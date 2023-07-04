Cyclists unable to reach "stupid" traffic light button, plus face nine-minute wait for green light as more issues reported with much-criticised cycle lane

Once again Edinburgh's Leith Walk cycle lane is in the spotlight, this time as cyclists in the Scottish capital have pointed out the unreachable impracticality of its traffic light request buttons, more commonly associated with pedestrian crossings, which they are required to press to stop traffic and proceed.

Furthermore, the wait time for the 'cyclists only' green light at one junction — which allows riders to move away without having to deal with traffic turning left across the cycle lane — was timed at nine minutes by one disappointed user.

The concerns are just the latest issues with the cycle lane, which was slammed as "moronic" when it opened last year, its bizarre zig-zag design attracting ridicule online and prompting the council to last month admit it did not meet the city's own design standards and would be changed.

> Zig-zag corners on "moronic" Edinburgh cycleway to be replaced to improve cycle safety

There have been reports of a cyclist suffering a suspected broken rib and other minor injuries after hitting a shallow kerb, while it has also suffered issues with drivers parking in the infrastructure, as well as locals questioning why one advisory section of the lane is "narrower than a pair of handlebars".

Now, a cyclist in the city has shared videos of the traffic light request buttons, positioned too far from the road for riders to reach them, especially if riding a cargo bike.

💩 You can't reach the cyclist request buttons at most of the junctions. Particularly problematic on cargo bikes. @SpokesLothian pic.twitter.com/4y2zU8886b — Edward Tissiman (@edtiss) July 2, 2023

Having dismounted to press the button, Edward "didn't get a single cyclist phase", while at another junction the wait time was nine minutes for a 'cyclist only' green light.

Here is the worst of the stupid buttons. pic.twitter.com/qh97DIa9ew — Edward Tissiman (@edtiss) July 2, 2023

While some replied suggesting riders could continue their journey across the Balfour Street junction when the lights are green for motor traffic, Edward pointed out this means crossing the junction as drivers of cars and HGVs turn left across the unprotected bike lane.

The wait time for cyclists at the Balfour Street junction is 9 minutes and 11 seconds. @SpokesLothian pic.twitter.com/9yeediPhZC — Edward Tissiman (@edtiss) July 3, 2023

He told road.cc: "[It's] not safe to proceed as you are in the blind spot of waiting HGVs; if they turn left at the same time as you are heading forward, you're in deep trouble. Drivers aren't expected to push a button and wait nine minutes!

"You can't actually reach most of the buttons from the bike — you need to dismount. The request button doesn't even have a cyclist on it. It's got a pedestrian instead."

After the nine-minute wait Edward noted that the lights were green for around 15 seconds, or about three per cent of the total waiting time.

Wait time at Brunswick Road is much better - 90 seconds. But the green bike is on only 3% of the time. (Loads of cyclists again this morning despite a very grim forecast). pic.twitter.com/6TFJwTaXcJ — Edward Tissiman (@edtiss) July 4, 2023

In response to a request for comment from road.cc, councillor Scott Arthur, the transport and environment convener at the council, said "cyclists should not be waiting as long as nine minutes" and that engineers had now visited the site and "reported an intermittent fault" which will be fixed "as soon as possible".

He told road.cc: "Cycle and pedestrian safety has been a crucial part of the Trams to Newhaven project – on Leith Walk we have introduced segregated cycle lanes, improved junctions and spaces for people to spend time, amongst other measures.

"The current layout complies with the Edinburgh Street Design Guidance (ESDG) in use at the time of the design, which recognises that flexibility is required to accommodate a variety of modes in the design of existing streets. Crossing buttons at junctions give cyclists priority and have been sited to maintain buffer zones, which provide space between the cycle lane and both road traffic and pedestrians.

"Although the tramline is now running and is being very well used, there is still work to be undertaken on some sections of the cycle lane before it is formally open to the public. We'll be reviewing signage to make sure people are aware of this. Contractors are also working on an ongoing snagging programme which will rectify many outstanding issues.

"In addition, the Foot of the Walk junction will soon benefit from further safety improvements as part of the Leith Connections project. Cyclists should not be waiting as long as nine minutes at the Balfour Street junction – our engineers have now visited the site and have reported an intermittent fault, which the Council’s signals' maintenance contractor will fix as soon as possible.

"If anyone has concerns about any aspect of the Trams to Newhaven project I would always advise them to notify the Council immediately."