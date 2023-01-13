Cyclists divided over video of van driver failing to wait for father and child on busy road; Thibaut Pinot: “The first thing I’ll sell is the turbo trainer”; Police target red light jumping cyclists; Why don’t you use cycle lanes? + more on the live blog

It seems as if the ‘motorist versus child on bike: who should give way?’ debate is becoming something of a monthly occurrence these days.

The first few weeks of November, for example, were dominated by the viral clip of a driver refusing to stop before narrowly passing an oncoming five-year-old cyclist, which sparked a hotly contested debate that made it all the way to Jeremy Vine’s Channel 5 show and the former Chancellor of the Exchequer (I know, who hasn’t been Chancellor lately?) Sajid Javid.

> Viral video of driver refusing to stop for five-year-old cyclist debated on Jeremy Vine's Channel 5 show

And then, a month later, another strikingly similar video popped up on the live blog, this time depicting a taxi driver ploughing straight ahead as a young cyclist passed… and on a school street too.

One of #Londonsfinest showing they have no Knowledge of how to pass kids safely and no Knowledge of what streets they are allowed to drive down. @azb2019 @theJeremyVine @markandcharlie pic.twitter.com/8obKBkAs8F — Greg N (@n00dles71) November 30, 2022

And now, as we enter January’s sluggish middle section, and just like clockwork, we’ve been treated again to another round of viral video déjà vu.

Posting the following clip of a van driver and cyclist (with a child) narrowly passing each other on a London street made narrow by the two lines of parked cars, safe cycling campaigner Lauren asked: “Should the van have waited here and given the father and child more space? That would have been the safest thing to do.”

Should the van have waited here and given the father and child more space? 🤔 That would have been the safest thing to do. pic.twitter.com/358nfq78Vs — Lauren O’Brien (@laurencyclist) January 12, 2023

The video has, inevitably, divided opinion – though this time even amongst cyclist themselves.

While several commenters were critical of the motorist’s driving…

Without a doubt yes.

One way to force this is to cycle further out, which he should do to be out of the door zone.

However this can lead to a game of chicken. — CycleGaz™ (@cyclegaz) January 12, 2023

Yes - the van had a gap to pull into. — Dobbo76 (@Dobbo761) January 12, 2023

Who would be getting out of the way if I was driving my battered old Landrover down there? The van driver, because he’s required to wait. It’s only because the cyclist in front is a cyclist, that he barrels through. Shameful behaviour. — CyclingMikey (@MikeyCycling) January 12, 2023

Yes, I faced exactly this situation this morning and took the primary position and at the last possible moment the van stopped ... should have stopped 50m earlier — Richard Leeming (@RM_Leeming) January 12, 2023

… Others questioned the cyclist’s actions, or reckoned that the situation was well-negotiated by both:

TBF the cyclist looks like they had more space and opportunity to pull in and wait for the van. — Andrew Porter @defsdoor [at] ruby.social (@defsdoor) January 12, 2023

No, there was plenty of space and it slowed and gave them more space. — Simon Warren (@100Climbs) January 13, 2023

Personally, had I been a cyclist in this situation, I would have pulled into the what appears to be a reasonably large safe opening on the left. There doesn’t appear to be any quite large enough for the van to comfortably pull in. Van could have slowed a bit more though. — Viva Les Vegas ٥٣٧ (@viva_les_vegas) January 13, 2023

No I think that’s fine — Aidan Somerville (@somerville73) January 12, 2023

Why do Cyclists like to cause problems that don't exist https://t.co/yWBZ6zVPKh — 🚴‍♀️🚴‍♀️ Jenny 🚴‍♀️🚴‍♀️ (@jen_moxon) January 12, 2023

Some, however, including Lauren herself, noted a separate, and perhaps more pertinent, in-built safety issue responsible for creating stand-offs like the one in the video:

Added question - is the problem here that actually there is too much parking available to cars? Should we really be giving cars this much availability to park in LDN? — Lauren O’Brien (@laurencyclist) January 12, 2023

The city planners think they're being very clever by using cars to calm traffic in this way. As the vid demonstrates, it screws everyone else. — Oliver Killick 🇺🇦 🏳️‍🌈💉 (@ollykilo) January 12, 2023

When you turn roads into car parks you put other road users at risk. Removing all the cars on one side of the street would solve the problem. https://t.co/e9IJwCbrxC — Bill Majrowski (@BillMajrowski) January 12, 2023