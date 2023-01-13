Support road.cc

Live blog

Cyclists divided over video of van driver failing to wait for father and child on busy road; Thibaut Pinot: “The first thing I’ll sell is the turbo trainer”; Police target red light jumping cyclists; Why don’t you use cycle lanes? + more on the live blog

Hopefully it will be a lucky Friday the 13th on the live blog today, as Ryan Mallon’s back for one last roundup of the latest cycling news and views before the weekend
Fri, Jan 13, 2023 09:54
09:23
Van driver and cyclist pass on busy London road (Lauren O'Brien, Twitter)
“When you turn roads into car parks you put other road users at risk”: Cyclists divided over video of van driver failing to wait for father and child on busy road

It seems as if the ‘motorist versus child on bike: who should give way?’ debate is becoming something of a monthly occurrence these days.

The first few weeks of November, for example, were dominated by the viral clip of a driver refusing to stop before narrowly passing an oncoming five-year-old cyclist, which sparked a hotly contested debate that made it all the way to Jeremy Vine’s Channel 5 show and the former Chancellor of the Exchequer (I know, who hasn’t been Chancellor lately?) Sajid Javid.

Viral video debated on Jeremy Vine show (screenshot Twitter video/ @azb2019)

> Viral video of driver refusing to stop for five-year-old cyclist debated on Jeremy Vine's Channel 5 show

And then, a month later, another strikingly similar video popped up on the live blog, this time depicting a taxi driver ploughing straight ahead as a young cyclist passed… and on a school street too.

And now, as we enter January’s sluggish middle section, and just like clockwork, we’ve been treated again to another round of viral video déjà vu.

Posting the following clip of a van driver and cyclist (with a child) narrowly passing each other on a London street made narrow by the two lines of parked cars, safe cycling campaigner Lauren asked: “Should the van have waited here and given the father and child more space? That would have been the safest thing to do.”

The video has, inevitably, divided opinion – though this time even amongst cyclist themselves.

While several commenters were critical of the motorist’s driving…

… Others questioned the cyclist’s actions, or reckoned that the situation was well-negotiated by both:

Some, however, including Lauren herself, noted a separate, and perhaps more pertinent, in-built safety issue responsible for creating stand-offs like the one in the video:

13:39
13:22
Britain’s most flooded cycleways, round two

Yesterday saw the start of the most anticipated competition of the year (and no, I don’t mean the road.cc Recommends awards) – the Official Live Blog Flooded Cycleway Cup!

On Thursday’s blog, Dunham Massey in Trafford, Greater Manchester, made a strong start, roaring ahead with no fewer than three underwater sections.

> “This doesn’t work as an active travel route whilst underwater”: Is this Britain’s most flooded cycleway?

But it faces stiff competition from Bristol’s infamous ‘Lawrence Hill Lido’ (put forward by road.cc reader hawkinspeter), which was in the news last week for its spectacular Olympic swimming pool-like depths, the result of a damaged pipe caused by, the council says, a tree root ingress.

But what about an outsider like the NCN 6 in Northampton? A victim of regular flooding when the adjacent River Nene is high, reader Martin Baker reckons it could go all the way.

NCN6, Northampton (Martin Baker)

Of course, the season is still young, and there are plenty of flooded cycleways for us to wade through before we crown a river- I mean winner…

Keep sending us your local favourites!

12:39
“Can we expect a valet service?” Former pro mountain biker charged £75 to bring bike on ferry

‘Ow much?

According to former pro mountain biker and Active Nation commissioner for Scotland Lee Craigie, Brittany Ferries did at least get back to her, with what could charitably be described as a load of old cobblers.

“Like most major transport companies today our pricing changes with demand and so naturally during peak periods, or on sailings where demand increases, our prices can vary,” the company said.

“There are several factors that need to be taken into consideration when different passenger types travel on a ferry and there is an additional fee for a bicycle over a foot passenger fare.

“For instance, cyclists have a separate check-in and route through port, requiring different facilities than foot passengers.

“Once on board, garage space is allocated for bicycles, reducing the space for other vehicle types, and there is a member of crew who will be assigned to directing and safely storing the bicycles for transit, which of course takes additional time over a foot passenger or even a car.”

