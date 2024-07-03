Support road.cc

Illi Gardner knocks a minute off her own Alpe d'Huez Strava QOM with mind-boggling effort quicker than Tour de France times; "A simple gesture can inspire the next generation": British pro makes kid's day; TdF stage five; Cav-watch + more on the live blog

It's sprint time at the Tour — can he? Will he? Won't he? Here for the Mark Cavendish live blog, sorry, the Wednesday road.cc live blog, is Dan Alexander...
Wed, Jul 03, 2024 09:12
09:54
Illi Gardner knocks a minute off her own Alpe d'Huez Strava QOM with mind-boggling effort quicker than Tour de France times

There was an outrageously impressive climbing performance in the French Alps yesterday, a famous climb tamed in a lung-busting, quad-burning display of mountain mastery. Step forward Illi Gardner (okay, Tadej Pogačar, you were all right too).

The hill-climbing queen of Britain, who has been the national champ in the discipline for the past two years, has a Strava page that'll impress anyone... it seems just about every day there's another new climb QOM being conquered. In fact, wait for this, Strava says she has 531 pages of QOMs and CRs ('course records', when she's sometimes inevitably quicker than the men too). With each one displaying 20 that makes more than 10,500 QOMs and CRs. See, I told you it was impressive...

And in the past days she's been down in the Alps, ticking off some big names: Alpe d'Huez, Col de la Madeleine, Col du Galibier. Yep, not content with smashing the Alpe d'Huez QOM out of the park last week, she returned last night to knock another minute off her previous effort.

 

Gardner's 46:47 is a second shy of three minutes quicker than Emma Pooley's long-standing QOM set way back in 2012, and the 34th fastest time (male or female) ever uploaded to Strava up the famous mountain so regularly raced by the Tour de France and the world's best. 

Illi Gardner Alpe d'Huez Strava

She averaged 243w for the 46-minute effort and held an unslipstreamed average speed of 17.8km/h up the Alpe's eight per cent slopes. Gardner's heart rate monitor shows it was at 186bpm and topped out at 199bpm. Ouch, that's a proper effort. 

Now you've read all about it, get back up to that activity and drop some well-earned kudos...

08:45
07:53
"A simple gesture can inspire the next generation": British Tour de France pro gifts ecstatic young fan water bottle in heartwarming video

"A simple gesture that can inspire the next generation..."

Here's the moment a Team dsm-firmenich Post NL rider made a young Tour de France spectator's day/week/month. The little number flag behind his Scott tells us the rider deserving all the praise is British debutant Oscar Onley who had tried to get into the morning's breakaway before later finishing 42nd on yesterday's high-altitude Galibier stage as Tadej Pogačar performed another masterclass up front.

It's been the Tour of uplifting 'kids getting bottles' content, Tadej Pogačar having invited a young fan to the start in Florence who he famously passed a bottle too during the Giro, a video of which got plenty of attention at the time...

We're all for it frankly. Better that than it getting lobbed into a bush or a ravine...

Obviously we can't move on without mentioning the Tour of Britain's contribution to the genre, that clip that was seen around the world of a young cyclist smashing it along the pavement to keep up with pros, rewarded with a bottle, of course.

> 12-year-old cyclist who 'beat the pros' at Tour of Britain handed team contract alongside Phil Gaimon 

Keep calling for bottles, kids... just leave some for us big kids...

