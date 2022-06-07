Support road.cc

Live blog

Ford removes controversial “don’t drive it, aim it” ad after online backlash; “Electric cars still kill pedestrians”: Tyre Extinguishers respond to claims that they mistakenly targeted electric car; New Trek Madone divides opinion + more on the live blog

It’s Tuesday and – pending a vote of confidence – Ryan Mallon is here to bring you all the latest news and views on the live blog...
Tue, Jun 07, 2022 09:27
12:10
Can’t stop the beat at the Women’s Tour

After yesterday’s chaotic, stressful and pretty controversial opening stage, the Women’s Tour peloton will be hoping for a more serene loop around Harlow today – though by the looks of things at the moment, the pace is starting to ramp up on the rolling roads.

Team Coop-Hitec Products, meanwhile, are intent on winning the hearts of cycling and dance fans (like myself) everywhere...

11:43
11:43
11:29
The Queen’s Head (on Strava)

Just when you thought a bicycle-propelled Red Arrows display couldn’t be topped, road.cc reader, bike builder and Strava art creator (yep, that’s a thing) Nicolas sent us this hugely impressive and frankly terrifying image of the Queen’s head mapped out by bike over London.

Queen's Head Strava

Nicolas was taking part in Rapha London RCC’s jubilee-inspired checkpoint challenge but, instead of limiting himself to the prescribed 50-kilometre route, decided to go above and beyond in the name of the Platty Joobs, clocking up over 320km during a non-stop 20-hour ride to draw this massive postage stamp.

Fair play Nicolas. I can’t say I fully understand why you did it, but fair play.

10:52
“Electric vehicles still kill pedestrians”: Tyre Extinguishers respond to claims that they “mistakenly” targeted electric car owned by former BP chief executive

Tyre Extinguishers, the direct-action group calling for SUVs to be banned from cities, have responded to an article in the Daily Express which claimed that the activists “attacked the tyres of an electric car by mistake”.

Members of the group, who spoke to us in April for an episode of the road.cc Podcast, use dried lentils to deflate tyres of the vehicles to draw attention to their campaign.

Over the weekend, the Express reported that John Browne (that’s Baron Browne of Madingley to you), BP’s chief executive between 1995 and 2007, found that the tyres on his Mercedes SUV had been deflated by the campaigners last month.

A note wedged under the car’s windscreen read: “Attention — your gas guzzler kills.

“We have deflated one or more of your tyres. You’ll be angry, but don’t take it personally.

“It’s not you, it’s your car. Psychological studies show SUV drivers are more likely to take risks on the roads. SUVs are unnecessary, and pure vanity.”

“We were appalled, because our car is electric,” Lord Browne said.

“And what if we had needed to use it for an emergency — to go to hospital or something? It is right to tackle climate change, but this is the wrong way to go about it.”

Tyre Extinguishers, however, have since responded to the article to confirm that the incident was “not a mistake”.

The group posted on Twitter: “Electric vehicles still pollute the air, kill pedestrians and we can’t electrify our way out of a car-caused crisis.

“Also, Lord John Browne is a climate criminal who deserves to have his tyres deflated every day.”

The group, which has no centralised structure and is active around the world, encourages people to get involved with its campaign by undertaking their own direct actions and leaving a leaflet, downloadable from their website, to explain to owners of the vehicles why their tyres have been deflated and to highlight the effect of SUVs on the planet.

11:42
10:12
The new Trek Madone: a story in two YouTube comments
Trek Madone YouTube comments

The radical new Madone, with its funky aero frame, has certainly divided opinion within the cycling community, if the comments under Liam’s video report from the Dauphiné are anything to go by…

09:30
“How are you feeling?” “Dead” – Brad on a Bike, Vuelta ’83-style

I know he’s fond of chatting to riders at the back of the bunch (often in the wrong language), but I’m not sure even Sir Brad of Wiggins could pull off this kind of onboard interview technique…

09:13
You love to see it...
08:22
Ford removes controversial “don’t drive it, aim it” ad after online backlash

Yesterday on the blog we reported that car giant Ford, recently announced as a major partner of RideLondon, came in for some flak online for a controversial marketing campaign which encouraged customers not just to drive their cars, but “aim” them.

The ad – which some Twitter users claimed was a reference to racing drivers ‘aiming’ for the apex of a corner – was described by the West Midlands’ cycling and walking commissioner Adam Tranter as a “new low”.

“Car companies have long promoted their products in an assertive and aggressive way, encouraging drivers to ‘be in control’ and to ‘own the road’,” Tranter wrote on Twitter.

“But Ford may have set a new low in openly marketing their cars as weapons.”

Referring to Ford’s new ‘Park the Car’ initiative, which aims to encourage drivers to cycle or walk for short journeys, Tranter continued: “It’s an interesting strategy for a company aiming to earn goodwill by promoting their support of people walking and cycling, the modes of transport most in danger of the weaponisation of cars.”

Last night, Ford contacted the cycling and walking commissioner to inform him that the offending advert has now been removed.

The motoring firm also acknowledged that when “taken out of context, the language used on this particular advert can be misinterpreted.”

Ford said in a statement: “We want to reassure you that nothing is more important to us than the safety of all road users and, though initiatives like our long-established Share the Road programme, we have been working to promote safer, more harmonious roads that specifically focus on cyclist safety.

“It is true that, taken out of context, the language used on this particular advert can be misinterpreted. We have taken action to remove it immediately and are working closely with our colleagues to ensure this is avoided in the future.”

While some praised Ford’s speedy response, others weren’t as convinced:

Ryan Mallon

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021.

