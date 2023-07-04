Support road.cc

news
Cyclist told to wear hi-vis and a helmet… to take their bike on a ferry; German broadcaster allegedly blacklisted by team for asking doping questions; Tour de France caption contest; ULEZ High Court challenge + more on the live blog

Bloggin’ on the Fourth of July… While we all wait for an American (probably Neilson Powless) to attack at the Tour de France, Ryan Mallon will keep you up to speed with all the latest cycling news and views on Tuesday’s live blog
Tue, Jul 04, 2023 10:08
Cyclist told to wear hi-vis and a helmet… to take their bike on a ferry; German broadcaster allegedly blacklisted by team for asking doping questions; Tour de France caption contest; ULEZ High Court challenge + more on the live blog
11:26
Stop ULEZ protest, London, 29 January 2023 (The Havering Daily)
“It will have a devastating impact on the poorest motorists”: ULEZ expansion judicial review gets underway at High Court

A judicial review into London mayor Sadiq Khan’s plans to expand the city’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) at the end of August gets under way today at the High Court, following an appeal by five Conservative-led councils.

According to the Labour mayor’s plans, the ULEZ – inside which motorists will be charged £12.50 a day for driving non-compliant, high-polluting cars – will be extended to outer London from 29 August, a decision described by Khan as “not easy but necessary to reduce the capital's toxic air pollution”.

As part of the expansion, a £110m scrappage scheme will also be introduced, which aims to provide low-income Londoners with grants of up to £2,000 to replace their high-polluting vehicles.

> Boris Johnson blasts “unnecessary” ULEZ expansion as “mad lefty tax” designed to “rake in money from hard-pressed motorists”

However, since the start of 2023, Khan has faced increasing pressure from local authorities to reconsider the expansion. Eleven of the 19 outer London councils initially expressed their apprehension towards the scheme over issues such as the seven-month timescale of implementation (which they believe does not give residents enough time to switch vehicles), the scrappage policy, and poor public transport links.

But in the end, it was the Conservative-controlled Bexley, Bromley, Croydon, Harrow, and Hillingdon councils who launched legal action over the expanded ULEZ, after publicly declaring that they would “do everything in our power to stop it from going ahead”.

The councils argued that there were five grounds for a judicial review, though in April the High Court ruled there was only sufficient evidence for three of them.

These include the belief that the expansion is too big and should thus be treated as a new scheme, that the consultation was flawed, and that it did not consider the potential for those bordering the zone to take advantage of the scrappage scheme.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Paul Osborn, the Conservative leader of Harrow Council, said the local authority believed the ULEZ expansion would have a “devastating impact on the poorest motorists in Harrow”.

“People who do low paid jobs in antisocial hours, they don’t have public transport alternatives,” he said. “They’re being asked to pay £12.50 every day to go to work and if they work over midnight, they’ll be asked to pay £25 because they have to pay it for the next day as well.”

However, Hirra Khan Adeogun, head of Car Free Cities at climate change charity Possible, told the programme that the legal action was a distraction from the main issues concerning pollution and the environment.

“It’s such a shame to see these local authorities wasting time and taxpayers’ money trying to prolong the negative impacts of air pollution and climate crisis,” she said.

“It’s absolutely essential that people in outer London get cleaner air and be part of a greener London and that includes poorer Londoners who are most at risk when it comes to toxic air.”

Meanwhile, Khan told Reuters: “The independent assessment confirms that ULEZ works and the expansion will lead to five million more Londoners breathing cleaner air.

“You’re not going to please 100 percent of people all the time. No politician in history has managed to do so.”

Earlier this year, Khan also argued that the opposition to the scheme was simply a political strategy by Tory councils who he says are “in the pocket of vested interests”.

The BBC was also told in January that the councils keen to instigate a judicial review accept that it would be unlikely to succeed, but that it would nevertheless act as a “delay tactic” to “tangle the mayor up in court and push a decision on the matter closer to the 2024 London mayoral election”.

10:47
Annemiek van Vleuten exploding a bike race to pieces, and other completely unsurprising things

We may not be able to watch it on the TV – ah, the joys of following one of the biggest races in the world – but Annemiek van Vleuten is busy doing Annemiek van Vleuten things at the Giro Donne this morning.

The pink jersey, with her Yorkshire 2019 legs and head seemingly in place, has exploded stage 5 to pieces on the early Passo del Lupo, the Cima Coppi of this year’s Giro. Pocket rocket Gaia Realini is currently the only rider able to follow the rampant Dutch star’s pace on the nine percent gradients, with Niamh Fisher-Black about 20 seconds behind and Realini’s Lidl-Trek teammate, and yesterday’s stage winner, Elisa Longo Borghini around three quarters of a minute back.

Will Van Vleuten be able to nag career win number 101 in classic AVV fashion? Well, it’s a good job we only have another ten minutes to wait until we can finally watch some of it…

10:35
Ah, that’s where I knew him from!
09:41
Bahrain Victorious team bus (licenced CC BY-SA 4.0 by Marianne Casamanceon on Wikimedia Commons))
Leading journalist Hajo Seppelt claims Bahrain-Victorious are refusing interviews to German broadcaster ARD following questions about doping

We all know the Tour de France loves nostalgia (which is why we’re heading back to the Puy de Dôme on Sunday after 35 years), but I for one certainly didn’t have ‘US Postal/Johan Bruyneel blacklisting tactics from the early noughties’ on my Tour throwback bingo card for this year…

But that’s the strategy apparently being deployed at the moment by Bahrain Victorious who – according to a tweet posted this morning by leading anti-doping journalist Hajo Seppelt – are refusing to give interviews to ARD after the German broadcaster asked the team’s sprinter Phil Bauhaus questions about doping for a report at last month’s Tour of Slovenia.

