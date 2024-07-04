Do you have these cycling essentials? 10 things we think every budding cyclist needs

Has the Tour de France and/or the British 'summer' inspired you to dig out your bike and ride a bit more frequently, for the first time or for the first time in a while? Us too! To help you get out the door faster so you can spend more time cycling and less time stressing over the details, here are 10 cycling products that we think will improve every cyclist's ride without breaking the bank...

Spare tubes

Whether you’re a newbie or a seasoned veteran, nobody wants to be stranded miles away from home, relying on the goodwill of others to get themselves out of a mess. Unfortunately, punctures are kind of like the inevitable party poopers of riding a bike, but luckily they are also fairly easy to fix.

> Psst… 23 puncture-fixing hacks to get you out of trouble

A spare tube will fix most flats, and even if you haven’t yet mastered the art of changing a tube yourself you should always take a spare.

Things to check when buying a tube: Is the valve long enough to reach through your wheel rim, and is the tube big enough for the tyres on your bike? For example, if I'm running 28mm tyres a 20-30c tube will do nicely. I’m not getting caught out this time!

Portable pump

Sticking with the puncture theme, the next thing that we always take with us on bike rides is a portable pump. One like the Topeak Roadie DA (above) is small enough to fit in either your back pocket, in a saddle bag or mounted to the frame, so there’s not really any excuse not to take one!

> Review: Topeak Roadie DA Pump

This one is particularly clever actually, because it pumps air both when you push it and pull it, meaning you can spend more time clocking up the miles and less time puffing in a hedge.

Track pump

Two pumps might seem a bit excessive, but when you’re home your back will thank you for investing in a track pump as it’ll make light work of getting things inflated. Tyre pressures that are too low can make it feel like you’re riding through treacle, not to mention you’re at an increased risk of getting a pinch flat.

> How to choose the best bike tyre pressure

We’d recommend getting something like this Joeblow Roadie EX, as it’s quick and easy to use, can pump tyres up all the way to 160psi (although you'll rarely need that much) and has a big pressure gauge to make it easier to get your pressure correct each time.

Multitool

Our next cycling essential is a multitool. Despite its compact size, it's one of these little beauties can fix all manner of roadside problems.

Loose bolt? No problem. Gears out of whack? Easily fixed. To be honest, you never really know what you’re going to need a multitool for until you really do need one.

> 12 of the best emergency bike fixes

When selecting a multitool, you need to balance size and weight with functionality. We'd recommend something with at least 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6mm Allen keys on it, but if you want more peace of mind then something like the Topeak Hexus X with 21 functions could get you out of all kinds of bother.

Chain lube

Repeat after me: WD40 is NOT chain lube!

However, this Squirt chain lube is! It’ll not only stop your chain from squeaking, but also help your drivetrain last longer. That's a no-brainer then!

> How to clean your bike chain: a good way, a better way and the ultimate way

This Squirt lube is super easy to use, it’s wax-based so lasts ages and is suitable for all conditions meaning you don’t have to clog up your garage with multiple bottles.

Padded bib shorts

> Best cycling bib shorts

Our next cycling must-have is padded cycling shorts, they seriously do make a big difference to your riding comfort. You might not want to go full Lycra but there are plenty of options out there such as baggy shorts, all with a chamois inside to protect your more sensitive areas.

Tyre levers

Unless you have thumbs made of steel or particularly baggy tyres, then you'll also want to invest in a set of tyre levers. It’s worth noting that some tyre levers also go brittle over time, so if your levers are as old as you are then it might be worth an upgrade. This pair set me back just a couple of quid.

Cycling shoes

You don't need dedicated cycling shoes to have a good time on the bike, but if you're putting in the miles on the Tarmac then they're a great way to level up your cycling experience.

Cycling shoes come with either a two-bolt or three-bolt cleat pattern, have a stiffer sole than most shoes and allow you to clip into the pedals. The result is more efficient power transfer, no chance of slipping on the pedals and you can also utilise the upstroke more.

> The most common bike fit mistakes and how to avoid them

When purchasing cycling shoes you need to make sure that the ones you choose fit your feet, as some can be quite narrow. The Fizik Vento Omna Wides are staff favourites here at road.cc with a wide footbed, wipeable upper and plenty of ventilation to keep you comfortable no matter how long the ride.

Bike lights

Bike lights come in two forms: to be seen, and to see with. Even if you're not planning on riding in the dark we recommend getting (and using) a set of be-seen lights as you never know when the weather might make a turn for the worse, or you get caught out in receding light.

> road.cc front bike lights Beam Test

Something like this Moon Sport Lightset with a 1500-lumen front light and 100-lumen rear light has enough output to illuminate even really dark lanes and get you seen in bright sunlight, which are often the hardest conditions to see cyclists in. Most importantly they're easy to fit, meaning they're more likely to be on your bike when called upon rather than sitting in a drawer.

Bottle cage and water bottle

Cycling is thirsty work, and by far the easiest and most convenient way to transport fluids is with a bottle cage and water bottle (or bidon for anyone who's been watching the Tour de France).

Neither need to cost a fortune; for example, this Topeak Shuttle Cage AL has an RRP of just £10.99 and holds a multitude of bottles securely.

...and don't forget!

> How to conquer long bike rides without getting too tired

Forget aero, forget saving grams and forget spending hundreds and thousands on bikes... the one way to ride faster for longer and ward off the dreaded bonk is by fuelling properly. Make sure you leave some room in your pockets for snacks!

Let us know any of your own cycling must-haves down in the comments below.