"Supporting LTNs is not controversial": Criticism for BBC over Jeremy Vine impartiality ruling; "You can't just paint lines and think you have bike lanes"; CyclingMikey helps stop suspected drug dealer; Why is my bike creaking? + more on the live blog

Supporting LTNs is not controversial, no matter what the review says. If you ever wonder what a car dominated society looks like, this is it. https://t.co/0Ahg1vMNIG — Holywood Cyclist (@HolywoodCyclist) August 31, 2022

Here's what you've been saying about today's big news that the BBC concluded Radio 2 presenter, and vocal proponent of all things cycling, Jeremy Vine had breached the broadcaster's impartiality rules by publicly supporting LTNs.

One road.cc reader, IanMK, wrote: "Jeremy Vine is basically supporting government policy (Gear Change) and local democracy (decisions made by elected representatives). Are BBC employees not allowed to do this?

"I'm a republican but I don't complain to the BBC every time one of their employees says something supportive of the monarchy (or even accepts a gong from the Queen). Perhaps I should."

Another added: "In other news, Gary Lineker accused of breaking impartiality rules for suggesting that sewage in the sea is not a good thing."

brooksby said it was "ludicrous" that the BBC claimed Vine should not have taken a public side in the debate as LTNs are the "kind of topic to which considerations of due impartiality applied for the BBC".

Gus T suggested the rule was simple: "Pro cyclist comments — not impartial. Anti-cycling articles & programmes — impartial. So much for a balanced view on cycling by the BBC."

On Facebook, Chris Lowe commented under our story: "The BBC's policy on the neutrality of its staff needs a serious looking at. This nonsense of 'there are two sides to everything' results in cranks and extremists being given a platform when there are no reasonable voices on certain sides of a debate.

"A lot of the anti-LTN rhetoric has been repeatedly debunked — but it is allowed to be repeated on the BBC again and again because they have to give both sides."

Last March, a BBC report into LTNs was branded "shameful" by a councillor amid accusations it "perpetuated falsehoods" by a Labour peer who is a patron of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Cycling and Walking. Lord Berkeley said the report had "embarked on its own journey to stir up a manufactured culture war".

During the report, the BBC failed to address the claims of MP Rupa Huq who said the schemes were "more contentious than air strikes on Syria" and stopped women getting to their homes safely, although a month later the broadcaster did correct Nick Robinson's comment that "you cannot use your car" in an LTN.

> BBC corrects Nick Robinson’s comment that "you cannot use your car" in a low traffic neighbourhood

"We agree that LTNs do not prevent cars from being used," the BBC said in response to complaints.