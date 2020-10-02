Near Miss of the Day 476: Learner driver pulls onto roundabout in front of cyclist

Today’s near miss sees a learner driver pull onto a roundabout into a cyclist’s path. The driver failed to stop and so Ben reported it to South Wales Police. He says he was then told by an officer that he was at fault.

The incident occurred at the junction of Bridge Street and Bridge Road in Cardiff. Ben was going straight on when a motorist in a British School of Motoring (BSM) car pulled out in front of him.

Ben said he was told by an officer over the phone that, "the driver entered the roundabout first so there is nothing we can do as you are at fault."

Ben said: “In my opinion the force failed to acknowledge dangerous driving, failing to give way to the right, failing to stop and failing to report an incident.

“Disappointed is an understatement and I think this response is very telling of the force’s attitude towards cyclists and other vulnerable users of the road.”

