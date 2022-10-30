Lusso Paragon Sleeveless Base Layer

The Lusso Paragon Sleeveless Baselayer wicks away sweat well, weighs virtually nothing, it's comfortable and has a great fit. It's great for those days with changing temperatures, and its quality is right up there with those in our guide to the best cycling baselayers.

It can be hard to dress appropriately during autumn where it can be 6°C at the start of a ride and 16°C at the end. However, the Paragon did a great job in regulating body temperature throughout rides where the temperature changed drastically.

I have worn this on a variety of rides, including multiple outings over four hours in duration and found it comfortable throughout.

Materials

Lusso's Paragon baselayer is made of 94% polyester and 6% Lycra, which gives it enough stretch to be comfortable and not restrictive. This also makes sure it remains close to your body, so it can wick away moisture.

I found it performed well on some chilly autumn club runs where we'd stop at a cafe. I'm not normally a fan of stopping on cold days, but the baselayer did a good job of wicking away sweat so I didn't feel cold and damp.

I haven't had the opportunity to test it in really hot weather, but I have worn it on the turbo. While nothing will ever stop you feeling sweaty on the turbo, I did feel more comfortable at the end of the session when I was wearing this compared with when I wasn't.

The Paragon has no labels and only a minimal number of seams, so that there is no irritation on the skin. There is a small heat-applied graphic that looks good and didn't irritate my skin either.

The close-to-the-body fit means it fits under a jersey without any bunching. I tested it with some close-fitting aero jerseys, and it still felt comfortable.

Size

The Paragon comes in five sizes, S-XXL. I tested the medium, my usual size. According to Lusso's size guide I was right at the upper end of medium. However, I found the medium a good fit and would recommend you go with your usual size.

The baselayer only comes in black, which is fine with me as I have found my white baselayers look stained in places after a while.

Value and verdict

At £35 the Lusso Paragon is around the midpoint for sleeveless baselayers we've tested.

The Pas Normal Studio Men's baselayer received a good review from Sam recently but is £11 dearer at £46.

The Nopinz Souplesse baselayer received a positive review from George and is £5 cheaper at £29.99, although it's currently on the Nopinz website at just £20.

Stu rated the Chapeau Mesh baselayer when he tested it, and at £33 it's much the same price as the Lusso.

You can get a good baselayer for less though, such as the Galibier Echelon baselayer that Paul rated highly, and which costs £23.

Conclusion

Overall, Lusso's Paragon is a very good baselayer. It's comfortable, has a good fit and does a great job of regulating your temperature. And I've found it an excellent choice in autumn when the temperature can vary significantly during a long ride.

Verdict

A very good baselayer that's comfortable, has a great fit and wicks away sweat well

