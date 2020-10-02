Burton cyclist complains of repeated near misses because temporary lights don't account for cyclists

A Burton cyclist says he has suffered a series of near misses recently while riding through temporary traffic lights in the town. Andrew Leach says the lights don't seem to recognise cyclists are passing through and frequently change before he is clear.

The Derby Telegraph reports that on September 3, Leach stopped at temporary lights in Henhurst Hill, and, "waited endlessly for it to turn green".

He said: "After nearly being crushed by an articulated lorry coming down the hill through the lights, we decided to move to the other side of the road, get off, and walk up the pavement. Immediately the lights turned green as we moved diagonally across the road."

Another time, in Newton Solney, Leach set off on green only to be confronted with oncoming traffic before he had cleared the roadworks.

"Again, a head-on collision was avoided, by us manoeuvring to within the traffic cones," he said.

On September 13, he and his partner turned right off Rosliston Road after waiting for a green light. "Then, literally seconds later, the opposing stationary traffic set off towards us. Luckily at that point on the bridge it was wide enough that we were able to move over to the left to avoid a head-on collision.

"Despite the Highway Code's advice that the stationary traffic should only proceed when the way was clear, annoyingly we also had to suffer at least one driver waving their hands in disapproval at us, as if we had gone through on red."

Leach continued: "The dangerous issue seems to be that the sensors attached to these lights don't recognise the presence of bicycles, which means that it is only safe for a cyclist to pass through these temporary lights if they are preceded by a car, or follow a car.

"This is clearly ridiculous, and unacceptable. As a council tax payer, I should be able to use the roads without fear of injury, abuse, or even of death. It's also ironic that traffic lights are actually supposed to be a safety feature."

David Williams, cabinet member for transport and highways at Staffordshire County Council said most permanent traffic lights would take cyclists into account.

"Issues with temporary traffic signals can be reported to us or raised directly with the company undertaking the work, whose details should always be displayed on site.

"But of course, we would always ask drivers to drive carefully and allow cyclists the necessary time and space to move around safely."