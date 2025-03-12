The Goodyear Vector Sport Tubeless Road Tyre is designed to be puncture resistant – which is you want from winter rubber – while being easy to fit, comfortable and with tubeless compatibility. I found they stood up well to winter use and are a good option if you're looking for durability and keeping punctures at bay rather than all-out performance.
For more options, check our best road bike tyres buyer's guide.
I'm a big fan of dependable and reliable winter tyres I can mount on my winter bike – and then pretty much forget about. So it was fingers crossed when it came to testing Goodyear's Vector Sport tyres .
But they come up trumps to begin with – they're easy to set up and to inflate as tubeless without the need for a tubeless inflator, even on my older rims. And once inflated, there was no leakage.
Surprisingly and a little disappointingly they came up narrow, the 28mm tyres measuring around 26mm on the rim. But with the tyre available in 25, 28, 30 and 32mm widths, you can size up if you wish. Personally, I'd always go for as wide a tyre as my frame could accommodate.
As a tyre built for puncture resistance they're not that light, but at 350g they're still slightly lighter than other winter tyres I've ridden.
2024 Goodyear Vector Sport Tubeless Road Tyre 700x28 Angle.jpg (credit: road.cc)
For my first few rides in the wet I found them a little slippery around corners, but this improved, presumably as the factory-fresh finish rubbed off.
That said, I'd always recommend treating winter tyres with more care when you're cornering, as they lack the suppleness of summer options, though I found these no more slippery than competitors' tyres. I had no issues with them for general road riding, and being a bit more cautious in the wet these proved fine.
> How to fit tubeless tyres: everything you need to know in this step-by-step guide
For me personally, these have a lot to live up to, because since 2023 I've ridden with the same set of Hutchinson Challenger TLR tyres on my winter bike, clocking up a lot of mileage without a single puncture. The set my dad bought on my recommendation has also been free of punctures.
2024 Goodyear Vector Sport Tubeless Road Tyre 700x28 Top.jpg (credit: road.cc)
The Goodyear Vectors proved puncture-free with one exception. They survived thorns, glass and assorted road debris until I hit an exceptionally large pothole disguised that was by a puddle. Neither tyre deflated instantly, so I don't think they punctured, but both rims were sufficiently damaged by the impact that the tubeless seal was compromised, with both tyres going flat over the next 10 minutes.
Frankly, I don't think any tyres would have survived the incident, and after putting tubes in the tyres both have held up well since.
2024 Goodyear Vector Sport Tubeless Road Tyre 700x28.jpg (credit: road.cc)
The Vectors feature Goodyear's Dual R:Shield breaker belt, an anti-puncture layer you can see on the inside of the tyre. A strip around the edge of the tyre gives you a thicker casing so that sharp objects can't break the surface.
Goodyear doesn't quote an expected life for these tyres, but after a few thousand kilometres there are neither flat spots nor obvious signs of wear, so the portents are good for getting through several winters on them, depending on your mileage, of course...
Value
At £55 each they're not the cheapest option out there, though you might well be able to find them for a good deal less. But even their full price might be one worth paying, thanks to their resistance to punctures in all but the most extreme circumstances.
My long-time favourite Hutchinson Challenger TLR tyres come in at the same price, give or take 5p, and if paying full price I think I'd plump for the Hutchinsons, which have lasted incredibly well and just edge the Goodyears on grip. But if you can get the Goodyear tyres at a big saving, that would probably swing it for me.
George rated the £59.99 Vittoria Ridearmor tyres for their grip, puncture resistance and road feel, though at 383g per tyre they are a little heavier.
And if your riding takes in rougher roads the £49.99 Panaracer GravelKing Slick TLC is a great choice, though the narrowest width on offer is 32mm.
Overall
My main criticism of the Goodyear Vectors is that they came up narrower than I expected, though with four widths available you could always go up a size. And I think they're much superior to the sort of winter tyres from even just a few years ago. If you want tubeless tyres for winter and perhaps year-round commuting where avoiding punctures is more important than speed, these are an option well worth considering.
Verdict
Impressive winter tyres that major on puncture resistance though they do come up a little narrow
Make and model: Goodyear Vector Sport Tubeless Road Tyre 700x28
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Goodyear says: 'Multi-condition durability with enhanced puncture protection makes the High-Performance Vector Sport a dependable choice for endurance road applications. Featuring a dual R:Shield anti-puncture belt and robust 60tpi single-ply carcass along with tubeless-ready and tube-type options, the Vector Sport is the ideal choice for riders looking to go the extra distance.
To finish first, first you have to finish! For reliability above all else, the Vector Sport offer superior cut and abrasion resistance. Utilising Dynamic:HP compound and durable 60TPI casing, the combination of technologies also offers superior traction, ensuring a smooth and stable ride no matter what the road conditions. The unique tread pattern of the Vector Sport has been designed to offer edge-to-edge grip and control, even on wet or slippery surfaces.
A tubeless-ready tyre utilizes a butyl-covered bead to seal the tyre against the rim. Generally, the rim is sealed using a non-porous tape while the tyre's casing requires the use of sealant to provide air retention.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
TR / R:Shield
Dynamic: HP Compound
Max PSI: 72.5
Weight: 350g
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
They're well made tyres with no defects and after a full winter of riding there are no signs of wear and tear.
Rate the product for performance:
6/10
In terms of cornering and rolling resistance, their performance is reasonable rather than exceptional (especially when compared with top-end summer tyres) but for their dependable performance throughout winter, they're very decent.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
They've held up very well to British roads over a tough winter, with the only mishap a result of hitting a massive pothole disguised as a puddle. No flat spots and no signs of wear and tear bode well for the long term.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
6/10
They're a little lighter than a few other winter tyres.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
6/10
The ride isn't a super-soft affair, but that's not what you'd expect from a winter tyre, and they're far from uncomfortable.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
At the full RRP these aren't cheap, but at the sort of sale price you may be able to find them at, they're very reasonable.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
These tyres have been very good throughout the winter, with no punctures from sharp objects, and no unexpected slipping or any reason to lose confidence in them.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
How easy they are to install and the dependability – which is what you need from a winter or year-round tyre.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
They come up quite a lot narrower than claimed.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They retail for almost the same price as the Hutchinsons that I reviewed in 2023, but can be currently had for a good chunk cheaper.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes – at a discounted price.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes – as long as they know to order a size up,.
Use this box to explain your overall score
A generally very good modern winter tyre with good tubeless specs and an impressively puncture-resistant carcass. But like a lot of winter tyres they can be a little slippery, and our test tyres did come up a little narrow.
Age: 24 Height: 174 Weight: 75
I usually ride: Storck Aerfast My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
Add new comment
1 comments
How on earth can you mark a winter tyre down for being "not as grippy or as fast as a summer tyre"?
That's ridiculous logic.