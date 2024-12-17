Why don’t cyclists use the bike lane? Because it’s been blockaded by beer kegs; Nils Politt pushing 416W power just to stay on Pogačar’s wheel at UAE training camp; “Cult” cycling forum LFGSS to shut down citing Online Safety Act + more on the live blog

Support road.cc

Live blog

Why don't cyclists use the bike lane? Because it's been blockaded by beer kegs; Nils Politt pushing 416W power just to stay on Pogačar's wheel at UAE training camp; "Cult" cycling forum LFGSS to shut down citing Online Safety Act

Welcome to the Tuesday live blog, Adwitiya’s back to bring you all the cycling news and views
Tue, Dec 17, 2024 10:24
13
Beer kegs on Broad Street, Bristol (Martin Booth on Twitter)
09:58
Beer kegs on Broad Street, Bristol (Martin Booth on Twitter)
Why don’t cyclists use the bike lane? Because it’s been blockaded by beer kegs

A “minor inconvenience”, or just a glimpse of “everything else that the neoliberal moment has ruined”?

This image of beer kegs and a delivery truck (with a Hobgoblin side curtain) shared by Martin Booth, Bristol 247’s editor, pointing out the Broad Street bike lane and its apparent exit being completely blocked has racked up a lot of engagement on social media — and as usual, folks are divided.

It would appear that the kegs are being delivered to Hort’s Townhouse, the pub just across the bike lane, and lots of people, some even cyclists, could be seen defending the draymen’s choice to unload the kegs out of the truck and onto the cycle path to make the work easier. However, cyclists argued that at the end of the day, it shouldn’t be an accepted practice because of how impractical and dangerous it can make the simple task of getting around via bikes.

Adam Hibbert wrote: “I'm afraid while we're fixing everything else that the neoliberal moment has ruined, we are at some point going to have to re-lay most of our city centres to bring them back into being some sort of reasonably simple, navigable space. Just look at all this clobber.”

Some people also pointed out that the parklet behind the kegs would mean that the cycle lane is perhaps ending there, however, the truck being parked across the exit makes it impossible to exit, instead forcing cyclists to jump on the pavement.

However, Brian said: “Based on the blue sign in the background and the direction of the bike painted on the lane, it looks like the start of a bike lane, not the end.

“What's more it looks like a contra flow lane, meaning cyclists have to cycle into the path of oncoming cars to get around the truck.”

Only if the street was a tad broader (sorry, I had to do it)…

This isn’t the first time trucks transporting beer to pubs have come into conflict with cyclists. Last year, a Dublin cyclist was an unexpected witness to a Guinness truck driver who seemed to completely ignore the cycle lane separator wands, as he drove over them and proceeded to park on the pavement, to apparently make unloading the beer kegs a little bit easier.

Guinness truck on cycle lane, Dublin

> My Guinness! Truck driver smashes down cycle lane wands, cuts across and parks on the pavement

The incident led to a similar scenario of people defending the driver and bringing to attention the weight of the kegs, however the cyclist questioned how did that justify the crushing of public property, and pedestrians having to deal with trucks on the pavement. He also said that “if it’s so difficult, Guinness Ireland should provide suitable staffing and lifting and transport equipment”.

What do you think about the Broad Street beer truck and kegs? Let us know in the comments!

14:18
13:35
MAAP is making a comeback to the peloton, and it's a thing of beauty

Brace yourselves for this one, Australian cycling apparel company MAAP is making a comeback to the UCI WorldTour peloton in partnership with Team Jayco-AlUla, and the purple-green colourway is truly a sight to behold!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MAAP (@maap.cc)

12:22
Cyclists lament impending loss of LFGSS - London Fixed Gear & Single Speed - as cycling forum with “cult following” announces March shutdown citing UK Online Safety Act

Big news for terminally online cyclists today. London Fixed Gear & Single Speed, or simply known as LFGSS, is set to shut down on 16 March 2025, with Dee Kitchen, better known as Velocio and the owner of the forum, citing the introduction of the UK Online Safety Act as the reason for the website’s demise.

“On Sunday 16th March 2025 (the last day prior to the Act taking effect) I will delete the virtual servers hosting LFGSS and other communities, and effectively immediately end the approximately 300 small communities that I run, and the few large communities such as LFGSS,” they wrote in a statement.

“It’s been a good run, I've administered internet forums since 1996 having first written my own in Perl to help fans of music bands to connect with each other, and I then contributed to PHP forum software like vBulletin, Vanilla, and phpBB, before finally writing a platform in Go that made it cost efficient enough to bring interest based communities to so many others, and expand the social good that comes from people being connected to people.

“Approximately 28 years and 9 months of providing almost 500 forums in total to what is likely a half a million people in that time frame... the impact that these forums have had on the lives of so many cannot be understated.”

Ofcom published a detailed codes of practice and guidance that tech companies will have to follow to comply with the Online Safety Act yesterday, which carries the threat of significant fines and closure of sites if companies breach it.

This means that every site and app in scope of the act — including Reddit, Discord, Google, Facebook, Twitter, and yes, even yours truly road.cc, now has three months to assess the risk of illegal content appearing on their platform.

