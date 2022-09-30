Vigilante cyclist's graffiti attacks on cars blocking bike lanes; Fake Ineos signing Remco reveal dupes the internet; Councillor hits back at criticism of his cycle lane comments; Snake Pass closed again + more on the live blog

Let's pick up where we left yesterday's live blog...
> Councillor admits "large wagons" keep hitting cycle lane wands... then claims painted segregation works "extremely well"
We've been in touch with councillor Joe Hanson to seek clarification on his comments that painted cycle lanes worked "extremely well"... even though the now-installed wands between the road and the infrastructure keep getting knocked down by drivers travelling too close...
"This is the first complaint I have received from any of my constituents in relation to parking on Vauxhall Road. So is it unreasonable to suggest that I should not gather evidence to present to council of this complaint?" he told us.
"Also I have evidence of the damage these wagons are doing to the cycle lanes. I have received many complaints from residents and businesses in the area about how these bike lane were introduced and their usage, and there is a genuine concern for the safety of those residents who use the bike lanes, something that I have raised with Liverpool City Council.
"We have a massive amount of heavy goods wagons heading along Commercial Road, Vauxhall Road and Stanley road, the main gateways into the dock road system which runs 24 hours a day."
I'm going to say that nobody here is doubting the damage heavy goods vehicles are doing to the cycle lane wands, that's pretty clear from the pictures. What a lot of people are questioning, including us in our email, is why returning to painted infrastructure would be safe for cyclists if the current cycle lane keeps getting damaged by vehicles?
