Incredible skill from Tour de France pro to bunny-hop sprint crash at 60km/h; Cav reflects on stage win No.35: "Hard to fully grasp" (+ Merckx congratulations); Opinion split over Schwalbe's "revolutionary" valve; TdF stage six + more on the live blog

Somewhat lost in the Cav chaos was Mads Pedersen's crash, Lidl Trek confirming that the Dane suffered no fractures after hitting the barriers hard during the sprint. The team said: "He will continue to be monitored overnight and a final decision on whether he can start Stage six will be taken tomorrow morning."

Then, in a positive update the team have since confirmed that Pedersen will start stage six, despite suffering a heavy impact to his left shoulder and back, the former world champion posting on social media that "Ice baths are my best friend these days".

It happened as Cav was launching his sprint up front, French pro Axel Zingle pulling off a quite audacious crash-escaping display of skill. Just watch the bunny hop.

It was all about Cavendish’s win, but check out the bunny hop over a crashed out Mads Pedersen. pic.twitter.com/NACAYOGmKj — Aaron N. Chamberlain 🤽🏻‍♂️ (@elmachuca) July 3, 2024

Shades of Peter Sagan bunny hopping Fabian Cancellara as the Swiss powerhouse fell on the cobbles at Paris-Roubaix in 2016 although, if anything, Zingle's was even cleaner. Italian pro Andrea Palini pulled off something similar at the Tour of Slovenia back in 2017, Zingle's instincts kicking in as Pedersen hit the barriers.

The Cofidis rider barely even broke stride (if one can have a 'stride' on a bike), looking about in apparent relieved disbelief having dodged disaster.

Recalling the incident, or at least the split second when it happened, Zingle said: "It happened very quickly. I had finished my job for Bryan [Coquard], I had moved aside. For me, the race was already over even though I was still going at 60 km/h. I didn't expect to have a fall in front of me.

"I was coming too fast to brake, and I didn't want to fall. I had my hands in a snug fit, I was ready so I tried and it went through. I felt that I had touched him, I hope I didn't hurt him. But he has strong skin, I hope he'll be in good shape tomorrow!"