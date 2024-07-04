Incredible skill from Tour de France pro to bunny-hop sprint crash at 60km/h; Cav reflects on stage win No.35: "Hard to fully grasp" (+ Merckx congratulations); Opinion split over Schwalbe's "revolutionary" valve; TdF stage six + more on the live blog

You might have missed it in the Cavendish chaos yesterday teatime, but Schwalbe reckons it has a "revolutionary" new valve that will be the cycling industry's new tyre inflation standard. Suvi heard all about it at Eurobike this week, the Clik valves promising: much easier attachment and operation, as well as no risk of air loss and 50 per cent more air flow rate. What's more, Schwalbe says it can be retrofitted to your existing valves with a conversion kit.
> RIP Presta and Schrader? Schwalbe reckons its "revolutionary" new Clik valve is set to become cycling's new tyre inflation industry standard
Us cyclists don't really get involved with endless debates about what tech is best. You'd never catch us arguing over, I don't know, something like disc brakes vs rim brakes... ah... or the merits of 1x... hmmm, I might need to rethink this. The news has prompted plenty of chatter among our readers, my favourite comment from Sredlums setting the mood early on before everyone had got to their keyboards...
"How is it possible no one has commented on this? It is the perfect set-up for a good fight. Presta fans and Schrader fans fighting [over] which valve should definitely needs no replacement, modernists versus traditionalists, Schwalbe fanboys versus haters, critical thinkers trying to find a design flaw… come on people, step up your game!"
Facetiousness aside, it is of course worth highlighting potential issues with Presta and Schrader, before looking at what Schwalbe says the Clik can address, that only seems like a sensible approach when weighing up claims about a new industry standard.
And while some will question the need to change, would a few more industry standards be a bad thing for cycling, a pursuit packed with so many part sizes and types that vary so marginally? If valves are one such part that would benefit from a standard is an altogether different question admittedly. Enough of my ramblings, let's dive into your thoughts.
IanMSpencer: "I think that the Presta valve is flawed, too easy to damage — loads of people bend the top when trying to pump with a mini-pump, and Schrader is too bulky for road wheels. So, if this is easier to use, and there is a reasonably cheap converter (which itself can be reused from valve or pump) then it's a yes from me."
brooksby: "xkcd did a cartoon years ago, along the lines of two scientists saying there are too many competing standards and that they intend to come up with a universal standard to replace them all. The next panel has them complaining that there is now another competing standard, if I remember correctly. We've got Presta and Schrader, and we've all got the appropriate pump for our needs. Why do we need another valve standard?"
Said cartoon:
Mike Butcher: "Cycling needs to bring in a standard for all components, whether it's valves or bottom brackets, there are too many variations out there already."
Commoner: "Can't wait until just one is decided on..."
Happy Cycling UK: "Ok. Take my money..."
Steve Clayton: "Nah no point and more pointless crap to sort a problem that doesn't exist."
Paul Greendale: "About bloody time someone came up with an alternative to those two daft formats!"
Si: "No one. Absolutely no one has asked for this. Pure change for the sake of it!"
Any more for any more? Speak now or forever hold your silence... or at least until the next story on it...
Add new comment
9 comments
Pram cycle - only got a twitter link
https://x.com/historyinmemes/status/1808123709590237362
Well nobody can accuse the peloton of gifting Cavendish his record-breaking stage, brilliant, and incredibly emotional. That said, Merckx won his 34 stages whilst winning 5 Tours, with no days off, and no coming in 40 minutes down on tough stages. For me that's different. But, undoubtedly Cavendish is the greatest sprinter in Tour history, chapeau!!
It is difficult, if not impossible to compare the two achievents due to the differing nature of the two riders, along with the eras they are from.
However there's an old football saying - "you can only beat the team in front of you". If you transcribe it to suit cycling, it will become "you can only beat the riders beside/behind". By the Merckx era the Tour was, and has always been since, a 21 stage race. Both riders had effectively the same rate of opportunity depending on editions entered. A stage win is a stage win, regardless of stage profile.
Both Merckx's long standing record, and Cav's unique run to break it, are incredible and unrivalled achievements in their own right. Both have earned their titles as legends of the sport owing to their longevity and their abilities to keep winning race after race. Merckx is the GC GOAT, Cavendish the Sprinting GOAT.
It remains to be seen whether Merckx's GC record will come under threat, but this plucky Slovenian kid Pogacar might have a chance.
Is that the same Phil Ligget who defended Lance Armstrong to the hilt and said those who stated he was a druggie, scum and liars? That Phil Ligget?
The revelance to Cav's #35 being? Or did you just want another Armstrong rant?
Not much attention being paid to the road in the Astana team car!
Clik - fantastic idea. Presta valves in particular are terrible. The fact that adapters are available so you don't need to buy new tubes and pumps is critical.
Yeah but think of the extra weight of those adapters - can you get them mde out of unobtainium?
Exactly. Whilst there have been "new ideas" that were simply a modified version of either Presta or Schrader (don't forget Dunlop valves were another standard since consigned to history) this design is more in depth, and is also minimalist in size. Muc-Off released a coreless valve (tubeless specific) around the same time - but uses a ball valve in an otherwise Presta standard body. Not a problem for MTB but a bulky item like that would be scoffed at by road riders.
This Clik system is an easy retrofit for tubeless and inner tube Prestas with a removeable core. It's light and minimalist and does away with valve caps for those weight weenies who never use them. And as of 2030 will become an open standard to adopt. And is easy to revert if you decide it's not for you. I'm up for trying it out, especially for tubeless systems.