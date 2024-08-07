City of London Police claim 1,200 cyclists fined in a year is "great result" for "Cycle Response Unit" tackling "road safety and anti-social behaviour"

City of London Police has published its statistics for the past 12 months, revealing that its Cycle Response Unit has issued more than 1,200 fixed penalty notices to cyclists for going through red lights "or putting themselves, other cyclists and pedestrians at risk".

The force polices London's Square Mile and formed a Cycle Response Unit in July 2023, today's figures signifying "great results" in a response to "concerns from the community around road safety and anti-social behaviour", a chief superintendent claimed.

In total, 1,229 fixed-penalty notices were issued to cyclists by the unit in the past 12 months, the fines being handed out for running red lights or "putting themselves, other cyclists and pedestrians at risk". While the headline figure sounds high, it would in reality mean three or four cyclists being fined per day, less than the wider Metropolitan Police average of 11 cyclists a day that were stopped and fined for riding through red lights across the entirety of London.

> Should cyclists be allowed to ride through red lights? Campaigners split on safety benefits

Regardless, it is a continuation of the messaging from City of London Police that we reported in April, the force then stating that almost 1,000 cyclists had been fined in the first nine months of the Cycle Response Unit, a targeted response to those who are "putting pedestrians at risk".

In addition to the fixed penalty notices, the unit also today celebrated having confiscated more than 300 illegal e-bikes and e-scooters, at a rate of roughly one per day. It also reported having made 118 arrests, for offences including knife crime, possession with intent to supply and driving under the influence.

"Key advice and guidance" was given to 11,325 people, while the unit security marked 289 bikes. This morning, the force held another cycle roadshow outside Mansion House, with any cyclists caught "going through red lights and endangering pedestrians and other road users" offered a visit to the roadshow for education. Refusal to attend would result in the standard £50 fine.

"We relaunched the cycle team following concerns from the community around road safety and anti-social behaviour and it has made a huge difference in the City, as one of our units people see on the streets," Chief Superintendent Bill Duffy said.

> Police post video of cyclist "flagrantly contravening multiple red lights" – but some say fined rider was "enhancing safety"

"Despite being a small team, this dedicated group of officers has made huge strides in education, engagement and enforcement in the Square Mile. Cycle officers are able to quickly get through areas inaccessible to vehicles and since their relaunch last summer, this team has made a significant difference in reducing anti-social behaviour by road users in the City of London."

Chair of the City of London Police Authority Board, Tijs Broeke, added: "These figures show the force's Cycle Squad is playing an essential part in policing the City. The team not only keeps our communities safe but directly addresses some of the force's priority crime types, like phone snatching.

"While the Square Mile may be small, transport here is dynamic, so encouraging people to use our streets in harmony is essential. We know most people behave responsibly. But the City of London Police will engage with those who do not and seek to educate and enforce where necessary — including issuing fixed penalty fines and seizing illegal e-bikes and e-scooters."