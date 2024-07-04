Tesco tells cyclist who complained about broken and blocked bike racks outside shop that “working racks are never full” and “not considered high priority”

Tesco has been accused of doing “very little” to promote cycling and active travel, after one customer who complained about a bike rack that has been broken and blocked by plants for over a year was “not considered high priority” and that the four remaining spaces that are available to use “are never full”.
At Tesco’s branch in Stalham, Norfolk, images sent to road.cc show that the limited bike parking facilities located outside the store include one rack which has been broken and cracked for over a year, while another parking spot is blocked by a large plant rack, forcing customers who cycle to the shop to leave their bikes in front of the plants, and possibly unlocked.
The customer who took the photos, who wishes to remain anonymous, claims that the store manager has “refused” to fix the cracked cycle rack, while correspondence with the supermarket giant’s customer services team prompted a similar response, as Tesco noted that the lack of suitable cycling parking facilities was not of immediate concern as a health and safety issue.
In an email discussion with Tesco’s customer service team at the end of June, the cyclist pointed out that he first reported the rack as broken in March 2023, but that it “appears the solution was to break it even further”.
“With 4.6 per cent extra custom and increased profits, I find it odd you can provide the store with a complete brand-new stock of trolleys yet do very little to promote active travel,” the cyclist said.
In response, a Tesco customer service specialist said that they “have spoken to the store manager in regards to the bike rack and he will look into this being repaired, but they are waiting on a response from a maintenance team to get back to them.”
“Shouldn’t the bike rack repair have been looked at in March 2023 when it was first reported and not repaired?” the cyclist replied.
Later that afternoon, the Tesco spokesperson said that they had spoken to the Stalham branch’s manager, who claimed that “there still are four working bike racks available and these are never full” – a response described by the cyclist as “odd considering I had already sent them photos of the rack full”.
“As I have said this has been reported and is not considered high priority as a Health and Safety issue,” the employee added.
Tesco has been contacted by road.cc for comment.
> “All we asked for was support for shoppers who want to be more environmentally friendly and get healthier”: Sainsbury’s refuses request from cycling shoppers for more bike parking facilities
As we have reported on multiple occasions, the lack of suitable bike parking facilities at supermarkets has proved a persistent issue across the UK for the growing number of shoppers using bikes.
Earlier this week, we reported on the live blog that a Milton Keynes branch of Sainsbury’s recently refused a request from bike-riding shoppers to install more cycle parking facilities.
The call for more bike parking at the shop on Avebury Boulevard was initially launched six months ago by campaign group Cycling CitizensMK, who had a meeting with Sainsbury’s management before being told that more bike parking was not part of the store’s plans.
“It’s a great disappointment they’ve said no,” Hazel Dean, one of the campaigners, said this week. “All we asked for was support for shoppers who want to be more environmentally friendly and get healthier in the process.”
> Aldi apologises after bike racks blocked with compost left customer asking "why do you hate cyclists so much?"
In April, Aldi apologised and promised to ensure cycle parking racks are free from supermarket stock in future after one customer found themselves unable to lock their bike due to a pile of compost grow bags outside their local Royston store.
Simon Colley took to social media to raise the issue with the bargain supermarket chain, asking them, “Why do you hate cyclists so much?”
The post came just hours after a trip to another branch had seen him unable to use the bicycle parking racks there too, that time due to the area being used to store shopping trollies.
Meanwhile, Lidl recently came in for criticism when the cycle racks at one of its London stores were filled with plants and compost for sale.
And last summer, customers at a newly opened Aldi store in Leamington Spa joked that the cycle racks “are definitely middle aisle bike stands” after discovering that they could be quite easily pulled out of the ground.
> “Those are definitely middle aisle bike stands”: Cyclists raise security fears after discovering that new cycle stands at Aldi entrance can be lifted out of the ground
Having been left red-faced by the ordeal, Aldi quickly rectified the issue and confirmed the works to fix the stands to the ground had been completed shortly after concerns were raised.
Add new comment
16 comments
, "You are correct sir/madam, you won't see the bike rack full since the the rack is defective and/or broken."
My local Booths has decent Sheffield stands. They do tend to be used for trolley storage and to tether dogs to though.
Aldi, Lidl and other supermarkets in Germany have substantial structures for bike parking normally sited close to the store entry/exit doors and often include free e-bike charging points. Not that difficult really.
Picture of the store from t'internet: I'd just lock up to the big hoops defining the trolley park, far better than the bike rack provided, cracked, blocked or not. That's what I do at my local Sainsbury's if the bike parking is full, nobody ever complains.
I'd be worried about my bike getting damaged by someone ramming a trolley in there.
Then your handle bars will be half inside the trolley bay and get clatted by the trolleys. Moreover I doubt those shoving the trolleys would care much - not their trolley, not their bike.
There's a strategy to it, I lock up at the far end, i.e. on the right of the line in this picture, so that hopefully I'll return before the stock of trolleys starts being replenished, and lean the bike over slightly so the crossbar is nearest the horizontal bar, no part of the bike inside the trolley park area. Never been damaged there yet...
I'm afraid I agree.
A poorly targeted protest.
"I find it odd you can provide the store with a complete brand-new stock of trolleys yet do very little to promote active travel”
As frustrating as it may be and as supportive as I am of active travel, I don't find this at all odd - what is their incentive to promote active travel?
While it may not be high on their agenda a retailer who was making decent provision to encourage cyclists to use their premises would be huge. If I knew that a local store had safe, robust parking then I would be more likely to shop there. Where I last lived Sainsbury's had great parking for about twenty bikes that was covered. Meanwhile Morrison's up the road had three Sheffield Stands with no cover and Tescos had zero. There would be even greater incentive to use a store if they had facilities for cargo bikes or trikes.
There is no "crack" - it's designed like that. It is a piece of galvanised pipe bent into an oval, with the two ends just left facing each other. The near one in the photo looks like one end has been stepped on so it is bent out of alignment, which tells you how thin the metal must be.
To he honest, the person complaining has exhausted their efforts tilting at the wrong target. The problem with these racks is not the supposed crack. It is that they are 100% shit, useless. There is no way to securely lock your parked bike, and you risk getting your wheel bent.
You're going to be perceived as nothing but a nuisance if, having bent their ear to fix the unfixable you later go on to point out that they now need ripping out and replacing with Sheffield stands (why is this so difficult for architects to understand in the first place - Sheffield stands).
Agreed. I'd never use those racks anyway for the reasons you mentioned.
I don't think that's what they're referring to. In the picture shown, there's a loop entirely missing (to the left of the bent one) - there should be a pair to go either side of the wheel, rather than just one on its own. It looks like where that was welded to the bottom bar, a crack developed in the bottom bar, and it's since been ripped off entirely.
Nah - that bit must have fallen of since I first looked at the picture!
Indeed, now that you mention it I do feel foolish for not having noticed already. But even so.
I'm not sure that it's the fault of architects. They'll draw the pretty pictures and the likes. It's when the civil engineers step in that the curve balls get thrown. Also quantity surveyors have an influence.
I meant in the general sense of those responsible for the design that gets built.