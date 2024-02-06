Support road.cc

Live blog

“What kind of sick joke is this?” Cyclist blasts new “suicide” contraflow bike lane that “invites conflict”; Disc brakes: The secret to winning the rainbow jersey?; Pro cyclists race in second-hand shoes after UCI pedal ban + more on the live blog

After failing to find a wealthy backer for his breakaway live blog project, Ryan Mallon’s back with his tail between his legs and all the latest cycling news and views on the old, traditional, historic Tuesday live blog
Tue, Feb 06, 2024 10:04
13
“What kind of sick joke is this?” Cyclist blasts new “suicide” contraflow bike lane that “invites conflict”; Disc brakes: The secret to winning the rainbow jersey?; Pro cyclists race in second-hand shoes after UCI pedal ban + more on the live blogContraflow bike lane, King's Road, Kingston (Chaponabike, Twitter)
12:25
Aylestone Road (Google Maps)
“They are a danger, not just to pedestrians, but to motorists and all road users”: Councillor and residents criticise “invisible” concrete cycle lane kerbing, which cased £350 in damage to one car

More criticism of cycling infrastructure now on the blog, but this time coming from an entirely different direction (excuse the contraflow lane pun), as residents and politicians in Leicester have criticised the recent installation of concrete blocks separating a cycle lane from one of the city’s busiest roads, which they reckon are “essentially invisible” and a danger to motorists and pedestrians.

As we reported back in September, Leicester City Council agreed to replace the temporary wands on Aylestone Road, introduced during the pandemic, with permanent full segregation, concrete kerbing, and extra signs and lights as the Labour-run local authority sought to build on the success of the temporary scheme, which saw “a significant reduction in collisions involving pedestrians and cyclists”.

However, when the proposals were first introduced, they were criticised by Lib Dem councillor Nigel Porter, who claimed that the cycle lane was already a “nuisance” and that the concrete kerbs would be a “trip hazard”.

> Council shuts down complaints about plan for new cycle lane segregation as councillor claims "nuisance" lane will be a "trip hazard"

And now, just over a month after their installation around Christmas, councillor Porter has raised his head again, telling the BBC that at a recent ward meeting on the issue two weeks ago, only three of the roughly 100 people in attendance thought the bike lanes were a “good idea”.

Porter added that while he wants to see cyclists protected (that’s nice of him), he didn’t want their protection and safety to come at the expense of other road users (ah, of course).

“They are a danger, not just to pedestrians, but to motorists and all road users,” the councillor said, before claiming that pedestrians had already fallen over the blocks and that one motorist struck the kerb, causing £350 in damage to their car.

Meanwhile, Sam Bradshaw, an assistant manager at J&S Accessories on the Aylestone Road, said he often saw drivers struggling to move out of the way of emergency vehicles thanks to the segregation, and that motorists were damaging their vehicles while pulling out onto the road.

“Because they’re not marked with white or yellow paint, in poor weather conditions they’re essentially invisible,” Bradshaw, who says he rides a bike and is generally in favour of cycle lanes, told the BBC.

“90 per cent of the people we speak to are not a fan of these cycle lanes.”

A council spokesman said: “The design uses the kind of concrete segregators which have been in use successfully in London Road since 2020 to replace the temporary wand markers, and has no impact on the number of traffic lanes.

“By creating a protected cycleway, we are reducing both the likelihood of drivers colliding with cyclists and illegal footway cycling, which improves safety for people using the pavements.”

11:57
“Absolutely zero chance of seeing it again”: Soudal Quick-Step communications manager’s bike stolen from outside Manchester coffee shop

Britain’s bike theft epidemic strikes again, as Phil Lowe, the communications manager for Soudal Quick-Step, saw his bike – a team branded S-Works, no less – stolen from outside a coffee shop in Monton, Greater Manchester, on Sunday morning.

According to Lowe, who says he has “absolutely zero chance of seeing it again”, the bike was locked to some railing when the thieves struck.

However, some noted that the thieves may have bitten off more than they can chew, having nicked a Quick-Step-issue and clearly branded bike.

“That’s a pretty rare bike mate, I’ll post it in the FB groups too. Not too many QS team issues around in UK, so don’t rule anything out. Fingers crossed for you,” said Jamie on Twitter.

09:07
Contraflow bike lane, King's Road, Kingston (Chaponabike, Twitter)
“What kind of sick joke is this?” Cyclist blasts new “suicide” contraflow bike lane that “invites conflict” between motorists and vulnerable road users

Ah, contraflow cycle lanes, our old divisive friend, it’s been a while.

While many active travel campaigners laud the safety benefits of contraflow cycling, it’s safe to say that recent attempts to install bike lanes which travel against the flow of motor traffic haven’t quite hit the mark.

