Sir Keir Starmer was 'making U-turn' when he hit cyclist, says witness

Sir Keir Starmer has forced Prime Minister Boris Johnson into a number of U-turns in recent months – but now it has emerged that the leader of the opposition was trying to do one himself in his SUV when he knocked over a cyclist in Kentish Town, north London, on Sunday.

The Sun reports that the cyclist, who needed hospital treatment for the injuries he sustained when he was knocked off his bike, was said to have shouted, “How did you not see me?”

According to the newspaper Starmer, who lives in the area, was running late for an appointment with his tailor when he struck the cyclist, whom eyewitnesses have said was a food delivery rider for Deliveroo.

One witness said: “The cyclist hit the car from the driver’s side. The side door was damaged and it was scuffed. When I went over to see what happened I heard the cyclist say, ‘How did you not see me?’”

Starmer, who reportedly claimed to have missed his turning, parked nearby, said the witness.

“He looked like he just came back from the gym and was wearing a black bomber jacket. I then went to finish taking the shopping inside and within ten minutes he was gone.

“The cyclist was nearly in tears, holding his left arm in pain outside of the bed and breakfast hotel. He looked angry and very annoyed.”

The 58-year-old politician, who is Member of Parliament for Holborn & St Pancras, exchanged details with the cyclist at the scene, and a statement released by his office claimed that he had also spoken to a police officer from British Transport Police (BTP).

Yesterday, however, the force said: “It was not a police officer, it was an off-duty member of BTP staff that provided their details as a witness to the collision. It was a PCSO."

Starmer, a former Director of Public Prosecutions, subsequently visited Kentish Town police station to give a statement to the Metropolitan Police, who are investigating the incident.