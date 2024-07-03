Illi Gardner knocks a minute off her own Alpe d'Huez Strava QOM with mind-boggling effort quicker than Tour de France times; "A simple gesture can inspire the next generation": British pro makes kid's day; TdF stage five; Cav-watch + more on the live blog

There was an outrageously impressive climbing performance in the French Alps yesterday, a famous climb tamed in a lung-busting, quad-burning display of mountain mastery. Step forward Illi Gardner (okay, Tadej Pogačar, you were all right too).

The hill-climbing queen of Britain, who has been the national champ in the discipline for the past two years, has a Strava page that'll impress anyone... it seems just about every day there's another new climb QOM being conquered. In fact, wait for this, Strava says she has 531 pages of QOMs and CRs ('course records', when she's sometimes inevitably quicker than the men too). With each one displaying 20 that makes more than 10,500 QOMs and CRs. See, I told you it was impressive...

And in the past days she's been down in the Alps, ticking off some big names: Alpe d'Huez, Col de la Madeleine, Col du Galibier. Yep, not content with smashing the Alpe d'Huez QOM out of the park last week, she returned last night to knock another minute off her previous effort.

Gardner's 46:47 is a second shy of three minutes quicker than Emma Pooley's long-standing QOM set way back in 2012, and the 34th fastest time (male or female) ever uploaded to Strava up the famous mountain so regularly raced by the Tour de France and the world's best.

She averaged 243w for the 46-minute effort and held an unslipstreamed average speed of 17.8km/h up the Alpe's eight per cent slopes. Gardner's heart rate monitor shows it was at 186bpm and topped out at 199bpm. Ouch, that's a proper effort.

Now you've read all about it, get back up to that activity and drop some well-earned kudos...