like small change.
https://www.stevebakerwatch.com/
"global warming policy foundation" is presumably in favour of policies which achieve global warming, as opposed to his involvement in the european research group, which certainly did zero research into Europe whatsoever.
