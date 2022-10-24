Win! Three Magicshine lights bundles must be won worth a total of £1,168!

Beat the drawing in nights with this incredible Magicshine lights competition! There are over 23,500 lumens to be won, and to be in with a chance of winning one of the three prizes all you need to do is fill in your details at the bottom of the page. Read on for more details on the prizes with a total value of £1,168!

Prize 1 (£568.97)

Monteer 8000S Galaxy V2.0 Remote Light (£377.99)

MJ-906S All-Around Bike Headlight (£179.99)

MK6275 Extension Cable (£8.99)

Have you ever seen more lumens in one place!? The top prize from Magicshine includes the 8000-lumen Monteer front light worth £377.99... nope that isn't a typo!

In our annual beam test last year, there were only two words needed to describe this light... collapsed sun! To control all that power the Monteer comes with an out-front mount and Galaxy V2.0 remote control which works up to five metres away. The light has a 10,000mAh battery which can power the Cree XHP-50 LED for between 1.5 and 32 hours and when it does run out of juice the light supports 10-30w fast charging via the USB-C port.

If that wasn't enough power, the top prize also includes a 4500-lumen MJ-906S All-Around front light. This keeps the lightweight design of the MJ 906 but now features an upgraded 10,000mAh battery pack, lens design, and mounting method as well as now supporting popular E-Bike power systems. The MJ-906S has an IPX6 waterproof rating and up to 50 hours of claimed run time to keep you seeing everything whether you're on or off-road.

To complete the package, Magicshine is throwing in a 10cm MJ-6275 extension cable so that you're ready to ride.

Prize 2 (£378.97)

Monteer 6500S Zeus V2.0 with remote (£332.99)

TTA Out front Mount (£35.99)

MJ-6260B Helmet Mount (£8.99)

Prize 2 gives you another chance to win big beam outputs with the 6500-lumen Monteer 6500S. As this is the Zeus version it also includes a wireless remote, and you can choose to fit it to either your bars or helmet with the included aluminium out-front and lightweight helmet mount.

The 6500S is designed to be a versatile light for a host of outdoor activities such as skiing, hiking or – of course – cycling. Once again this light gets a 10,000mAh battery which gives it claimed burn times of between 2-40 hours, It has an IPX5 waterproof rating and can charge in as little as two and a half hours.

Prize 3 (£220.98)

MJ-906S All-Around Bike Headlight (£179.99)

Seemee200 Bike Tail Light (£33.99)

The final prize gives you another chance to get your hands on an MJ-906S front light, a 4,500-lumen beam with up to 50 hours of burn time and an IPX6 waterproof rating.

This is paired with a Seemee200 rear light which features a smart motion sensor, sensitive ambient light sensor, low power mode, smart battery indicator and once again, an IPX6 waterproof rating to shrug off wet and wild winter weather.

How to Enter

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning one of the three prizes is fill out the entry form below. The competition is open to everyone in the world.

Entries close at noon (GMT) on Monday 7th November. Best of luck!

The entry form is below. Can't see it? Click here