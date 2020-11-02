Nails scattered on controversial cycleway; "The worst thing I have ever encountered in my life": Vuelta peloton suffer brutal day on Angliru; What is cycling's toughest climb? + more on the live blog

Sadly today's incident in the north-east isn't the first instance of cyclists being targeted with traps. Back in May these nail traps were hidden under soil on a trail in East Cleveland in the north-east. On the same day we reported that pins and nails had been deliberately spread in Regents' Park.

The first lockdown earlier this year saw a spike in vigilante attacks against cyclists with two pensioners in North Yorkshire spoken to by the police after rocks and branches were found blocking a path to stop cyclist using it.