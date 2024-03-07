Cyclist slams undertaking motorist’s “utter bollocks” claim that he mounted grass verge “in panic” to avoid colliding with car

A cyclist who narrowly avoided being struck by a recklessly undertaking motorist – who last week received a 12-month driving ban for the dangerous manoeuvre – has slammed the driver’s “utter bollocks” claim that he mounted the grass verge in a moment of “panic” to avoid crashing into another overtaking vehicle in front, with the cyclist instead noting that the driver had undertaken a minibus moments before almost hitting her and leaving her feeling “lucky to be alive”.

Last week, Steven Turner pleaded guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to dangerous driving in relation to the shocking incident, which took place on the A701 towards Leadburn, just before Lamancha, in the Scottish Borders, on 29 May 2023.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £340, and ordered to re-sit an extended test upon his ban’s expiry, a “very disappointing” punishment Sarah Gibson – the cyclist almost struck by the 25-year-old as he mounted the verge – nonetheless described as “better than nothing”.

Footage of the harrowing incident, captured on a following vehicle’s dashcam and sent to road.cc by Gibson, shows Turner undertaking one vehicle with his Mitsubishi 4x4 (which was not taxed or insured at the time of the incident) – as another motorist attempted to overtake the cyclist in the normal manner – before continuing to drive along the grass verge, front wheel askew, missing the cyclist by inches, and pulling back onto the road just in front of the overtaking driver.

“I have cycled that road many times,” cyclist Gibson tells road.cc. “I remember the incident like it was yesterday. I could hear a strange noise just before the driver undertook me and missed me – God knows how! When I saw the video I was like, Jesus, I’m lucky to be alive.”

In court, Turner, who has recently moved to Devon after joining the British Army, claimed that he had “panicked” by mounting the verge, arguing that he did so because he did not want to collide with the vehicle in front of him.

The 25-year-old also claimed that he had wanted to stop and apologise to the cyclist for the dangerous pass, but chose to carry on instead.

However, Gibson is adamant that Turner’s reckless driving was not the result of a moment of “panic”, but the end product of a desire to overtake several vehicles at once.

“His response is utter bollocks,” she tells road.cc. “He was clearly overtaking a number of vehicles and took evasive action. He undertook the minibus too before he undertook me.

“To say he made the manoeuvre to avoid colliding with the vehicle safely overtaking me is a lie. It would be interesting to know if the judge watched the video.”

She continued: “As I had his full vehicle registration number, we also established that he had no tax, MOT, or insurance. Hopefully he has been charged for that too. As an ex-serving soldier I know he will also be punished via the military discipline system.”

Gibson also says she was initially informed that the case against Turner had been closed, “as they were unable to cite him to court”.

“I appealed and case was reopened,” she says. “To get the email to say he had been to court and plead guilty was a relief.

“I’m very disappointed with his sentence and fine, but it’s better than nothing.”

However, despite suffering no physical injuries during Turner’s reckless undertake, Gibson says the incident has “ruined my enjoyment of cycling outside on normal roads” and she even considered selling her bike.

“I now only use recognised cycle paths for the majority of the ride and if I have to use a main road it is minimal and I am very nervous when I hear any vehicle approaching to overtake me,” she says.

“I have daily reminders of the incident when I see the same or similar 4x4 vehicle.”