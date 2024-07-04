Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Incredible skill from Tour de France pro to bunny-hop sprint crash at 60km/h; Cav reflects on stage win No.35: "Hard to fully grasp" (+ Merckx congratulations); Opinion split over Schwalbe's "revolutionary" valve; TdF stage six + more on the live blog

Welcome back to the live blog, everyone recovered from yesterday's Tour de France stage yet? Dan Alexander is back for all your news, reaction and more from the cycling world this Thursday... oh, and apparently there's an election or something too.....
Thu, Jul 04, 2024 09:08
9
Incredible skill from Tour de France pro to bunny-hop sprint crash at 60km/h; Cav reflects on stage win No.35: "Hard to fully grasp" (+ Merckx congratulations); Opinion split over Schwalbe's "revolutionary" valve; TdF stage six + more on the live blogAxel Zingle bunny hops Tour de France crash
09:36
Incredible skill from Tour de France pro to bunny-hop sprint crash at 60km/h

Somewhat lost in the Cav chaos was Mads Pedersen's crash, Lidl Trek confirming that the Dane suffered no fractures after hitting the barriers hard during the sprint. The team said: "He will continue to be monitored overnight and a final decision on whether he can start Stage six will be taken tomorrow morning."

Then, in a positive update the team have since confirmed that Pedersen will start stage six, despite suffering a heavy impact to his left shoulder and back, the former world champion posting on social media that "Ice baths are my best friend these days".

It happened as Cav was launching his sprint up front, French pro Axel Zingle pulling off a quite audacious crash-escaping display of skill. Just watch the bunny hop.

Shades of Peter Sagan bunny hopping Fabian Cancellara as the Swiss powerhouse fell on the cobbles at Paris-Roubaix in 2016 although, if anything, Zingle's was even cleaner. Italian pro Andrea Palini pulled off something similar at the Tour of Slovenia back in 2017, Zingle's instincts kicking in as Pedersen hit the barriers.

The Cofidis rider barely even broke stride (if one can have a 'stride' on a bike), looking about in apparent relieved disbelief having dodged disaster.

Recalling the incident, or at least the split second when it happened, Zingle said: "It happened very quickly. I had finished my job for Bryan [Coquard], I had moved aside. For me, the race was already over even though I was still going at 60 km/h. I didn't expect to have a fall in front of me.

"I was coming too fast to brake, and I didn't want to fall. I had my hands in a snug fit, I was ready so I tried and it went through. I felt that I had touched him, I hope I didn't hurt him. But he has strong skin, I hope he'll be in good shape tomorrow!"

10:27
"We don't need a stage ruined because of a basic photo taken on a phone": Tour de France fan almost brings down Jonas Vingegaard while stepping into road to take photo of speeding peloton
Spectator almost causes crash during stage 5, 2024 Tour de France (Eurosport)

> "We don't need a stage ruined because of a basic photo taken on a phone": Tour de France fan almost brings down Jonas Vingegaard while stepping into road to take photo of speeding peloton

10:14
"Such a nice guy to break my record": Eddy Merckx congratulates Cav
Mark Cavendish and Eddy Merckx (picture credit A.S.O./Pauline Ballet)

Writing on Instagram, Eddy Merckx congratulated Mark Cavendish for breaking his Tour de France stage wins record, The Cannibal calling it a "historical achievement" and saying it's "such a nice guy to break my record".

The Insta story has been shared on Axel Merckx's account too, so no doubts about the legitimacy of the words. Others, in an extremely on-brand move for cycling, used Strava, Remco Evenepoel calling it a "legendary day for cycling".

Michal Kwiatkowski wrote: "I am not crying, you are… Chapeau Mark Cavendish."

09:06
"Bicycles are very narrow and they're not going to get wider": Councillors slam plans to widen "dangerous" cycle lane, asking "why are we spending money on things they don't use?"
A259 seafront cycle lane plans, Hove (Brighton and Hove City Council)

> "Bicycles are very narrow and they're not going to get wider": Councillors slam plans to widen "dangerous" cycle lane, asking "why are we spending money on things they don't use?"

08:40
The congratulations continue — former teammates, rivals, friends, commentators and more join the Cav party

Try spotting these on the road today, although they could be out of date by the end of play... 

Astana Qazaqstan 35 water bottles (Twitter/Astana)

The team has also shared the in-car footage of the moment they found out about the win, sports director Mark Renshaw yesterday explaining that their TV had been cutting in and out so they had a nervous wait...

