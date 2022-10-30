Support road.cc

review
Lusso Paragon Sleeveless Base Layer2022 Lusso Paragon Sleeveless Base Layer.jpg

Lusso Paragon Sleeveless Base Layer

8
by Ben Woodhouse
Sun, Oct 30, 2022 09:45
0
£35.00

VERDICT:

8
10
A very good baselayer that's comfortable, has a great fit and wicks away sweat well
Great fit
Versatility
Breathability
None really
Weight: 
52g
Contact: 
www.lusso.bike
The Lusso Paragon Sleeveless Baselayer wicks away sweat well, weighs virtually nothing, it's comfortable and has a great fit. It's great for those days with changing temperatures, and its quality is right up there with those in our guide to the best cycling baselayers.

It can be hard to dress appropriately during autumn where it can be 6°C at the start of a ride and 16°C at the end. However, the Paragon did a great job in regulating body temperature throughout rides where the temperature changed drastically.

2022 Lusso Paragon Sleeveless Base Layer - detail.jpg

I have worn this on a variety of rides, including multiple outings over four hours in duration and found it comfortable throughout.

Materials

Lusso's Paragon baselayer is made of 94% polyester and 6% Lycra, which gives it enough stretch to be comfortable and not restrictive. This also makes sure it remains close to your body, so it can wick away moisture.

I found it performed well on some chilly autumn club runs where we'd stop at a cafe. I'm not normally a fan of stopping on cold days, but the baselayer did a good job of wicking away sweat so I didn't feel cold and damp.

2022 Lusso Paragon Sleeveless Base Layer - back.jpg

I haven't had the opportunity to test it in really hot weather, but I have worn it on the turbo. While nothing will ever stop you feeling sweaty on the turbo, I did feel more comfortable at the end of the session when I was wearing this compared with when I wasn't.

The Paragon has no labels and only a minimal number of seams, so that there is no irritation on the skin. There is a small heat-applied graphic that looks good and didn't irritate my skin either.

The close-to-the-body fit means it fits under a jersey without any bunching. I tested it with some close-fitting aero jerseys, and it still felt comfortable.

Size

The Paragon comes in five sizes, S-XXL. I tested the medium, my usual size. According to Lusso's size guide I was right at the upper end of medium. However, I found the medium a good fit and would recommend you go with your usual size.

2022 Lusso Paragon Sleeveless Base Layer - chest.jpg

The baselayer only comes in black, which is fine with me as I have found my white baselayers look stained in places after a while.

Value and verdict

At £35 the Lusso Paragon is around the midpoint for sleeveless baselayers we've tested.

The Pas Normal Studio Men's baselayer received a good review from Sam recently but is £11 dearer at £46.

The Nopinz Souplesse baselayer received a positive review from George and is £5 cheaper at £29.99, although it's currently on the Nopinz website at just £20.

Stu rated the Chapeau Mesh baselayer when he tested it, and at £33 it's much the same price as the Lusso.

You can get a good baselayer for less though, such as the Galibier Echelon baselayer that Paul rated highly, and which costs £23.

Conclusion

Overall, Lusso's Paragon is a very good baselayer. It's comfortable, has a good fit and does a great job of regulating your temperature. And I've found it an excellent choice in autumn when the temperature can vary significantly during a long ride.

Verdict

A very good baselayer that's comfortable, has a great fit and wicks away sweat well

road.cc test report

Make and model: Lusso Paragon Sleeveless Base Layer

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for

Lusso says: "Crafted using an ultra-light 3D mesh fabric that quickly wicks away sweat from the surface of your skin, ensuring you stay cool, calm and collected on high tempo rides. The fabric's 6% elastane content gives the baselayer stretch and means it's always sitting next to your skin, working properly. The waist hem has been flat-locked and seam-covered to minimise irritation underneath your shorts. Finished with subtle Paragon bee graphics."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Lusso says:

"Ultra-light 3D mesh

Highly breathable

Close fit

Minimal seam construction

Flat waist eliminates bunching

Subtle Paragon graphics"

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
6/10

I was right at the upper end of the size guide for medium, but I found it was the right size for me. I'd recommend your usual size.

Rate the product for weight:
 
8/10

It is very light, only 52g.

Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

Around the midpoint for baselayers we have tested at road.cc.

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Washed at 30C with no issues, dries very quickly.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

A comfortable fit and wicks away sweat well.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Comfort and breathability.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Nothing really.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

At £35 the Paragon is around the mid-point for baselayers that we have tested at road.cc.

The Pas Normal Studios men's baselayer received a good review and is priced at £46.

For £29.99 you can get the Nopinz Souplesse baselayer, which also received a good review.

The Chapeau Mesh Baselayer is now priced at £32.99

You can get a good baselayer for less, such as the Galibier Echelon baselayer we reviewed last year, which costs just £23.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

It is very good, it wicks away sweat well, it's comfortable and effective in a variety of conditions.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 35  Height: 178cm  Weight: 73kg

I usually ride: Specialized Roubaix  My best bike is: Cervelo S3

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Indoor

