SUV driver crashes into cycling protestors in New York City (+ video)

Incident on Saturday evening resulted in two people reportedly being treated in hospital for minor injuries
by Simon_MacMichael
Sun, Oct 04, 2020 18:52
Two people were reportedly treated in hospital yesterday evening after the driver of a sports utility vehicle (SUV) crashed into a group of protestors on bikes in New York City’s Flatiron District yesterday evening.

The New York Daily News reports that the incident, which was caught on camera, happened on 5th Avenue near Madison Square Park a little after 7.15pm on Saturday evening.

The person filming can be heard repeatedly saying “Oh shit!” as the Infiniti SUV was driven past at speed before crashing into some of the cyclists.

The injured were attended to by other protestors pending arrival of paramedics.

According to the newspaper, the driver fled the scene, and police were still trying to track the motorist down on Saturday evening.

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

