Who's seen the worst bike rack?; Don't talk to Thomas De Gendt about Elon Musk; You've heard of N+1, but what about S-1?; Halloween inspiration + more on the live blog

You've been getting your submissions in for a couple of hours now, so let's take a look...

My personal favourite so far..."The builder refused to change these," nniff told us...

Must be something about apartment buildings trying to do bike storage because this from VanDerBike is an instant classic...

"When stored vertically, can't lock anything other than the wheels. Hence it's used like this..."

Next up, Steve K shared a snap of the 'official' bike parking at Crystal Palace Football Club...superb stuff...

Tom_77 shared the "bike rack outside my local medical centre. Someone screwed a floor-standing bike stand to the wall. Bent wheels and a blocked pavement. Obviously I use the green metal things instead." We can see why...

hirsute offered an Aldi favourite...

Lastly, antigee sent a contender in from Down Under, Melbourne to be precise. Found right at the "far far end of massive car park probably a 1km walk to the numerous shops/eateries it was intended to serve. Presumably the 'no cycling' sign was added to confirm that it was underutilised and so could be removed to add more car parking spaces."