Nigel Farage complains about "insane" cycle lanes blocking emergency services; Danny MacA-skills; Police issue bike theft plea; Plastic bike path + more on the live blog

East Renfrewshire Police urged cyclists to make sure their bikes are properly protected from bike thieves. The call comes after two bikes worth thousands of pounds were stolen from a property in Clarkston, with police warning the pandemic bike shortage has pushed up the value of second-hand bikes, making them more attractive for thieves.

The Merida road bike and Giant hybrid had a combined value of around £3,000 and were taken from the property in Stamperland Drive. Barrhead News reports police in the area are now urging cyclists to take extra care. "Since the start of the pandemic, the retail supply of bicycles has been limited and this has driven up the price of second-hand bicycles," Sergeant Michael Morgenthaler of East Renfrewshire's community policing team told the news website.

"This has made them a lucrative commodity for thieves who can sell them. We would urge owners to review their security measures to safeguard their property. Bike marking is a useful deterrent and can help to recover stolen property and detect those involved in these types of crimes."