Family still have unanswered questions three years after cyclist disappeared during charity ride

Tony Parsons set off from Fort William on a 104-mile charity ride on September 29, 2017. He hasn’t been seen since. His family have urged the public to help solve the mystery.

Parsons, from Tillicoultry near Stirling, had planned to ride home from Fort William, having taken the train up earlier that day.

At 6pm, he was captured on CCTV riding his yellow-framed bike on the A82 through Glencoe Village.

He was last seen when he left the Bridge of Orchy Hotel, which lies on the West Highland Way, north of Loch Lomond, at approximately 11.30pm, setting off south along the A82 in the direction of Tyndrum.

Searches were carried out in the area by mountain rescue teams, volunteers, Police Scotland dogs and the force's air support unit, but neither Parsons nor his bike were ever found.

Speaking on behalf of the family this week, his son Mike Parsons said: "None of us ever dreamt that three years ago my dad would have gone on his charity bike ride and we would never see him again.

"As a result my family and I have been left with so many unanswered questions that we have to live with every single day about where he is.

"As each special family occasion passes and seeing his grandchildren growing up without their grandad, it reminds us of the harsh reality of him not being here.

"I would ask that if you have any information, no matter how small, please contact the police as it may help to provide us the help and answers we're looking for."

Detective Inspector David Macgregor said: "Tony's family has now endured three years of not knowing where he is or what might have happened to him.

"Our thoughts are very much with them and remain entirely committed to providing them with the answers they seek.

"We want to people to be aware that Tony is still missing. If you have any information at all, no matter how small it seems, then please come forward.

"We have never found Tony's bicycle which has a yellow frame and black handlebars. If you think you may have seen this bicycle or any pieces of cycling equipment somewhere out of place then please get in touch as a matter of urgency.

"I would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone who has assisted our enquiries so far and again urge anyone who may be able to help to come forward."

Tony is described as white, 5ft9in tall, of stocky build, with short greying hair, a moustache and glasses. He has a tattoo of an anchor on his upper right arm and a tattoo of an eagle on his left.

He was last seen wearing a red waterproof jacket, a blue long-sleeved cycling top, a high-vis vest, fingerless gloves, with beige combat trousers and walking boots.

He had a silver and grey cycling helmet and was carrying a silver and blue rucksack.

Anyone with information can to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting reference 559 of October 2, 2017.