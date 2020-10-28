Sir Keir Starmer was 'making U-turn' when he hit cyclist, says witness

Sir Keir Starmer has forced Prime Minister Boris Johnson into a number of U-turns in recent months – but now it has emerged that the leader of the opposition was trying to do one himself in his SUV when he knocked over a cyclist in Kentish Town, north London, on Sunday.
> Sir Keir Starmer interviewed by police after crash with cyclist while driving in north west London
The Sun reports that the cyclist, who needed hospital treatment for the injuries he sustained when he was knocked off his bike, was said to have shouted, “How did you not see me?”
According to the newspaper Starmer, who lives in the area, was running late for an appointment with his tailor when he struck the cyclist, whom eyewitnesses have said was a food delivery rider for Deliveroo.
One witness said: “The cyclist hit the car from the driver’s side. The side door was damaged and it was scuffed. When I went over to see what happened I heard the cyclist say, ‘How did you not see me?’”
Starmer, who reportedly claimed to have missed his turning, parked nearby, said the witness.
“He looked like he just came back from the gym and was wearing a black bomber jacket. I then went to finish taking the shopping inside and within ten minutes he was gone.
“The cyclist was nearly in tears, holding his left arm in pain outside of the bed and breakfast hotel. He looked angry and very annoyed.”
The 58-year-old politician, who is Member of Parliament for Holborn & St Pancras, exchanged details with the cyclist at the scene, and a statement released by his office claimed that he had also spoken to a police officer from British Transport Police (BTP).
Yesterday, however, the force said: “It was not a police officer, it was an off-duty member of BTP staff that provided their details as a witness to the collision. It was a PCSO."
Starmer, a former Director of Public Prosecutions, subsequently visited Kentish Town police station to give a statement to the Metropolitan Police, who are investigating the incident.
I was following a van a few months ago on an otherwise empty 2 x 2 dual carriageway with a 50 mph limit, whose driver (probably travelling at more...
I belive police is going to "talk to the driver". There will be some "some recommendations" and the driver probably will be fined. Up to 250 quid +...
At the moment with bikes it's probably largely a question of what you can get your hands on. I think any of the 3 you've looked at would do the job...
My understanding is that the tailor himself confirmed the appointment. Having created the hole, the tailor then kept digging:...
The instruction manual is here You adjust it with a hex wrench, so if you were looking for screws you might have missed them.
Well filmed and edited! What are the stats for the hill, out of interest? Height gained, length, winning time, etc...
I own the 900 model. Max beam is 1 hour , not 2.5 and this is its third winter so the durability is good. bounced off the clamp once but i would...
Should someone walk out and bump into another it's a case of "watch where you're going" and nothing more. Certainly not a black eye (unless things...
So I took it to the bike shop and he believed this was due to an issue with the trainer....
They say he was making a U-turn...