Of course…

11:56
“Ensuring the safety of all vulnerable road users”: Dublin police fine 16 cyclists in operation targeting red light jumpers and bikes without lights

Gardaí in Dublin city centre carried out an operation earlier this week targeting cyclists jumping red lights and riding without front and rear lights – and issued fines to 16 cyclists in the process.

A tweet from An Garda Síochána’s traffic team said that the operation was about “ensuring the safety of all vulnerable road users”.

As Sticky Bottle pointed out, just before Christmas it emerged that only 71 drivers had been convicted in 2022 of dangerously overtaking a cyclist.

Needless to say – just like a similar cyclist-targeting operation carried out by the Met in Hackney last year – the Gardaí’s attempt to protect vulnerable road users divided those on Twitter:

> Police in Hackney catch 18 red light jumping cyclists in 90 minutes 

11:26
Quick, someone ring Netflix, Geraint has come up with a title for their new show

Well, at least it would still be better than ‘Tour de Force’ or something like that…

10:38
Pinot battles to third on the stage to Mende at the 2022 Tour de France (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
Thibaut Pinot: “The first thing I’ll sell is the turbo trainer”

It’s fair to say that Thibaut Pinot’s announcement yesterday that he plans to retire at the end of 2023 has sent the cycling world into a period of mourning.

And it’s easy to see why. Throughout the 2010s – a decade dominated by the relentless, robotic rhythms of the Sky train in the grand tours – Pinot stood out as one of the sport’s great, lost romantics who, like the French heroes of the increasingly distant past, raced on feel and with (dare I say it) panache. And who, most importantly, appeared human.

> Thibaut Pinot announces he will retire from cycling at the end of 2023

That caricature of Pinot as cycling’s last romantic (and, despite all the teary abandons and photos with his goats, it is still a caricature) stems from the Groupama-FDJ rider’s striking relatability and understand that there’s life beyond racing your bike – something underlined by his plans for the future, as told to L'Équipe in their cover story on the 32-year-old’s retirement.

“The first thing I’ll sell is the turbo trainer,” Pinot told the newspaper. Very relatable.

“Cycling’s taken up a third of my life,” he continued. “I want to focus on my other passion – animals and nature. I’ve always wanted to use what nature gives us to make things, honey, grow fruit and vegetables. I’ll open a guesthouse. Do some trail running & cross-country skiing, which’ll help my hyperactivity.”

Thibaut Pinot wins on the Tourmalet, 2019 Tour de France (A.S.O./Thomas Maheux)

On the way to victory on the Tourmalet at the 2019 Tour (A.S.O./Thomas Maheux)

Reflecting on his dramatic abandon at the 2019 Tour de France, when he appeared on the cusp of ending his country’s then-34-year drought at their home grand tour, Pinot once again illustrates why he’s not Chris Froome, or  Tadej Pogačar.

“If I’m able to live the life I dream of, it’s also because I didn’t win the 2019 Tour,” he says.

“My life would have changed too much, which is why I have no regrets. I never wanted to have the life of a champion. I would have become a public figure, really famous, and I didn’t want that.”

While Groupama-FDJ boss Marc Madiot – in typical Madiot fashion – reckons Pinot’s 2019 Tour was his “unfinished symphony”, the Tour of Lombardy winner’s main goal for 2023 will swell the heart of every cycling romantic: the Giro d’Italia.

“Even though I've only raced it twice, the Giro is the most beautiful race for me. I can’t finish my Giro story with an abandon in an ambulance,” he says.

A love for the Giro and a hatred of turbo trainers? Again, a man after my own heart.

While Pinot’s announcement this week has prompted fans and the media to reflect on a cycling life less ordinary, I’m sure there’ll be plenty of drama, goat photos, and battered car panels left to nourish our romantic urges throughout 2023…

09:58
Why don’t cyclists use the cycle lanes? Part 2,967

To be fair, I’m not sure all the parked cars were included in Sustrans’ designs for the recently opened cycle lane in Enfield… 

Ryan Mallon

