“What kind of sick joke is this?” Cyclist blasts new “suicide” contraflow bike lane that “invites conflict”; Disc brakes: The secret to winning the rainbow jersey?; Pro cyclists race in second-hand shoes after UCI pedal ban + more on the live blog

Ah, contraflow cycle lanes, our old divisive friend, it’s been a while.
While many active travel campaigners laud the safety benefits of contraflow cycling, it’s safe to say that recent attempts to install bike lanes which travel against the flow of motor traffic haven’t quite hit the mark.
Back in September, a contraflow cycle lane in Brighton was deemed responsible for a series of collisions between cyclists and motorists seemingly unaware of the riders approaching on their right, and described by road.cc’s own Jo Burt as a “shockingly badly designed bit of infrastructure”.
> Shocking video shows multiple cyclists getting hit by "unaware" drivers on a contraflow cycle lane
And in July, a new, green-painted cycle lane in Altrincham became the subject of ridicule for cyclists in Greater Manchester, with one describing its narrow, contraflow design – located between a row of parking bays and a one-way traffic lane, with no physical separation – as “dreadful” and “an accident waiting to happen”, thanks to the increased possibility of ‘dooring’ incidents, or motorists pulling across the lane and into the path of hitherto obscured cyclists.
A few months later, it was revealed that Trafford Council – who claimed at the time of the lane’s completion that the green paint would “heighten driver’s awareness” – was warned in advance during a safety audit about the dangers posed by the lane’s layout and the threat of dooring.
> Council warned about danger of drivers ‘dooring’ cyclists before installing “accident waiting to happen” contraflow cycle lane
And now, it appears to be the turn of the Royal Borough of Kingston Upon Thames to ignore a safety audit’s dooring warnings, with this interesting piece of brand-new infrastructure on London’s King’s Road, which was completed at the weekend, being colourfully described as a “sick joke” and a “suicide lane” by road.cc reader Chapona Bike.
“This is the view going up King’s Road, with Kingston Gate/Richmond Park at top. There is no space for cars going up, to safely pass cycles coming down,” Chapona Bike told road.cc
“This kind of cycling infrastructure invites conflict. Cyclists don’t feel safe cycling next to parked cars, and oncoming motorists will think they have some sort of implied right of way to squeeze through the gap.
“LTN 1/20 Cycle Infrastructure Design sets a minimum standard for councils investing in cycling infrastructure. Questions have been asked of Kingston Council as to why they haven’t followed it.”
However, while many on social media agreed with Chapona Bike’s blunt assessment of the new lane – and asked whether it would be safer for parking on one side of the road to be removed – other cyclists reckoned the revamped layout at least marked an improvement on what was there before.
“I cycle up that road a lot. It’s got to be better and safer than before, traffic flows smoothly. I take the point about coming down the hill and doors opening but that problem was there before, no?” the5krunner wrote under the original video.
“Before you could take the lane going down the hill, but now less confident cyclists will feel obliged to use the murder strip. I guess it’s better than nothing, but LTN 1/20 is being ignored, which is annoying!” Chapona Bike replied.
“No more dangerous than before and at least the vast majority of the vehicles are now facing the oncoming cyclist. I can see an occupied parked vehicle and take the necessary actions and drivers will be exiting onto the pavement,” added Keith.
> New ‘protected’ contraflow cycle lane opens on one-way road – and drivers immediately begin parking in it and crashing into bollards
“In general contraflow cycling has been found to be safe,” noted Hedgehog Cycling. “The painted lane is probably unhelpful and unnecessary.”
“Contraflow cycling alongside a dooring zone?” Chapona incredulously responded. “Don't think that’s safe at all!”
“It’s not perfect but is it an improvement compared to how it was previously. What alternative would you suggest?” asked Dave, to which the cyclist replied: “Design and install cycling infrastructure as per LTN 1/20. Easy.”
If only…
Add new comment
13 comments
Never a good sign when you see vehicles parked facing the wrong way on a one way street!
Re. Ekoi pedals, anything that lowers stack height is a good thing. I used Shimano AX (Dyna Drive) pedals in the '80s and loved them. My foot (and centre of gravity) sat a whole 18mm lower with them. The bike felt really stable.