Legendary commentator Phil Liggett has been on the mic for all 35 of Cav's victories, the broadcaster reflecting on the day and admitting, "If I speak too long, I'm going to cry."

Former teammates and friends from Soudal Quick-Step had messages of congratulation too.

Meanwhile, at the Israel-Premier Tech bus, Pascal Ackermann was trying to work out how much to bill Astana having been the man Cav followed into the final couple of hundred metres before the launch of his historic sprint. 

08:28
Mark Cavendish reflects on 35th Tour de France stage win: "It’s hard to fully grasp"
Mark Cavendish wins record 35th Tour de France stage, 2024 Tour de France, stage 5 (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

He's had time to reflect on the events of yesterday, Mark Cavendish sprinting to victory on stage five of the Tour de France to finally break that stage-wins record. And what a sprint it was — weaving, darting, positional perfection and that all so familiar final burst.

In a release communicated by his Astana Qazaqstan team once the dust had settled, Cavendish admitted that even then it was "hard to fully grasp".

"We worked towards it, and as a team, we did everything possible to make it happen. We have an incredible team, and I have amazing teammates. Throughout not just this Tour de France but all this time, I felt immense support from the entire team, and today we have the moment to celebrate this success together.

Mark Cavendish wins record 35th Tour de France stage, 2024 Tour de France, stage 5 (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

"I am very happy to be part of Astana Qazaqstan Team, where I found friends and, essentially, an incredible family. Today, the team was magnificent, everything was done perfectly, and I managed to win. I believed in success, but the main thing is that the team believed in success, we were on the same wavelength and had a common goal. I received maximum support, and we purposefully worked towards the goal we achieved today."

> "Cycling's greatest ever sprinter": Reaction to Mark Cavendish's historic 35th Tour de France stage win

General Manager Alexandr Vinokurov added: "Few believed that we would succeed, that Mark's arrival in Astana Qazaqstan Team would change history, but we believed and did everything to make today's victory happen. We were close to this last year, but fate had other plans. I believe that real champions should not end their careers after a fall and injury, and I am happy that Mark decided to do another season in the end.

"But we are not going to stop; only five stages have passed, and most of the race is still ahead. We are ready, and we will continue to fight."

08:23
Introducing, one rapidly updated feature... record-breaker Mark Cavendish's greatest ever Tour de France stage wins
Mark Cavendish's top 10 Tour de France wins

> Record-breaker Mark Cavendish's greatest ever Tour de France stage wins

07:30
"About time" or "change for the sake of it"? No surprise as opinion split over Schwalbe's "revolutionary" valve it hopes will be cycling's new tyre inflation industry standard
Schwalbe CLIK VALVE-8

You might have missed it in the Cavendish chaos yesterday teatime, but Schwalbe reckons it has a "revolutionary" new valve that will be the cycling industry's new tyre inflation standard. Suvi heard all about it at Eurobike this week, the Clik valves promising: much easier attachment and operation, as well as no risk of air loss and 50 per cent more air flow rate. What's more, Schwalbe says it can be retrofitted to your existing valves with a conversion kit.

> RIP Presta and Schrader? Schwalbe reckons its "revolutionary" new Clik valve is set to become cycling's new tyre inflation industry standard

Us cyclists don't really get involved with endless debates about what tech is best. You'd never catch us arguing over, I don't know, something like disc brakes vs rim brakes... ah... or the merits of 1x... hmmm, I might need to rethink this. The news has prompted plenty of chatter among our readers, my favourite comment from Sredlums setting the mood early on before everyone had got to their keyboards...

"How is it possible no one has commented on this? It is the perfect set-up for a good fight. Presta fans and Schrader fans fighting [over] which valve should definitely needs no replacement, modernists versus traditionalists, Schwalbe fanboys versus haters, critical thinkers trying to find a design flaw… come on people, step up your game!"

Schwalbe CLIK VALVE-6

Facetiousness aside, it is of course worth highlighting potential issues with Presta and Schrader, before looking at what Schwalbe says the Clik can address, that only seems like a sensible approach when weighing up claims about a new industry standard.

And while some will question the need to change, would a few more industry standards be a bad thing for cycling, a pursuit packed with so many part sizes and types that vary so marginally? If valves are one such part that would benefit from a standard is an altogether different question admittedly. Enough of my ramblings, let's dive into your thoughts.

