Those pesky cyclists, always exceeding urban speed limits… oh wait! 20mph camera catches over 23,000 speeding drivers; Ford unveiled as official RideLondon partner; 71% of Dubliners support more bike lanes; Bardet abandons Giro + more on the live blog

Turns out I spoke too soon.

It had all looked so rosy for the leading quartet with 35 kilometres to go on stage 13 of the Giro d’Italia.

At that point Julius Van den Berg, Pascal Eenkhoorn, Mirco Maestri and Nicolas Prodhomme had three minutes and 40 seconds on the slow-awakening peloton, who looked to have ceded one of the final opportunities for the sprinters before Verona.

With twenty kilometres to go, the gap to the peloton was two and a half minutes; by ten to go, it was still over a minute.

Hesitation, however, is the thief of breakaway success, and so it proved again in Cuneo, as the front four were swallowed up in the final kilometre, when for so long the day looked within their grasp.

Loved the commitment of the break today in the Giro. Unfortunately the last drag with 2kms to go killed them off and their legs. #GiroDItalia — Brian Smith 𝕆𝕃𝕐 (@BriSmithy) May 20, 2022

One rider who hasn’t hesitated at this Giro is Arnaud Démare; the Frenchman once again showing his strength on the slight rise to the line, to take his third stage of the 2022 Giro and the eighth of his career.

A fast-finishing Phil Bauhaus came in second to the flying maglia ciclamino, while Mark Cavendish – who briefly looked like he had the beating of Démare before running out of legs – rounded off the podium.

Poursuite derrière l'échappée, mise en place du train, victoire : une joie proportionnelle à tout le travail effectué aujourd'hui ! pic.twitter.com/uJX4KhyhyU — Équipe Cycliste Groupama-FDJ (@GroupamaFDJ) May 20, 2022

For what could have been a dull transitional week on the Giro, the last four days have seen relentless, restless racing, a fitting prelude to the race’s mountainous denouement, which starts in earnest this weekend.

The sprinters, meanwhile, have only one more chance to make their mark on the race, next week in Treviso (I’ll be there too, just to make you jealous) – which perhaps explains the panic that arose within the hitherto snoozing peloton this afternoon.