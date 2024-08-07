Rim brakes aren't (quite) dead after all — Colnago launches new C68 Rim Brake frameset

In an interesting turn of events, Colnago has expanded its C68 series – which already consists C68 Road (with disc brakes), C68 Allroad, and C68 Gravel – with a rim brake bike option. For a long time, Colnago was the brand at the forefront of embracing disc brakes, and it was in 2013 that the brand unveiled its C59 model – one of the first road bikes to feature the new brake tech. Now, a decade later, it seems we're now taking a full turn back to where we were.

Well, it's not that Colnago has had to design a whole new bike, though. Despite the shift to rim brakes, the C68 Rim Brake retains the same design, geometry, and hand-assembled modular frameset as its disc brake counterpart, the C68 Road. The new model is simply equipped with a modified fork to accommodate direct-mount brake callipers, along with revised seat stays and new titanium quick-release dropouts, replacing the disc brake version's thru-axle fittings.

The titanium dropouts are designed to prevent corrosion, while maintaining compatibility with the carbon frame, according to Colnago. The brand is very well-known for its pride in its frame-making technology – and we actually got a proper insider look at how exactly the C68 is made recently, if you want to learn more…

But back to rim brakes. It is no news that it has become ever increasingly hard for the true rim brake zealots to find a nice bike to ride – Specialized Allez went disc-brake only last year, and brands like Pinarello have fully transitioned to disc brakes with their latest models such as the Dogma F. Though, Ritchey did bring it's Road Logic back in rim brake configuration earlier this year, too...

With that, Colnago does recognise that re-introducing a rim brake bike to its lineup in 2024 is a rather 'unconventional' choice. It's a niche market, but Colnago likes to do things differently and "be there for these dedicated and passionate cyclists" and also adds that "Because of its special and niche nature, very few people will be able to boast of owning one". Sentimental, to say the least.

C68 Rim Brake - Spec and pricing

While the C68 Rim Brake goes back in time with the brakes, it supports only modern, electronic groupsets. Shimano’s Dura-Ace is the top-spec electronic rim brake option, or if you want to go full Italian then Campagnolo’s previous generation Super Record EPS is the only option, and from SRAM you'd be looking at the Sram Force eTap AXS 2X Rim Brake - the newer versions from Campagnolo and SRAM are disc brake only.

The unpainted frame weight for the disc brake C68 in size 485 is quoted at 925g, and the Rim Brake 485 painted frame is said to weigh 1,080g, meaning it's a tad heavier. The frame comes with the same T47 bottom bracket standard as the disc brake C68.

The Colnago C68 Rim Brake frameset - including the frame, fork, seatpost, and headset, is priced at £6,299.99 - and there is a discounted price available for Italian customers.

For more details on this rim brake beauty, you can head over to colnago.com