Why don’t cyclists use the bike lane? Because it’s been blockaded by beer kegs; Nils Politt pushing 416W power just to stay on Pogačar’s wheel at UAE training camp; “Cult” cycling forum LFGSS to shut down citing Online Safety Act + more on the live blog

Big news for terminally online cyclists today. London Fixed Gear & Single Speed, or simply known as LFGSS, is set to shut down on 16 March 2025, with Dee Kitchen, better known as Velocio and the owner of the forum, citing the introduction of the UK Online Safety Act as the reason for the website’s demise.
“On Sunday 16th March 2025 (the last day prior to the Act taking effect) I will delete the virtual servers hosting LFGSS and other communities, and effectively immediately end the approximately 300 small communities that I run, and the few large communities such as LFGSS,” they wrote in a statement.
“It’s been a good run, I've administered internet forums since 1996 having first written my own in Perl to help fans of music bands to connect with each other, and I then contributed to PHP forum software like vBulletin, Vanilla, and phpBB, before finally writing a platform in Go that made it cost efficient enough to bring interest based communities to so many others, and expand the social good that comes from people being connected to people.
“Approximately 28 years and 9 months of providing almost 500 forums in total to what is likely a half a million people in that time frame... the impact that these forums have had on the lives of so many cannot be understated.”
Ofcom published a detailed codes of practice and guidance that tech companies will have to follow to comply with the Online Safety Act yesterday, which carries the threat of significant fines and closure of sites if companies breach it.
This means that every site and app in scope of the act — including Reddit, Discord, Google, Facebook, Twitter, and yes, even yours truly road.cc, now has three months to assess the risk of illegal content appearing on their platform.
LFGSS's painstaking image board at the Cycle Show 2010
Kitchen added: “We’re done... we fall firmly into scope, and I have no way to dodge it. The act is too broad, and it doesn’t matter that there’s never been an instance of any of the proclaimed things that this act protects adults, children and vulnerable people from... the very broad language and the fact that I'm based in the UK means we’re covered,” they wrote in a blog post announcing the news.
“The act simply does not care that this site and platform is run by an individual, and that I do so philanthropically without any profit motive (typically losing money), nor that the site exists to reduce social loneliness, reduce suicide rates, help build meaningful communities that enrich life.
“The act only cares that is it “linked to the UK” (by me being involved as a UK native and resident, by you being a UK based user), and that users can talk to other users... that's it, that's the scope.”
“I can’t afford what is likely tens of thousand to go through all the legal hoops here over a prolonged period of time, the site itself barely gets a few hundred in donations each month and costs a little more to run... this is not a venture that can afford compliance costs... and if we did, what remains is a disproportionately high personal liability for me, and one that could easily be weaponised by disgruntled people who are banned for their egregious behaviour (in the years running fora I've been signed up to porn sites, stalked IRL and online, subject to death threats, had fake copyright takedown notices, an attempt to delete the domain name with ICANN... all from those whom I've moderated to protect community members)... I do not see an alternative to shuttering it.
“The conclusion I have to make is that we're done... Microcosm, LFGSS, the many other communities running on this platform... the risk to me personally is too high, and so I will need to shutter them all.”
The news has been received with some confusion and despair, with cyclists recognising that the forum had been one of the mainstays of the a niche cycling subculture online.
One person wrote: “I’m an occasional poster on LFGSS, been on it for years, it’s quite a good forum, bit sweary at times but that’s no bad thing. A sad loss,” while another jokingly remarked: “I don’t get LFGSS. Its weird. You click on a thread and the page returns instantly. No 30 second delay. That's just not normal. It has always just worked really well. Again, just weird… Other than that its a really good cycling forum. Diverse and lots of non bike chat. Big shame when it goes.”
Another user on Singletrack, a separate forum, observed: “Quite a cult following for many years, there was some very useful information on the site. As with many forums though, it had its ups and downs, I’d be surprised if the user figures for it now are even a tenth of what they were back in the day.”
However, the observation seems to go against Kitchen's statement, who noted that “the peak of the forums has been the last 5 years”, in which it has “plateaued around 275k monthly users across the almost 300 websites on multiple instances of the platform that is Microcosm”. Although, they added that LFGSS as a single community probably peaked in the 2013-2018 time period when it alone was hitting numbers in excess of 50k monthly users.
What does this mean for the road.cc forums? If people want to know we will attempt to provide an explanation later today, but from what I’m hearing, there are no plans to shelve it anytime soon. In the meantime, let us know in the comments what you make of LFGSS shutting down and how you feel about it.
