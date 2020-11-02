Support road.cc

Nails scattered on controversial cycleway; "The worst thing I have ever encountered in my life": Vuelta peloton suffer brutal day on Angliru; What is cycling's toughest climb? + more on the live blog

It's the start of a new week and Dan Alexander will be getting you through Monday on the live blog...
Mon, Nov 02, 2020 09:05
3
Nails
12:19
11:57
This isn't the first time we've seen cyclists targeted with disgusting nail traps
coronavirus pandemic 2020 nails on bike trail brocton.PNG

Sadly today's incident in the north-east isn't the first instance of cyclists being targeted with traps. Back in May these nail traps were hidden under soil on a trail in East Cleveland in the north-east. On the same day we reported that pins and nails had been deliberately spread in Regents' Park. 

The first lockdown earlier this year saw a spike in vigilante attacks against cyclists with two pensioners in North Yorkshire spoken to by the police after rocks and branches were found blocking a path to stop cyclist using it. 

11:28
An unnecessary solution to a non-existent problem?
Weelight

There's a new Kickstarter going round hoping to make cycling safer. The Weelight vest claims to be the smartest safety vest on the market and has indicators, brake lights and LED lights. However, as many cyclists have pointed out the safety features of the entire £135 vest could be achieved simply by having lights and using hand signals. 

 It's not the first time we've seen some questionable cycling tech claiming to improve rider safety. These indicator lights received £45,000 worth of investment from Nick Jenkins on Dragons' Den.

10:48
Nails scattered on Sunrise Cycleway
Sunrise cycleway

The Sunrise Cycleway has gained a great deal of attention in recent weeks with the segregated bike lane, that was introduced earlier this year, set to be scrapped by North Tyneside Council. This morning, Alison Stenning highlighted that the cycleway had been targeted by vandals - who scattered nails across the road surface.  

She said: "Making the most of the last hours of Sunrise Cycleway
and found these scattered on the path. Whatever your feelings about cyclists and the cycleway, this is violent and dangerous." 

Last week North Tyneside Council received criticism for promoting their new fleet of electric cargo bikes on the cycleway. 

09:44
What is the toughest climb in the world?
Angliru

Yesterday's Vuelta stage featured the climb most often named as the toughest climb in the sport - the Angliru. Officially 13.2km at 9.4% but with the final 6.2km at 13.7% and regular pitches to nearer 25% suggests the Angliru certainly has a strong claim to the title of toughest climb in the world.

Monte Zoncolan, a regular feature in the Giro d'Italia, has some calf-shredding slopes too and boasts an average gradient of 12.4% for 9.5km, with five kilometres north of 14%.

Back in 2017 we covered another Italian climb with some incredible percentages.10.2km at 18% sounds horrible but that's exactly what the Pozza San Glisente offers. 

08:48
A tough day in the saddle

Widely regarded as the hardest climb in the sport, the Angliru is a brutal test even for the professional peloton. The climb hosted yesterday's summit finish at the Vuelta which was won by EF Pro Cycling's Hugh Carthy ahead of Alexandr Vlasov and Enric Mas. Before a downhill run to the line, the climb ascends for 6.2km at 13% with gradients closer to 25% in places.

Chris Froome described the Angliru as "savage".

"When you say Angliru I just think of relentless pitches. Especially in some of the corners it's over 25% - the TV cameras really don't do it justice," he explained to ITV.

British rider Harry Tanfield was the last man home, almost 39 minutes behind stage winner Carthy and stated afterwards that the climb was "the worst thing I've ever encountered in my life".

Of the riders who uploaded their rides to Strava Jumbo-Visma climber Sepp Kuss posted the fastest time, taking the KOM with a 44 minute ascent. By contrast, Tanfield spent one hour seven minutes grinding his way to the finish line. 

