It's all about the big brands this week: Five cool things coming soon from Specialized, Giant, Garmin and Canyon

A belt drive commuter that claims to "turn heads", Garmin's latest cycle commuter which costs a lot less than the flagship devices, new range-topping shoes, an astronomically expensive saddle and a helmet that's currently cleaning up at the Vuelta. Here are some of the highlights that you can expect to see on road.cc in the coming days and weeks, with full reviews from our intrepid team just around the corner…

Specialized S-Works Romin Evo Mirror saddle

£390.00

No that is not a typo, this saddle really does have an RRP of £390... more than some bikes! This is a saddle that is already very popular within the pro peloton, featuring Specialized Mirror tech which means it's been 3D-printed from liquid polymer. This has allowed different areas of the saddle to be 'fine-tuned' with the American brand claiming that sit bone pressure has been reduced by 26%.

> Review: Specialized Power Pro with Mirror

We recently reviewed the most cost-effective way of getting your hands on the mirror tech, the Power Pro with Mirror... will Stu Kerton find that the more expensive Romin is worth the extra?

www.specialized.com

Garmin Edge Explore 2

£249.99

The previous Edge Explore took aim firmly at bike touring and adventure cyclists, but with a host of new features, the Edge Explore 2 appears to be genuine competition for the more expensive bike computers in Garmin's range.

With a 3" colour touchscreen, IPX7 water resistance, up to 24 hours of battery life and new easy-to-use interface, is this the model to buy when it's less than half the price of the Edge 1040?

> Garmin releases new flagship 1040 and 1040 solar bike computers

Garmin has added activity profiles, some e-bike features, more training metrics including power-meter sensor support, climb-pro and a USB-C charger port to name just a few of its features. Will this be enough to impress? Check back soon for the full review...

www.garmin.com

Canyon Commuter 5.0

£1,149.00

Canyon says that "durable components and easy handling" make the Commuter 5.0 the perfect bike for getting around town day after day. Features include a Shimano Nexus eight-speed internal gear hub which is driven by a "low-maintenance" belt drive, 40mm Schwalbe tyres as standard and wide 27.5" rims (28" on size XL).

Matt Lamy has been putting this 11.38kg aluminium commuter through its paces and will be reporting back with his full verdict soon...

www.canyon.com

Giant Surge Pro Shoes

£299.99

These rather flash-looking shoes have been the choice of Simon Yates for the 2022 season and claim to provide comfort, power transfer and "custom fit" in a lightweight package for both training and race days. They have a claimed weight of 510g per pair for a size 43, BOA Li2 dials, 100% carbon fibre sole, "SharkSkin" heel liner for a slip-free fit and a removable sock liner with tunable arch support.

By the time the review drops these will be available to purchase in the UK with white, black and iridescent colours on offer.

www.giant.com

Specialized S-Works Prevail 3 Helmet

£275.00

If you've been watching the Vuelta a Espana then you might have noticed the Prevail 3 being worn by the likes of Remco Evenepoel, Julian Alaphilippe as well as other riders from Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl and Bora-Hansgrohe. This is Specialized's new top-of-the-range climbing helmet that boasts "increased ventilation by 24.5%", Mips technology and revised straps.

> Specialized launches new S-Works Evade 3, Prevail 3 and TT 5 helmets

ASO / SprintCyclingAgency

You can read more about the clever tech inside the helmet such as Aramid cables using the link above, and check out the available colours here. Will we see this lid in red all the way to Madrid? Let us know in the comments section below...

www.specialized.com

