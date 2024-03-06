"A load of tosh": Cyclists' reaction as latest person ordered to pay eye-watering fine for riding bicycle through town centre; Tory candidate's questionable LTN claim; Remco cools criticism of ex-teammate; Froome crash update + more on the live blog

Yesterday we reported on North East Lincolnshire Council's news release, yep it warranted the local authority to put a full story on its website, about a cyclist being ordered to pay £500 for breaching a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO). Their crime? Cycling through the pedestrianised town centre. I know, throw away the key...

> Cyclist ordered to pay £500 for riding bicycle through town centre as councillor claims hefty fine is "great result for our enforcement teams"

24 hours on and the story has drawn more than a bit of reaction from our readers, so much so we're going to have a round-up of some of the highlights on this afternoon's live blog.

Councillor Ron Shepherd, second from the left in the council's picture below, called the latest hefty fine a "great result for our enforcement teams".

Over on Facebook, David Kelly told us he's local and "it's a load of tosh", his words not our... "They never stop the youngsters who are an actual issue," he added. That assessment echoes the sentiment of other residents who, after an 82-year-old told the council to stick their £100 fine where the sun doesn't shine, accused the council's officers of targeting "old and slow" riders, while ignoring youths "racing up and down".

> "Stick it up your a*se", 82-year-old tells council officer after being fined £100 for cycling in town centre

The council's line is that the enforcement work is to make Grimsby town centre a "safe environment people can enjoy", free from anti-social behaviour.

Chrissk, another road.cc reader local to Grimsby, told us: "There is a lack of suitable bike paths around the area and instead of addressing that they get some dodgy private company in to issue fines." We'll leave his one-word assessment of cllr Shepherd's work for you to find in the comments section of yesterday's story...

However, not everyone had sympathy for the cyclists fined, BigDoodyBoy making the point that, "Guys, it's the law. Like it or lump it, you've got to obey it. Whinging is not becoming. It makes you look like car drivers who are always going on about the 'war on drivers'.

"In the same way as someone sat in a car park with their engine running but otherwise parked up is breaking the law by touching their phone, these people are breaking the law. The risks are similarly low and we can argue the merits 'til the cows come home but in both cases the driver and cyclist deserve their punishment for breaking the law."

Pedal those squares: "There is anti-social behaviour and there are people going from A to B with consideration for others. My guess is if they enforced 'anti-social behaviour' correctly, everywhere would be nicer for all... it is very few people who do not give a damn about others, but sorting that out is more difficult that fining a 60+ man just plodding along."

M4rt1n74: "I've no problem with a zero tolerance approach to fines for cyclists riding on pedestrian areas but I feel the level of fine is very high. You can drive a car at excess speeds and receive a lower fine, you can park a car on pavements with no issues. The fine is even higher than going through a red light! Maybe a bit of common sense should be used in both sides."

Stuart Patterson: "I'm not particularly familiar with Grimsby, so this is based on generic experience in other towns, but I reckon it's easier to catch a 60-year-old pootling along, that a Deliveroo rider on a de-restricted e-bike doing 15mph who ignores you when you shout 'Stop'."