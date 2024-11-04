Five winter essentials coming soon from Gorewear, Velocio, Jack Wolfskin, Oxford and Ciovita

Now that the clocks have gone back, winter is nearly here, and we’ve got our hands on another five things to help keep you riding during the colder months. There are some waterproof and windproof gloves from Gorewear, Oxford's biodegradable bike wash, Velocio's thermal bib tights, Ciovita's merino socks and an insulated gilet from Jack Wolfskin. Full reviews are going to drop soon and you can check out all the winter riding kit – along with many more reviews – here. For now though, here are some sneak peeks...

Gorewear C5 Gore-Tex Thermo Gloves (£74.99)

No one wants to suffer from cold, wet hands, and Gorewear's C5 Gore-Tex Thermo Gloves claim to protect your hands even in the worst weather.

These gloves feature a thermal lining, foam-padded palm, Velcro adjustment and reflective details, offering windproofing, breathability and waterproofing all in one.

The C5 Gore-Tex Thermo Gloves are available in seven sizes, from XS to XXXL, and Mike Stenning is putting them to the test to see if they’re a winter essential.

Velocio Women’s Thermal Utility Bib Tights (£208)

When the temperature drops, winter bib tights are an essential for keeping you cycling outdoors. Velocio's Women’s Thermal Utility Bib Tights are full length, fleece lined, and feature two side-leg pockets. A DWR finish adds protection against light showers,

These thermal bib tights also feature the brand’s ‘easy pee’ FlyFree design so you don’t have to remove all your top layers in the freezing winter air if you need a mid-ride comfort break. Emma is testing these so check back in a couple of weeks to see what she thinks.

Ciovita Merino Crew Socks (£23)

You can never have too many pairs of cycling socks, and adding a pair of merino socks to your winter cycling wardrobe can be a great choice. Merino offers natural breathability and odour control capabilities, as well as being naturally thermoregulating.

The Ciovita Merino Crew Socks are made from a merino and mohair blend, designed to provide "unmatched comfort to your foot area". According to the brand, the socks also feature a non-sagging cuff and a mesh weave on the top of the foot for effective moisture wicking.

You can get these in two sizes, from 4-7 and 8-12.

Jack Wolfskin Morobbia Alpha Vest W (£150)

The Jack Wolfskin Morobbia Alpha Vest is an insulated gilet designed for riding in harsh conditions, providing warmth to your core without sacrificing breathability.

The gilet’s outer layer is made from Pertex Quantum Air fabric, known for its water resistance and breathability and inside, Polartec’s Alpha insulation claims to provide warmth without added weight.

Other features include three back pockets, chest pockets and reflective details. Rebecca is testing the women's version of the Morobbia Alpha Vest, which also comes in a men's version. Both are currently 20% off at Jack Wolfskin.

Oxford Bike Wash (£8.99)

Our final product to feature this week is a cleaning product since wet and muddy conditions in the winter can quickly lead to dirt and grime build-up on your bike.

Oxford's Bike Wash is an all-purpose, biodegradable cleaner in a 1L bottle, featuring a foaming trigger for easy and gentle removal of dirt from your bike, claims the brand.

Oxford says, "It is safe on paintwork, metal surfaces, plastics, rubber and carbon fibre and leaves a non-streaky finish". Check back in a couple of weeks to see Josh's review.

For all the latest road.cc reviews, head over to our reviews section. If you need some more advice before spending your money, check out our buyer's guides.