LFGSS stand - image board
LFGSS's painstaking image board at the Cycle Show 2010

Kitchen added: “We’re done... we fall firmly into scope, and I have no way to dodge it. The act is too broad, and it doesn’t matter that there’s never been an instance of any of the proclaimed things that this act protects adults, children and vulnerable people from... the very broad language and the fact that I'm based in the UK means we’re covered,” they wrote in a blog post announcing the news.

“The act simply does not care that this site and platform is run by an individual, and that I do so philanthropically without any profit motive (typically losing money), nor that the site exists to reduce social loneliness, reduce suicide rates, help build meaningful communities that enrich life.

“The act only cares that is it “linked to the UK” (by me being involved as a UK native and resident, by you being a UK based user), and that users can talk to other users... that's it, that's the scope.”

“I can’t afford what is likely tens of thousand to go through all the legal hoops here over a prolonged period of time, the site itself barely gets a few hundred in donations each month and costs a little more to run... this is not a venture that can afford compliance costs... and if we did, what remains is a disproportionately high personal liability for me, and one that could easily be weaponised by disgruntled people who are banned for their egregious behaviour (in the years running fora I've been signed up to porn sites, stalked IRL and online, subject to death threats, had fake copyright takedown notices, an attempt to delete the domain name with ICANN... all from those whom I've moderated to protect community members)... I do not see an alternative to shuttering it.

“The conclusion I have to make is that we're done... Microcosm, LFGSS, the many other communities running on this platform... the risk to me personally is too high, and so I will need to shutter them all.”

The news has been received with some confusion and despair, with cyclists recognising that the forum had been one of the mainstays of the a niche cycling subculture online.

One person wrote: “I’m an occasional poster on LFGSS, been on it for years, it’s quite a good forum, bit sweary at times but that’s no bad thing. A sad loss,” while another jokingly remarked: “I don’t get LFGSS. Its weird. You click on a thread and the page returns instantly. No 30 second delay. That's just not normal. It has always just worked really well. Again, just weird… Other than that its a really good cycling forum. Diverse and lots of non bike chat. Big shame when it goes.”

Another user on Singletrack, a separate forum, observed: “Quite a cult following for many years, there was some very useful information on the site. As with many forums though, it had its ups and downs, I’d be surprised if the user figures for it now are even a tenth of what they were back in the day.”

However, the observation seems to go against Kitchen's statement, who noted that “the peak of the forums has been the last 5 years”, in which it has “plateaued around 275k monthly users across the almost 300 websites on multiple instances of the platform that is Microcosm”. Although, they added that LFGSS as a single community probably peaked in the 2013-2018 time period when it alone was hitting numbers in excess of 50k monthly users.

What does this mean for the road.cc forums? If people want to know we will attempt to provide an explanation later today, but from what I’m hearing, there are no plans to shelve it anytime soon. In the meantime, let us know in the comments what you make of LFGSS shutting down and how you feel about it.

11:39
“The sentencing doesn't have to stop there”: Cyclist slams Police Scotland’s “ludicrously lenient” punishment for three different driving charges by wife of ex-Scotland footballer
Cyclist films close pass and phone use (magnatom/YouTube)

The wife of the former Rangers and Scotland footballer received six penalty points and a £255 fine having agreed a deal with prosecutors to only be punished for a mobile phone offence...

Read more: > "Justice needs to provide protection": Cyclist close passed by wife of ex-Scotland footballer, before filming driver use phone and run red light, criticises Scottish courts' "very obvious issues" after "ludicrously lenient" punishment

11:18
Bike hangar (Richmond Council on Twitter)
30 new bike hangars coming to London Borough of Richmond upon Thames

Richmond council has announced that between Monday 16 and 23 December, ie will install 30 new bike hangars so residents can “securely store their bicycles”.

The council said: “All units will be managed by CycleHoop on our behalf. Spaces are available to rent on a first-come, first-served basis via the CycleHoop website and cost £72 per year, plus a refundable deposit. All fees will go to CycleHoop for management and maintenance, including cleaning.”

10:24
“Oh god”: Nils Politt pushing 416W power just to stay on Tadej Pogačar’s wheel at UAE training camp

The classics season is coming soon. Well maybe not that soon, and Tadej Pogačar, after winning two Grand Tours, has made it well-known that he wants to be back racing (and most probably) winning a few races in the spring before he embarks on his Tour de France defence.

And Nils Politt, a one-day race specialist, after clinching a podium place at last year’s Ronde van Vlaanderen, is back in training with UAE Team Emirates. Although, as F1 driver Carlos Sainz would know, training with Pogačar is not for the faint-hearted, and the German rider has shared a video on social media showing himself pushing over 400W power, just to stay on the world champion’s wheel.

Pro cycling, ladies and gentlemen…

10:40
From ancient Roman weapons to tools to “terrorise” cyclists: How caltrops on a bike lane led to a cyclist suffering hearing loss in a shocking new low
Caltrops strewn across Leith Walk, Edinburgh (Reddit)

In case you missed it yesterday evening, strange things are happening on Edinburgh’s “infamous” Leith Walk...

