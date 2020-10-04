SUV driver crashes into cycling protestors in New York City (+ video)

Two people were reportedly treated in hospital yesterday evening after the driver of a sports utility vehicle (SUV) crashed into a group of protestors on bikes in New York City’s Flatiron District yesterday evening.

The New York Daily News reports that the incident, which was caught on camera, happened on 5th Avenue near Madison Square Park a little after 7.15pm on Saturday evening.

The person filming can be heard repeatedly saying “Oh shit!” as the Infiniti SUV was driven past at speed before crashing into some of the cyclists.

The injured were attended to by other protestors pending arrival of paramedics.

According to the newspaper, the driver fled the scene, and police were still trying to track the motorist down on Saturday evening.