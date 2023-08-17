"Why I skip red lights": Journalist makes the case for cyclists riding through reds + more on the live blog

Support road.cc

It's a sunny Thursday here on the live blog where Dan Alexander will be taking you one step closer to the weekend with today's round-up of all that's going on in the cycling world...
Thu, Aug 17, 2023 09:07
07:47
"Why I skip red lights": Journalist makes the case for cyclists riding through reds

Journalist Sophie Wilkinson has penned a column for the Evening Standard outlining why she believes cyclists should be allowed to ride through red lights (so long as they give pedestrians priority)...

She writes...

I find it is far better is to jump lights — which is why I say make it legal for cyclists to jump red lights and so much more in order to maintain our safety. 

As I always give pedestrians right of way, the only life I risk by jumping a red is my own. Turning left at a junction? I believe it is far safer to do so before the vehicle behind gets the same idea and pulls me under its wheels.

And why shouldn't a bike go through a set of green pedestrian lights when there are simply no pedestrians in sight? 

We wouldn't be the first place to allow it. Cyclists in Paris are allowed to at some junctions (much to the surprise of my visit last year, armed with my very British confusion and willingness to wait in a queue, as legions of Lime bike hirers nonchalantly sailed past me and safely through junctions). Likewise it's permitted in some other cities on the continent, while in Idaho cyclists must come to a full stop before proceeding and must yield to other traffic.

> Should cyclists be allowed to ride through red lights? Campaigners split on safety benefits

Last year, Colorado adopted new legislation meaning at a stop sign, cyclists are required to "slow to a reasonable speed" and give way to any motor traffic or pedestrians at the junction before proceeding. On encountering a red traffic light, they have to stop at the junction and give way to any vehicles or pedestrians there before continuing on their way – even if the lights haven't changed.

What do you think? Do you always stop at red lights? Would you like to see a change to the law? Would it make things safer? We'll round up some reaction to the piece next...

08:27
Reaction to the Evening Standard red light column

Some reaction to Sophie Wilkinson's column now...

Basel red light study (picture credit VDB)

There are plenty of people placing the emphasis of the discussion around the need to still give way to pedestrians crossing and not put those on foot in danger.

Robin Hawkes replied to Jeremy Vine's tweet: "The 'pedestrian priority' part of this is what most troubles me, as I simply do not see it happening so often in practice."

Another reply suggested it could "increase risk unnecessarily".