> “Blatant terrorism to injure and deter bike users”: Cyclists report “ninja spike landmines” strewn by “anti-bike psychos” across cycle lane, with one suffering hearing loss in shocking new low

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 as a news writer after graduating with a masters in journalism from Cardiff University. His dissertation focused on active travel, which soon threw him into the deep end of covering everything related to the two-wheeled tool, and now cycling is as big a part of his life as guitars and football. He has previously covered local and national politics for Voice Wales, and also likes to writes about science, tech and the environment, if he can find the time. Living right next to the Taff trail in the Welsh capital, you can find him trying to tackle the brutal climbs in the valleys.

Add new comment

13 comments

Avatar
wtjs | 20 min ago
0 likes

30 new bike hangars coming to London Borough of Richmond upon Thames

I've never seen one of these in the wild, and I'm sure they're a worthy idea, but doesn't it just mean that somebody turns up at 3 in the morning, cuts through all 4 legs in no time and hoists the whole thing onto a trailer? Or are there more anchor points in the centre?

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to wtjs | 16 sec ago
0 likes

Most of the ones I've seen (e.g. the "Bikehangar" brand) don't have much security against that - they just have 4 brackets which are bolted to the surface.

Don't know details of the locking mechanism (seems to be a key lock securing a locking bar which connects to the two sides) but that's probably the quickest way in.  Then just cut off any bikes you want / have time for and leg it?  (A quick Google confirms this has happened e.g. here).

Plus of course they relies on everyone remembering to lock them after use.

Avatar
Secret_squirrel | 1 hour ago
0 likes

Utterly brain dead scope of the online safety act. 
Classic case of Politicians completely failing to target the right offenders and crushing the little businesses whilst the big businesses will laugh at the restrictions and fight Ofcom in court. 
 

The sheer hubris of thinking the Uk can regulate the SM Goliath's let alone Joe Schmo in another country. 

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to Secret_squirrel | 1 hour ago
0 likes

More to the point - does this mean the demise of road.cc forums?  I can hear the revenants getting their first complaints ready...

Avatar
Jack Sexty replied to chrisonabike | 21 min ago
1 like

The owner of the LFGSS forum may have interpreted it differently to us or has other reasons to be concerned, but we're very confident the Online Safety Act won't affect how our forum operates. 

Avatar
hawkinspeter replied to Jack Sexty | 8 min ago
0 likes

Jack Sexty wrote:

The owner of the LFGSS forum may have interpreted it differently to us or has other reasons to be concerned, but we're very confident the Online Safety Act won't affect how our forum operates. 

I'd agree with you - it looks to me like you can avoid liability if you have a process to remove illegal content (and follow it). LFGSS is run by an individual and not for profit, so they're reluctant to be held responsible for approx 300 forums. Road.cc has more resources and it's not like the forum gets a huge amount of posts.

Hacker News thread here: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=42433044

Avatar
Hirsute | 1 hour ago
0 likes

I see the local government paper on local government is going to crack down on the scourge of bikes and ebikes left on the pavement and give a response to 2020 pavement parking consultation.

Also it will be easier to change a footpath into a cycle track.

Avatar
Secret_squirrel | 3 hours ago
2 likes

Can we tone down the hearing loss bollocks please.  It makes you sound like the daily mail of cycling.

Avatar
lesterama replied to Secret_squirrel | 53 min ago
1 like

Yeah, but my hearing loss led to MASSIVE HOUSE-PRICE INFLATION.

Avatar
hawkinspeter replied to lesterama | 46 min ago
1 like

lesterama wrote:

Yeah, but my hearing loss led to MASSIVE HOUSE-PRICE INFLATION.

WHAT? I CAN'T HEAR YOU

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to hawkinspeter | 12 min ago
0 likes

Hard to get through when some just want to bury their heads in the sand tree. (from here)

Avatar
brooksby | 3 hours ago
1 like

I had thought that you can't proceed any further on that cycle lane anyway - there's a planter of hedge and then tables for the cafes, etc, along there.  This is the streetview, when the cycle lane was temporary rather than permanent, but you can see how all the tables are laid out - that hasn't changed.

Avatar
OnYerBike replied to brooksby | 3 hours ago
0 likes

At the end of Newmarket Ave there's a more recent StreetView (hopefully this link works: https://maps.app.goo.gl/7drtrht1CwqytEHk6)

I'm struggling to understand the contraflow bikelane. The markings seem to make no sense, given it seems evident that the intention was already to continue the al fresco pub/cafe spaces when it was put in. I did think that maybe it could exist to bypass the barrier, although the markings wouldn't seem to align with that being it's sole aim. 

So, I would say the beer kegs don't seem to be a particular problem where they are (it looks to me like their are within the area bounded by the planters). But the lorry stopping there to unload and blocking the entire carriageway is a problem. Presumably the driver thought it acceptable to obstruct the carriageway given I assume there is little motorised through-traffic, and cyclists' journeys obviously don't matter. 

Latest Comments

 