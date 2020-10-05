Footage of Thomas crash emerges; Deadline Day - Which cyclists would be good footballers? Not Chris Froome...; *THAT* EF kit goes on sale; Sunday's racing was brilliant; Sagan catches a lift with fans after wrong turn; Weekend Roundup

We've been sent footage of Thomas' crash by Scordia CT. Very unfortunate with the bidon. #Giro pic.twitter.com/q41L679zP2 — La Flamme Rouge (@laflammerouge16) October 5, 2020

The footage that you never like to see of Geraint Thomas' crash in the neutralised section before the start of stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia has surfaced showing that the Ineos GC hope was taken down by a stray water bottle.

From what we can make out in the video, a cobbled section of road caused numerous bottles to be dropped, though we're not sure whether these were dropped from riders' hands or jettisoned from bottle cages.

Thomas, who was towards the back of the peloton seems to be the only rider to have hit a bottle, causing him to crash heavily on his left side. As we mentioned earlier, Thomas is off to the hospital for an x-ray and will hopefully be able to continue tomorrow.