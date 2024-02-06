UCI orders pro team to stop using Ekoi's radical new road pedals an hour before race start

Ekoi's prototype road pedals have been the talk of the town recently. The wide-platform pedal design, dubbed 'PW8', grabbed attention last week after it was revealed – unintentionally, perhaps – that UCI Continental teams Nice Métropole and Burgos had adopted them. However, a recent development has put a temporary halt to their usage.

According to a report from French cycling website Matos Vélo, UCI officials at the Etoile de Bessèges stage race told the Nice Métropole Côte d’Azur team to switch to alternative pedals right before the second stage last weekend – though the pedals had allegedly already been used in Marseille the week before.

It was reported that the ban was imposed due to an administrative oversight – suggesting that an application for the use of a prototype had been submitted, but it had not been approved before the race.

We contacted Ekoi for a comment, and the brand claimed: "This is just an admin issue, UCI doesn't have any problem with us."

Though the details are not scarce, from the UCI rulebook it can be confirmed that prototype equipment is eligible for use at races, as long as it's been registered with the governing body. This means that it is unlikely the design of the pedal was the issue, rather documents had perhaps not been submitted and approved in time, as has been suggested.

Matos Vélo had a reporter on-site at the race, who witnessed the unfolding drama. Just an hour to go before the race started, UCI commissioners reportedly prohibited the Nice Métropole team from using the PW8 pedals. This unexpected move threw the team into a frenzy, as they scrambled to find replacement pedals and compatible shoes.

While securing pedals didn't seem much of an issue, the specific shoe interface required by the PW8 pedals posed a greater challenge. Riders were seen borrowing shoes from rival teammates and even resorting to purchasing them from nearby market stalls, creating quite a spectacle.

Ekoi has said it cannot share any more information on the pedals that have allegedly garnered interest from teams like UAE Team Emirates and Team Ineos Grenadiers – so we'll just need to wait for their official launch and see if they make a return to the peloton.

As for the performance of the Nice Métropole Côte d’Azur team, despite the pedal debacle, seven riders managed to complete the race, with Andrea Mifsud leading the charge and finishing in 31st place.