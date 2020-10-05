Support road.cc

Live blog

Footage of Thomas crash emerges; Deadline Day - Which cyclists would be good footballers? Not Chris Froome...; *THAT* EF kit goes on sale; Sunday's racing was brilliant; Sagan catches a lift with fans after wrong turn; Weekend Roundup

Welcome to Monday's live blog, with Liam Cahill providing your updates throughout the day...
Mon, Oct 05, 2020 08:36
20
geraint thomas ineos 2020
15:37
Cobbled patch in the road causes dropped bottles

The footage that you never like to see of Geraint Thomas' crash in the neutralised section before the start of stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia has surfaced showing that the Ineos GC hope was taken down by a stray water bottle.

From what we can make out in the video, a cobbled section of road caused numerous bottles to be dropped, though we're not sure whether these were dropped from riders' hands or jettisoned from bottle cages. 

Thomas, who was towards the back of the peloton seems to be the only rider to have hit a bottle, causing him to crash heavily on his left side. As we mentioned earlier, Thomas is off to the hospital for an x-ray and will hopefully be able to continue tomorrow.

15:18
X-Ray for Thomas after Giro Crash

We really hope it isn't, but this could be the end of the Giro and Thomas' season...

14:00
Sounds like there was no second crash for Thomas

It seems like Thomas is simply struggling from his crash in the neutral zone. Whatever happened, Thomas seems to be in a lot of pain. Combine that with a strong pace at the front and Thomas is well and truly out of the GC race.

13:42
It looks like the Giro is gone for Thomas

Geraint Thomas has crashed again and now has several rips to his left side. Trek Segafredo were pushing the pace and now Thomas is off the back of the peloton, his hopes of an overall win disappearing up the road.

It's bad luck once again for the former winner of the Tour de France and also more bad luck for Ineos in 2020 grand tours. Thier hopes will now turn towards young British rider Tao Geoganhart who sits 2'40" down.

12:31
10:37
Thomas hits the deck in the neutral zone

Racing hasn't even started and Geraint Thomas has hit the deck on the third stage of the Giro d'Italia. 

Thankfully he was up quickly and as the race hadn't yet started, he was allowed to rejoin the peloton in his own time.

Today's stage is the first test for the GC contenders with a summit finish at Mount Etna.

09:36
New bikes added to the UCI's list from Liv
2022 Liv Langma UCI List

Liv appears to be close to launching an update to its Langma range with Advanced SL Disc, Advanced Pro Disc and Advanced Disc models all approved by the UCI on the 14th September. The models all carry the code 'MY22', suggesting that this is one of the first 2022 bike models that we've seen.

Let me just check. Yes, it is still 2020.

Following Liv's usual naming structure, the Langma Advanced SL Disc should be the range-topping model with an integrated seatpost design. We would expect this to only be available with electronic shifting as was the case with the 2019 Advanced SL model and the whole range is set to be disc-brake only with 2019's rim-brake model not included on the UCI's list.

The Lagma Disc range started at £1,949 for 2020 so we're hoping to see a Shimano 105 model sticking below the two grand mark. We'll be keeping an eye out for details and pictures to see if the lightweight race bike gets any more aero featuress

09:23
Cooly combining the cycling school run, live TV and peeling an orange

Exceptional juggling of the to-do list from the BBC's foreign correspondent Anna Holligan here.

You can catch her programme, Europe's Cycling Revolution on BBC World News at 11:30 AM on Wednesday. The news special asks "if the surge in cycling is the start of a much bigger change in the way we travel," so it should be a very interesting one to watch.

09:23
Language and history lesson of the day

I still don't really understand...

07:46
Deadline day - which cyclists would make good footballers?

A tendency for terrible haircuts and supercars aren't the only things that make footballers so expensive. They are quite good at football too.

But seeing as it is 'deadline day' (lots of transfers happen) in the world of football, we want to know which cyclists would make good footballers and why. The obvious one is Peter Sagan. He has the flair, he has the questionable haircuts. But who else? Suggestions in the comments, please.

We're thinking that Chris Froome wouldn't have so much success on the footie pitch...

07:09
So much happened at Liege-Bastogne-Liege yesterday

One day provided all of the answers to the question of "why do you watch bike racing?"

Firstly, Lizzie Deignan attacks on the iconic La Redoute climb and holds on to win. Her attack was vicious and the ensuing 30km ride into the finish looked incredibly controlled. Brilliant.

Then in the men's race a small group, containing the winner of the Tour (Pogacar), the World Champion (Alaphillippe), the breakout rider of the Tour (Hirshi) and the unluckiest rider in the Tour (Roglic), went away in the final 10km.

LBL 2020 photo finish

Alaphillippe opens up the sprint, but swings from right to left, hitting Hirshi and forcing the Swiss rider to unclip which also hampers Pogacar's sprint. Alaphllippe continues and celebrates his first win in the rainbow bands. But wait, he hadn't spotted Roglic sneaking up on his right. As Alaphillippe holds his hands in the air the Slovenian steals the win, going a little way to improving his year after losing the Tour on the penultimate day.

In the end, Alaphillippe was relegated for his dodgy sprinting, capping what was a dramatic day of racing.

07:04
Sagan hitches a ride with a fan after post-race wrong turn

The former 3 x world champion got a bit lost on his way back to the Bora team bus after yesterday's stage of the Giro d'Italia. Thankfully, these fans were on hand to point him in the right direction.

But when you're riding a three-week race, one doesn't simply pedal unnecessarily. No no. Sagan hitched a ride on the side of their car, saving precious energy for the coming weeks.

07:01
*THAT* EF Pro Cycling team kit goes on sale today
Rapha EF x Palace clothing CREDIT S J HOCKETT 4

We're absolutely in love and the general consensus seems to be that it's either good or simply so bad that it's good.

What do you think? Will you be buying what could become an iconic jersey? It goes on sale at 11 AM...

Rapha.cc