Back in September, a contraflow cycle lane in Brighton was deemed responsible for a series of collisions between cyclists and motorists seemingly unaware of the riders approaching on their right, and described by road.cc’s own Jo Burt as a “shockingly badly designed bit of infrastructure”.

> Shocking video shows multiple cyclists getting hit by "unaware" drivers on a contraflow cycle lane

And in July, a new, green-painted cycle lane in Altrincham became the subject of ridicule for cyclists in Greater Manchester, with one describing its narrow, contraflow design – located between a row of parking bays and a one-way traffic lane, with no physical separation – as “dreadful” and “an accident waiting to happen”, thanks to the increased possibility of ‘dooring’ incidents, or motorists pulling across the lane and into the path of hitherto obscured cyclists.

A few months later, it was revealed that Trafford Council – who claimed at the time of the lane’s completion that the green paint would “heighten driver’s awareness” – was warned in advance during a safety audit about the dangers posed by the lane’s layout and the threat of dooring.

Altrincham contraflow cycle lane (Bob Sweet)

> Council warned about danger of drivers ‘dooring’ cyclists before installing “accident waiting to happen” contraflow cycle lane

And now, it appears to be the turn of the Royal Borough of Kingston Upon Thames to ignore a safety audit’s dooring warnings, with this interesting piece of brand-new infrastructure on London’s King’s Road, which was completed at the weekend, being colourfully described as a “sick joke” and a “suicide lane” by road.cc reader Chapona Bike.

“This is the view going up King’s Road, with Kingston Gate/Richmond Park at top. There is no space for cars going up, to safely pass cycles coming down,” Chapona Bike told road.cc

“This kind of cycling infrastructure invites conflict. Cyclists don’t feel safe cycling next to parked cars, and oncoming motorists will think they have some sort of implied right of way to squeeze through the gap.

“LTN 1/20 Cycle Infrastructure Design sets a minimum standard for councils investing in cycling infrastructure. Questions have been asked of Kingston Council as to why they haven’t followed it.”

However, while many on social media agreed with Chapona Bike’s blunt assessment of the new lane – and asked whether it would be safer for parking on one side of the road to be removed – other cyclists reckoned the revamped layout at least marked an improvement on what was there before.

“I cycle up that road a lot. It’s got to be better and safer than before, traffic flows smoothly. I take the point about coming down the hill and doors opening but that problem was there before, no?” the5krunner wrote under the original video.

“Before you could take the lane going down the hill, but now less confident cyclists will feel obliged to use the murder strip. I guess it’s better than nothing, but LTN 1/20 is being ignored, which is annoying!” Chapona Bike replied.

“No more dangerous than before and at least the vast majority of the vehicles are now facing the oncoming cyclist. I can see an occupied parked vehicle and take the necessary actions and drivers will be exiting onto the pavement,” added Keith.

> New ‘protected’ contraflow cycle lane opens on one-way road – and drivers immediately begin parking in it and crashing into bollards

“In general contraflow cycling has been found to be safe,” noted Hedgehog Cycling. “The painted lane is probably unhelpful and unnecessary.”

“Contraflow cycling alongside a dooring zone?” Chapona incredulously responded. “Don't think that’s safe at all!”

“It’s not perfect but is it an improvement compared to how it was previously. What alternative would you suggest?” asked Dave, to which the cyclist replied: “Design and install cycling infrastructure as per LTN 1/20. Easy.”

If only…

11:38
The FIFA World Cup: Advocating active travel since… Oh, wait

While ultra-distance cycling events are implementing no-fly policies, in a bid to make at least some small contribution to the fight against climate change (and being criticised for doing so), football’s governing body is busy handing its single biggest day to a venue where it is illegal to walk…

Ah, the good ol’ US of Non-Existent Active Travel Policies.

11:10
Disc brakes: The secret to winning the rainbow jersey (after crashing into a fence)?

Now that’s what I call a buckle:

That hideously deformed wheel belongs to Stefano Viezzi, the winner of the junior men’s cyclocross world title in Tábor at the weekend, and the first Italian to win a ‘cross rainbow jersey since 2005 – a full year before the 18-year-old was born.

Viezzi took the win after a prolonged battle with French favourite Aubin Sparfel, whose rainbow jersey hopes were dashed by a late puncture.

However, Viezzi also had his issues towards the finish, crashing into a fence and badly buckling his front wheel in the process. However, the Italian youngster was able to carry on, wrecked wheel rollicking from side to side, until the pits, holding off the deflating Sparfel for an emotional victory.

Stefano Viezzi of Italy wins the 2024 Junior Men's World Cyclocross Championship (Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

(Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

Viezzi’s unlikely triumph, as well as being a testament to the kid’s grit and determination, also prompted a few fans to note that – whisper it quietly – disc brakes may have been key to ensuring that the Italian’s late crash wasn’t a race ending one.

