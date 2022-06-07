Ford removes controversial “don’t drive it, aim it” ad after online backlash; “Electric cars still kill pedestrians”: Tyre Extinguishers respond to claims that they mistakenly targeted electric car; New Trek Madone divides opinion + more on the live blog

Not a "mistake", @Daily_Express - electric vehicles still pollute the air, kill pedestrians and we can't electrify our way out of a car-caused crisis. Also, @LordJohnBrowne is a climate criminal who deserves to have his tyres deflated every day. https://t.co/FbVAQkRjc4 — The Tyre Extinguishers (@T_Extinguishers) June 6, 2022

Tyre Extinguishers, the direct-action group calling for SUVs to be banned from cities, have responded to an article in the Daily Express which claimed that the activists “attacked the tyres of an electric car by mistake”.

Members of the group, who spoke to us in April for an episode of the road.cc Podcast, use dried lentils to deflate tyres of the vehicles to draw attention to their campaign.

Over the weekend, the Express reported that John Browne (that’s Baron Browne of Madingley to you), BP’s chief executive between 1995 and 2007, found that the tyres on his Mercedes SUV had been deflated by the campaigners last month.

A note wedged under the car’s windscreen read: “Attention — your gas guzzler kills.

“We have deflated one or more of your tyres. You’ll be angry, but don’t take it personally.

“It’s not you, it’s your car. Psychological studies show SUV drivers are more likely to take risks on the roads. SUVs are unnecessary, and pure vanity.”

“We were appalled, because our car is electric,” Lord Browne said.

“And what if we had needed to use it for an emergency — to go to hospital or something? It is right to tackle climate change, but this is the wrong way to go about it.”

Tyre Extinguishers, however, have since responded to the article to confirm that the incident was “not a mistake”.

The group posted on Twitter: “Electric vehicles still pollute the air, kill pedestrians and we can’t electrify our way out of a car-caused crisis.

“Also, Lord John Browne is a climate criminal who deserves to have his tyres deflated every day.”

The group, which has no centralised structure and is active around the world, encourages people to get involved with its campaign by undertaking their own direct actions and leaving a leaflet, downloadable from their website, to explain to owners of the vehicles why their tyres have been deflated and to highlight the effect of SUVs on the planet.