2023 Tour de France stage 3 Jasper Philipsen, Phil Bauhaus, Caleb Ewan © Zac WiLLIAMS SWpix.com (t-a Photography Hub Ltd) - 1

German sprinter Bauhaus finishes second on yesterday’s stage to Bayonne, his first ever sprint at the Tour (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

ARD’s report – which focused on the current effectiveness of the fight against doping, especially in Slovenia, the home country of current stars Tadej Pogačar, Primož Roglič, and Bahrain rider Matej Mohorič – featured an interview with yesterday’s second placed finisher Bauhaus, whose Bahrain Victorious team has come under scrutiny in recent years for its management’s alleged links to Mark Schmidt, the German physician jailed for his role as head of the ‘Aderlass’ doping ring.

This time last year, on the eve of the Tour de France, the homes of a number of Bahrain Victorious riders were searched by police, while a raid was carried out on the team’s hotel days before the start of the race – less than a year after the team’s vehicles and hotel were also searched by police in Pau (the Mecca of cycling doping raids) during the Tour as part of the ongoing Europol investigation into allegations of doping within the team.

> Bahrain Victorious Tour de France cyclists' homes searched by police

And just like Bahrain Victorious were quick to shut down any questions about doping at last year’s Tour – ending a pre-race press conference at such a rate Jasper Philipsen would have struggled to keep up – the squad appear to be adopting the same ‘no tricky questions’ policy at this year’s race.

“Team Bahrain Victorious does not give ARD any interviews at the Tour de France – because we asked Phil Bauhaus questions about doping shortly before the Tour – against the background of raids on the team in recent years, an investigation by the French public prosecutor, and due to the current team manager’s apparent ties to convicted German doctor Mark [Schmidt],” Seppelt, a journalist whose work has uncovered doping in cycling, Russian athletics, and German sport, over the past two decades, tweeted this morning.

“I well remember dark times on the Tour when well-paid professional cyclists reacted similarly to journalists just doing their jobs.”

Bauhaus, for his part, messaged Seppelt following his tweet, writing: “I would be happy to speak to you in person or on the phone. We have the same interests – a clean sport.”

09:09
Photo of the Day: Pog and Jasper Disaster take a look at the latest viral videos

Caption Contest: What are Jasper ‘Disaster’ Philipsen and his good mate and decent bike rider Tadej Pogačar saying to each other, as they peer nervously at the TV monitors during the Belgian sprinter’s anxious 20-minute wait to find out whether he’d be stripped of his stage win for irregular sprinting?

Or maybe they’re not taking about Philipsen’s (ultimately quashed) sprint deviation charge at all, and are instead catching up on all the latest juicy Jumbo-Visma goss?

Jasper Philipsen and Tadej Pogačar discuss the stage three finish at the 2023 Tour de France (A.S.O./Pauline Ballet)

(A.S.O./Pauline Ballet) 

08:07
Seven Serpents - 53 Ferry Bikes.jpeg
“I would find it more logical to wear a life jacket”: Cyclist told to wear hi-vis and a helmet… to take their bike on a ferry

Ah, Brittany Ferries, how we’ve missed you on the live blog…

Back in January, you may remember, we reported on the blog that former pro mountain biker and Active Nation commissioner for Scotland Lee Craigie wasn’t too happy with the ferry operator’s decision to charge cyclists £75 for taking their bikes from Portsmouth to Santander, an eyebrow-raising price which Craigie reckoned would cause bike-carrying passengers to “expect a valet service”.

Brittany Ferries, to their credit (kind of), swiftly got back to the mountain biker, citing the allocation of garage space for bikes, “reducing the space for other vehicle types”, a separate check-in and route through port for cyclists, and the use of different facilities as the reasons behind the hefty price tag.

> “Can we expect a valet service?” Former pro mountain biker charged £75 to bring bike on ferry

Now, six months later, Brittany Ferries are once again attracting the ire of bike-using passengers boarding their ships – for asking them to wear helmets and hi-vis clothing.

According to their guidelines for travel, posted on Twitter by cyclist Kirsty Lewin, Brittany Ferries tells cyclists that “as you’re travelling by bicycle, and given that our ports are busy places during embarkation and disembarkation, we have some extra important safety information for you.”

This extra important info continued: “Whilst in the port: Please ensure you’re wearing high-visibility clothing at all times whilst transiting our ports; Whilst on the move, please ensure you’re wearing a helmet; During the hours of darkness and in poor weather, please switch on all necessary rear and forward lights.”

Those guidelines haven’t gone down too well with Kirsty, who’s heading to Santander on her way to Madrid and Lisbon, who tweeted: “Seriously Brittany Ferries? have to wear a helmet and hi-vis to take my bike on your ferry?

“So I'll have to take two things I don’t own (and don’t need) on holiday to comply with this? I’m assuming that I don’t have to wear a helmet when pushing my bike??”

Others were just as bemused as Kirsty by the ferry operator’s guidelines.

“Do they make pedestrians wear hi-vis too or is this just a punishment for cyclists?” wrote Girl on a Brompton.

“Ask them if those walking from cars need the same?” added another Twitter user, while Charlotte noted that “I can understand hi-vis, just about – but helmets is daft.”

“I used Brittany Ferries in June,” replied Philip. “None of us had hi-vis and I had no helmet. I wasn’t even aware of those instructions, and no-one mentioned them.  A gasmask might be useful when you are waiting to get off.”

However, Matt pointed out that the guidelines are probably an offshoot of Spain’s quite intricate (and infrequently enforced) helmet laws, which require cyclists over the age of 16 to wear a helmet… unless you’re in a town or city, or riding up a steep hill, or during periods of excessive heat, of if you’re a pro cyclist…

Well, that clears that up then…

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

