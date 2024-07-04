Tesco tells cyclist who complained about broken and blocked bike racks outside shop that “working racks are never full” and “not considered high priority”

Tesco has been accused of doing “very little” to promote cycling and active travel, after one customer who complained about a bike rack that has been broken and blocked by plants for over a year was “not considered high priority” and that the four remaining spaces that are available to use “are never full”.

At Tesco’s branch in Stalham, Norfolk, images sent to road.cc show that the limited bike parking facilities located outside the store include one rack which has been broken and cracked for over a year, while another parking spot is blocked by a large plant rack, forcing customers who cycle to the shop to leave their bikes in front of the plants, and possibly unlocked.

The customer who took the photos, who wishes to remain anonymous, claims that the store manager has “refused” to fix the cracked cycle rack, while correspondence with the supermarket giant’s customer services team prompted a similar response, as Tesco noted that the lack of suitable cycling parking facilities was not of immediate concern as a health and safety issue.

In an email discussion with Tesco’s customer service team at the end of June, the cyclist pointed out that he first reported the rack as broken in March 2023, but that it “appears the solution was to break it even further”.

“With 4.6 per cent extra custom and increased profits, I find it odd you can provide the store with a complete brand-new stock of trolleys yet do very little to promote active travel,” the cyclist said.

In response, a Tesco customer service specialist said that they “have spoken to the store manager in regards to the bike rack and he will look into this being repaired, but they are waiting on a response from a maintenance team to get back to them.”

“Shouldn’t the bike rack repair have been looked at in March 2023 when it was first reported and not repaired?” the cyclist replied.

Later that afternoon, the Tesco spokesperson said that they had spoken to the Stalham branch’s manager, who claimed that “there still are four working bike racks available and these are never full” – a response described by the cyclist as “odd considering I had already sent them photos of the rack full”.

“As I have said this has been reported and is not considered high priority as a Health and Safety issue,” the employee added.

Tesco has been contacted by road.cc for comment.

> “All we asked for was support for shoppers who want to be more environmentally friendly and get healthier”: Sainsbury’s refuses request from cycling shoppers for more bike parking facilities

As we have reported on multiple occasions, the lack of suitable bike parking facilities at supermarkets has proved a persistent issue across the UK for the growing number of shoppers using bikes.

Earlier this week, we reported on the live blog that a Milton Keynes branch of Sainsbury’s recently refused a request from bike-riding shoppers to install more cycle parking facilities.

The call for more bike parking at the shop on Avebury Boulevard was initially launched six months ago by campaign group Cycling CitizensMK, who had a meeting with Sainsbury’s management before being told that more bike parking was not part of the store’s plans.

“It’s a great disappointment they’ve said no,” Hazel Dean, one of the campaigners, said this week. “All we asked for was support for shoppers who want to be more environmentally friendly and get healthier in the process.”

> Aldi apologises after bike racks blocked with compost left customer asking "why do you hate cyclists so much?"

In April, Aldi apologised and promised to ensure cycle parking racks are free from supermarket stock in future after one customer found themselves unable to lock their bike due to a pile of compost grow bags outside their local Royston store.

Simon Colley took to social media to raise the issue with the bargain supermarket chain, asking them, “Why do you hate cyclists so much?”

The post came just hours after a trip to another branch had seen him unable to use the bicycle parking racks there too, that time due to the area being used to store shopping trollies.

Meanwhile, Lidl recently came in for criticism when the cycle racks at one of its London stores were filled with plants and compost for sale.

And last summer, customers at a newly opened Aldi store in Leamington Spa joked that the cycle racks “are definitely middle aisle bike stands” after discovering that they could be quite easily pulled out of the ground.

> “Those are definitely middle aisle bike stands”: Cyclists raise security fears after discovering that new cycle stands at Aldi entrance can be lifted out of the ground

Having been left red-faced by the ordeal, Aldi quickly rectified the issue and confirmed the works to fix the stands to the ground had been completed shortly after concerns were raised.