“Jesus Christ, how did he continue to ride with that?” asked Dieter, in response to the post-race clip of Viezzi’s buckled wheel.

“Disc brakes and wide tyre clearance,” came the reply from another Twitter user.

> “A dark day for hill climbing”: Widespread horror as British hill climb championships won for the first time using… disc brakes (gasp!)

“Finally a measurable advantage of disc brakes,” added jverheul, aware that good old fashioned rim brakes, as much as we traditionalists love them, would have seen Viezzi come to a juddering halt after his crash.

First, British national hill climb championships, and now providing the secret ingredient to a cyclocross world title – can’t disc brakes just leave one small corner of the cycling world alone, please?

10:29
Ekoi PW8 pedal team nice metropole2
Étoile de Bessèges riders forced to buy second-hand shoes and borrow pedals after UCI prevents them from using new prototype pedal – one hour before start of the stage

Imagine you’re a pro cyclist (alright, I admit that possibility may be harder to process for some than others), and you’re buzzing to start a new season at the Étoile de Bessèges, a start that’s been delayed by one day thanks to some farmer protests.

And then, just an hour before the race begins, as you’re milling around the team buses, a UCI official spots your new fancy, eight watt-saving prototype pedals – the ones even road.cc is banging on about – and says, ‘Sorry, son, have you filled in all your paperwork for those?’

Well, that was the scenario faced by the Nice Métropole Côte d’Azur team at the start of last week’s Étoile de Bessèges, as the Conti squad was forced into a last-ditch scramble to secure some useable shoes, cleats, and pedals after the UCI prevented them from using their new Ekoï PW8 pedals on the morning of the second stage.

The rather radical prototype pedals, which Ekoï say will be eight watts faster thanks to their miniscule 8mm stack height, allowing them to sit flush with the shoe, are set to be tested during their development stage by Conti teams Nice Métropole and Burgos.

> You've never seen pedals like these before! Ekoi’s €2 million radical road cycling pedal project predicts 8-watt savings

But, just not yet, according to the UCI, who told the team they didn’t have the right to use the pedals, not because they’re banned à la inverted handlebars, but because the authorisation file for their use, which has been submitted by Ekoï to the UCI, has yet to be approved by cycling’s governing body.

Classic UCI bureaucracy, eh?

Ekoi PW8 pedal team nice metropole1

Got any spare shoes, lads?

Needless to say, the last-minute news sent the team into something of a frenzy, especially considering their more traditional Look and Shimano-compatible shoes were back at the hotel, an hour’s roundtrip away, an impossible task as the clock ticked down towards the start.

According to French outlet Matos Velo, Nice Métropole’s riders were able to borrow pedals and cleats from other teams, while also – thanks to the specialist shoe requirements of the new PW8 pedals – borrowing footwear too.

Others, meanwhile, were even forced to buy second-hand shoes from a stall located near the start, like a panicked Cat 4 who just remembered he left his kit bag beside the unfinished box of pasta at home.

You’ve got to love professional cycling.

10:05
More redundancies at Zwift as co-CEO resigns, but company insists “business is healthy” and “our community is growing”

Just ten months on from cutting its workforce by 15 per cent, which followed an even more severe round of layoffs the previous year, virtual training app Zwift made more staff redundant yesterday, with co-CEO Kurt Biedler also resigning too, despite the company insisting that it “remains a healthy, global business with a passionate community”.

Zwift confirmed that the layoffs would “impact all areas of the business”, though the company would not put a figure on how many staff had been let go.

Jon's Short Mix on Zwift

Read more: > More redundancies at Zwift as co-CEO resigns, but company insists “business is healthy” and “our community is growing”

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

Add new comment

13 comments

Avatar
Dicklexic | 38 min ago
2 likes

Never a good sign when you see vehicles parked facing the wrong way on a one way street!

Avatar
lesterama | 54 min ago
0 likes

Re. Ekoi pedals, anything that lowers stack height is a good thing. I used Shimano AX (Dyna Drive) pedals in the '80s and loved them. My foot (and centre of gravity) sat a whole 18mm lower with them. The bike felt really stable.

Avatar
the little onion | 1 hour ago
4 likes

Whoever designed that contraflow should be forced to cycle down it, on a hybrid bike with reasonably wide handlebars, whilst a stream of traffic comes from the opposite direction, and people in parked cars open their doors at random.

 

Get rid of the car storage/parking, and you suddenly have ample space for a decent contraflow.

Avatar
Sriracha | 1 hour ago
1 like

So the drivers parked nose to tail on the right, they'll look in their RV mirror, over their left shoulder, left wing mirror and then pull out (indicating in you're lucky) when it's "all clear", and quite unable to see the cycle lane due to their view obstructed by the parked vehicle in front. Again, if you're lucky, they'll edge out tentatively until they can see clearly, but chances are once they've established that there's no cars approaching from behind they'll move out swiftly

Avatar
HarrogateSpa | 2 hours ago
2 likes

The contraflow design isn't great, but in my view there is no problem with contraflow cycling on that street.