IanMSpencer: "I think that the Presta valve is flawed, too easy to damage — loads of people bend the top when trying to pump with a mini-pump, and Schrader is too bulky for road wheels. So, if this is easier to use, and there is a reasonably cheap converter (which itself can be reused from valve or pump) then it's a yes from me."

brooksby: "xkcd did a cartoon years ago, along the lines of two scientists saying there are too many competing standards and that they intend to come up with a universal standard to replace them all. The next panel has them complaining that there is now another competing standard, if I remember correctly. We've got Presta and Schrader, and we've all got the appropriate pump for our needs. Why do we need another valve standard?"

Said cartoon: 

Mike Butcher: "Cycling needs to bring in a standard for all components, whether it's valves or bottom brackets, there are too many variations out there already." 

Commoner: "Can't wait until just one is decided on..."

Happy Cycling UK: "Ok. Take my money..."

Steve Clayton: "Nah no point and more pointless crap to sort a problem that doesn't exist."

Paul Greendale: "About bloody time someone came up with an alternative to those two daft formats!"

Si: "No one. Absolutely no one has asked for this. Pure change for the sake of it!"

Any more for any more? Speak now or forever hold your silence... or at least until the next story on it...

Dan Alexander

Dan is the road.cc news editor and has spent the past four years writing stories and features, as well as (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. Having previously written about nearly every other sport under the sun for the Express, and the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for the Non-League Paper, Dan joined road.cc in 2020. Come the weekend you'll find him labouring up a hill, probably with a mouth full of jelly babies, or making a bonk-induced trip to a south of England petrol station... in search of more jelly babies.

Add new comment

9 comments

Avatar
Hirsute | 4 min ago
1 like

Pram cycle - only got a twitter link

https://x.com/historyinmemes/status/1808123709590237362

Avatar
two20 | 49 min ago
1 like

Well nobody can accuse the peloton of gifting Cavendish his record-breaking stage, brilliant, and incredibly emotional. That said, Merckx won his 34 stages whilst winning 5 Tours, with no days off, and no coming in 40 minutes down on tough stages. For me that's different. But, undoubtedly Cavendish is the greatest sprinter in Tour history, chapeau!!

Avatar
Matthew Acton-Varian replied to two20 | 11 min ago
1 like

It is difficult, if not impossible to compare the two achievents due to the differing nature of the two riders, along with the eras they are from.

However there's an old football saying - "you can only beat the team in front of you". If you transcribe it to suit cycling, it will become "you can only beat the riders beside/behind". By the Merckx era the Tour was, and has always been since, a 21 stage race. Both riders had effectively the same rate of opportunity depending on editions entered. A stage win is a stage win, regardless of stage profile.

Both Merckx's long standing record, and Cav's unique run to break it, are incredible and unrivalled achievements in their own right. Both have earned their titles as legends of the sport owing to their longevity and their abilities to keep winning race after race. Merckx is the GC GOAT, Cavendish the Sprinting GOAT.

It remains to be seen whether Merckx's GC record will come under threat, but this plucky Slovenian kid Pogacar might have a chance.

Avatar
dubwise | 2 hours ago
0 likes

Is that the same Phil Ligget who defended Lance Armstrong to the hilt and said those who stated he was a druggie, scum and liars? That Phil Ligget?

Avatar
Secret_squirrel replied to dubwise | 3 sec ago
0 likes

The revelance to Cav's #35 being?  Or did you just want another Armstrong rant? 

Avatar
Nagai74 | 2 hours ago
1 like

Not much attention being paid to the road in the Astana team car!

Avatar
AidanR | 3 hours ago
3 likes

Clik - fantastic idea. Presta valves in particular are terrible. The fact that adapters are available so you don't need to buy new tubes and pumps is critical.

Avatar
Pub bike replied to AidanR | 47 min ago
2 likes

Yeah but think of the extra weight of those adapters - can you get them  mde out of unobtainium?

Avatar
Matthew Acton-Varian replied to AidanR | 1 hour ago
0 likes

Exactly. Whilst there have been "new ideas" that were simply a modified version of either Presta or Schrader (don't forget Dunlop valves were another standard since consigned to history) this design is more in depth, and is also minimalist in size. Muc-Off released a coreless valve (tubeless specific) around the same time - but uses a ball valve in an otherwise Presta standard body. Not a problem for MTB but a bulky item like that would be scoffed at by road riders.

This Clik system is an easy retrofit for tubeless and inner tube Prestas with a removeable core. It's light and minimalist and does away with valve caps for those weight weenies who never use them. And as of 2030 will become an open standard to adopt. And is easy to revert if you decide it's not for you. I'm up for trying it out, especially for tubeless systems.

Latest Comments

 