Whoever designed that contraflow should be forced to cycle down it, on a hybrid bike with reasonably wide handlebars, whilst a stream of traffic comes from the opposite direction, and people in parked cars open their doors at random.
Get rid of the car storage/parking, and you suddenly have ample space for a decent contraflow.
So the drivers parked nose to tail on the right, they'll look in their RV mirror, over their left shoulder, left wing mirror and then pull out (indicating in you're lucky) when it's "all clear", and quite unable to see the cycle lane due to their view obstructed by the parked vehicle in front. Again, if you're lucky, they'll edge out tentatively until they can see clearly, but chances are once they've established that there's no cars approaching from behind they'll move out swiftly
The contraflow design isn't great, but in my view there is no problem with contraflow cycling on that street.
Contraflow cycling does not increase crash rates.
Might have been better to have removed one of the lanes of parked cars. As the twitterer (X'er?) says, there's nowhere to go if you are riding in that cycle lane far too close to the parked cars and there are oncoming cars too. Let alone if the oncoming vehicle is a truck or a bin lorry or something…
I agree it's an improvement on what was there before, which was two-way traffic trying to fit between the parked cars and bikes trying to make progress around it all (and still in the door zone, tbh).
I would agree with Hedgehog Cycling's comment quoted above - allowing contraflow cycling is desirable, but the narrow painted cycle lane is counterproductive, especially given the parked cars.
I would also note that a lot of people seem to suggest that if only the council had followed LTN 1/20, it would be perfect. Personally, I find LTN 1/20 to be rather underwhelming.
Taking this as an example, LTN 1/20 does suggest leaving a buffer strip (minimum 0.5m) between parking bays and a marked contraflow cycle lane, but only if that leaves enough space for oncoming cars to pass safely (Paragraph 6.4.19). Given it seems there is barely enough space without a buffer zone, I can't imagine adding in a buffer zone would be deemed acceptable.
The solution of not having a marked cycle lane is mentioned in Paragraph 7.3.4 (and Figure 7.4) but it's pretty lukewarm about it. All it says is that there may be "no need" for a cycle lane, which I would take to mean that a cycle lane would still be desirable from a design point of view, but may be ommitted to make the scheme cheaper and faster to implement. It goes on to say "contraflow cycling without a dedicated cycle lane has been found to be successful", but again, stops short of saying that it is actually preferrable over a marked cycle lane.
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/5ffa1f96d3bf7f65d9e35825/...
LTN 1/20 etc. is indeed underwhelming (and with tons of get-outs, optionals which aren't used and "absolute minimums" which sometimes seem to be aimed at). Plus the whole thing is "guidance" - though see Ranty Highwayman on that.
... BUT it's still pretty "far out" it seems when looking at most schemes in the UK. Although I'm unclear as to how much previous "guidance" was followed any more than LTN 1/20 and the rest will be going forward.
Quite often in the UK the fundamental problems are baked in early e.g. overall route choices. That could be making routes "where it's possible" not where they are needed, not adequately connecting to other routes, or a "compromise too far" (e.g. diversions from desire line, width, conflict with pedestrians / dangerous motor traffic etc).
Nothing wrong with the contraflow in theory, but the the reality is many drivers will blindly ignore how close they pass an oncoming cyclist because of the white line and will not slow to a sensible speed, if at all.
How exactly would a driver leave 1.5m of space while passing there? If they cannot, then the lane should really be wide enough to enforce this.
many drivers will blindly ignore how close they pass an oncoming cyclist because of the white line and will not slow to a sensible speed, if at all
You're right, but it's usually 'not at all' on any road, even single lane out in the country. I have experienced this behaviour over the last weekend.
Agree - let’s see how it works, rather than letting perfect be the enemy of the good (ish) .This has been a major route for people cycling to and from Richmond Park for years - Kingston Gate is at one end, so the residents at least should be used to expecting cycles. Plus there are some pretty harsh speed bumps along there if drivers want to try speeding. There is a problem at the Kingston Gate end since the council have put a large planter bang in the middle of the entrance for the cycle lane (pic), making it difficult for groups turning right from Richmond Park in the face of oncoming traffic. I hope it's temporary to ensure drivers get the picture..
The problem with such narrow lanes, is that while still better than nothing, practically they force you to be close passed the whole time.
A segregated 2.5m lane (for two directions) is the minimum for safe bicycle traffic.