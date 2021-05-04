Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Nigel Farage complains about "insane" cycle lanes blocking emergency services; Danny MacA-skills; Police issue bike theft plea; Plastic bike path + more on the live blog

The live blog is back after the bank holiday with Dan Alexander providing you with updates throughout the day
Tue, May 04, 2021 09:02
16
Nigel Farage cycle lane ambulance.PNG
09:51
London mayoral candidates' plans for cycling
London cyclists (via Dermot Hanney/Twitter)

Regular road.cc contributor Laura Laker has penned this useful guide if you need the low-down on what the London mayoral candidates have said about cycling ahead of this week's election. Although, if your name is Shaun Bailey, it might not make comfortable reading...

09:33
Mexico City bike path made from plastic waste may offer a solution to the city's flooding problem

Dutch infrastructure company PlasticRoad has created a climate-adaptive bike path made from one tonne of plastic waste. The path in Mexico City is the group's first pilot project for its road system that allows storage of rain and runoff water to help alleviate the risk of flooding. WorldHighways reports the design means the cycle path offers temporary water storage and drainage which is monitored by sensors and gradually releases rainwater back to the ground.

"Our third pilot in Mexico is an opportunity to test our product under a different set of climate conditions, which will provide us with significant data in order to explore international markets outside our country of origin—the Netherlands—in the future," said  Eric Kievit, managing director at PlasticRoad.

08:46
East Renfrewshire Police urge cyclists to secure against bike thefts as demand raises value of second-hand bikes
bike theft.JPG

East Renfrewshire Police urged cyclists to make sure their bikes are properly protected from bike thieves. The call comes after two bikes worth thousands of pounds were stolen from a property in Clarkston, with police warning the pandemic bike shortage has pushed up the value of second-hand bikes, making them more attractive for thieves. 

The Merida road bike and Giant hybrid had a combined value of around £3,000 and were taken from the property in Stamperland Drive. Barrhead News reports police in the area are now urging cyclists to take extra care. "Since the start of the pandemic, the retail supply of bicycles has been limited and this has driven up the price of second-hand bicycles," Sergeant Michael Morgenthaler of East Renfrewshire's community policing team told the news website.

"This has made them a lucrative commodity for thieves who can sell them. We would urge owners to review their security measures to safeguard their property. Bike marking is a useful deterrent and can help to recover stolen property and detect those involved in these types of crimes."

08:31
Danny MacAskill takes bunny hopping to another level

It is always a good day when Danny MacAskill drops a clip showing off his skills. Best leave this one to the professional, unless you want a face full of dirt. On the plus side, you might get £250 from You've Been Framed...

At the end of January, the Scot released his latest nerve-shredding film, as he took on the Dubh Slabs – a 500m drop down an exposed slab rock face usually only fit for mountaineers and climbers. MacAskill said it was his "wildest" adventure yet, so you know it is going to be epic.

07:44
Nigel Farage complains about "insane" cycle lanes blocking emergency services

"This is totally insane. These cycle lanes are a joke," Nigel Farage wrote, posting this video on Twitter to his 1.6 million followers. Here we have the latest instalment in the former politician's new career as an anti-cycling bingo caller (when he is not selling birthday messages for £75 a pop on Cameo).

The comments to the tweet are, as you might expect, mixed. While there are many replies, often from people with English and British flags in their name, giving it the usual 'road tax', cyclists cannot afford cars etc...There are also plenty of sensible ones...

Of the less sensible comments, most were along the same lines as Farage's November Daily Mail article titled "Cyclists need to stop being so pious, pay road tax - and obey the rules like us motorists".

Take these two for example...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a keen cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

Latest Comments