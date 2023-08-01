Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Infrastructure
Cyclist raises theft fears as bike rack easily unscrewed... but council says cycle parking "meets design requirements"Bike racks unscrewed Edinburgh (Edward Tissiman)

Cyclist raises theft fears as bike rack easily unscrewed... but council says cycle parking "meets design requirements"

The council said it was not aware of any reports of a bike being stolen and said the rack "uses standard fixtures"...
by Dan Alexander
Tue, Aug 01, 2023 15:09
9

An Edinburgh cyclist has raised the alarm about bike thefts after seeing one of the city's cycle racks, installed as part of the Trams to Newhaven project, unusable having been seemingly easily unscrewed from the ground.

Edward Tissiman shared photos on social media of the cycle-parking facility, the middle of the five racks lying on its side with the attachments used to fix it to the ground next to it.

"It appears that a bike has been stolen at Dalmeny Street/Leith Walk," he warned. "The thief has just unscrewed the rack. Please share far and wide so no one else suffers this. If only someone had warned the Trams to Newhaven project, eh?"

The question came a month after, in another social media post, Edward had asked the council to confirm its bike racks were "immovable" as per his bike insurance provider's requirement that bikes are "securely locked to an immovable object". At the time, the Edinburgh cyclist speculated that the racks could be easily removed with an allen key, but never heard a response from City of Edinburgh Council.

 A little over a month later and the fears became a reality.

Responding to road.cc, City of Edinburgh Council was keen to point out it had not received any report of the criminal damage resulting in a bike being stolen, and stressed the racks "meet the project's design requirements and use standard fixtures".

Councillor Scott Arthur, the council's transport and environment convener, told us: "The cycle parking installed as part of Trams to Newhaven meets the project's design requirements and uses standard fixtures. We have not had any report of a bike being stolen, but we are aware of unacceptable criminal damage to a bike rack.

"We will continue to remain vigilant and monitor the use of the bike racks, and work with police where appropriate."

Returning to the insurance question, Edward contacted his provider, Admiral, to ask for further clarification on whether locking his bike to one of the racks would keep his cover valid.

"An immovable object is," he was told. "A solid object that cannot be removed by lifting it under or over the object. A purposely designed fixed bike rack like those found in town centres, train stations etc. A purposely designed bike rack securely attached to a vehicle."

Definitions and terms will differ with other insurance providers, however Edward said, despite the second 'fixed bike rack' mention he had "been advised not to use them".

Back in June, cyclists in Leamington Spa raised similar concerns after discovering that new cycle stands at the entrance to Aldi could be lifted out of the ground.

Aldi's removable bike parking, Leamington Spa (Claire Lucas, Twitter)

Work to fix the stands was undertaken immediately, the supermarket told road.cc, while West Midlands walking and cycling commissioner Adam Tranter, who praised the facilities last year as an example of how it is "possible for supermarkets to do cycle parking right", also expressed disappointment at the pick-up-and-go bike stands, saying he "had such high hopes."

Edinburgh
City of Edinburgh Council
bike racks
Cycle parking
Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

Latest Comments

 