Contraflow cycling does not increase crash rates.

Avatar
brooksby replied to HarrogateSpa | 2 hours ago
2 likes

Might have been better to have removed one of the lanes of parked cars.  As the twitterer (X'er?) says, there's nowhere to go if you are riding in that cycle lane far too close to the parked cars and there are oncoming cars too.  Let alone if the oncoming vehicle is a truck or a bin lorry or something…

Avatar
JoanneH replied to brooksby | 2 hours ago
2 likes

I agree it's an improvement on what was there before, which was two-way traffic trying to fit between the parked cars and bikes trying to make progress around it all (and still in the door zone, tbh).

Avatar
OnYerBike replied to HarrogateSpa | 1 hour ago
1 like

I would agree with Hedgehog Cycling's comment quoted above - allowing contraflow cycling is desirable, but the narrow painted cycle lane is counterproductive, especially given the parked cars. 

I would also note that a lot of people seem to suggest that if only the council had followed LTN 1/20, it would be perfect. Personally, I find LTN 1/20 to be rather underwhelming.

Taking this as an example, LTN 1/20 does suggest leaving a buffer strip (minimum 0.5m) between parking bays and a marked contraflow cycle lane, but only if that leaves enough space for oncoming cars to pass safely (Paragraph 6.4.19). Given it seems there is barely enough space without a buffer zone, I can't imagine adding in a buffer zone would be deemed acceptable.

The solution of not having a marked cycle lane is mentioned in Paragraph 7.3.4 (and Figure 7.4) but it's pretty lukewarm about it. All it says is that there may be "no need" for a cycle lane, which I would take to mean that a cycle lane would still be desirable from a design point of view, but may be ommitted to make the scheme cheaper and faster to implement. It goes on to say "contraflow cycling without a dedicated cycle lane has been found to be successful", but again, stops short of saying that it is actually preferrable over a marked cycle lane. 

https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/5ffa1f96d3bf7f65d9e35825/...

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to OnYerBike | 40 min ago
0 likes

LTN 1/20 etc. is indeed underwhelming (and with tons of get-outs, optionals which aren't used and "absolute minimums" which sometimes seem to be aimed at).  Plus the whole thing is "guidance" - though see Ranty Highwayman on that.

... BUT it's still pretty "far out" it seems when looking at most schemes in the UK.  Although I'm unclear as to how much previous "guidance" was followed any more than LTN 1/20 and the rest will be going forward.

Quite often in the UK the fundamental problems are baked in early e.g. overall route choices.  That could be making routes "where it's possible" not where they are needed, not adequately connecting to other routes, or a "compromise too far" (e.g. diversions from desire line, width, conflict with pedestrians / dangerous motor traffic etc).

Avatar
ChrisB200SX replied to HarrogateSpa | 1 hour ago
3 likes

HarrogateSpa wrote:

The contraflow design isn't great, but in my view there is no problem with contraflow cycling on that street.

Contraflow cycling does not increase crash rates.

Nothing wrong with the contraflow in theory, but the the reality is many drivers will blindly ignore how close they pass an oncoming cyclist because of the white line and will not slow to a sensible speed, if at all.

How exactly would a driver leave 1.5m of space while passing there? If they cannot, then the lane should really be wide enough to enforce this.

Avatar
wtjs replied to ChrisB200SX | 48 min ago
0 likes

many drivers will blindly ignore how close they pass an oncoming cyclist because of the white line and will not slow to a sensible speed, if at all

You're right, but it's usually 'not at all' on any road, even single lane out in the country. I have experienced this behaviour over the last weekend.

Avatar
Jitensha Oni replied to HarrogateSpa | 45 min ago
1 like

Agree - let’s see how it works, rather than letting perfect be the enemy of the good (ish) .This has been a major route for people cycling to and from Richmond Park for years  - Kingston Gate is at one end, so the residents at least should be used to expecting cycles. Plus there are some pretty harsh speed bumps along there if drivers want to try speeding. There is a problem at the Kingston Gate end since the council have put a large planter bang in the middle of the entrance for the cycle lane (pic), making it difficult for groups turning right from Richmond Park in the face of oncoming traffic. I hope it's temporary to ensure drivers get the picture..

 

Avatar
cyclisto replied to HarrogateSpa | 22 min ago
1 like

The problem with such narrow lanes, is that while still better than nothing, practically they force you to be close passed the whole time.

A segregated 2.5m lane (for two directions) is the minimum for safe bicycle traffic.

Latest Comments

 