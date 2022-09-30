Support road.cc

Live blog

Vigilante cyclist's graffiti attacks on cars blocking bike lanes; Fake Ineos signing Remco reveal dupes the internet; Councillor hits back at criticism of his cycle lane comments; Snake Pass closed again + more on the live blog

It's finally Friday...in a few short hours we'll all be drifting off into the glory of the weekend. Dan Alexander is here for his fourth live blog of the week (don't worry, Ryan will be back on blog duty on Monday)...
Fri, Sep 30, 2022 09:03
Vigilante cyclist's graffiti attacks on cars blocking bike lanes (@50_euros)
12:03
11:53
"Dunce of bitumen": Some more of the French cycling vigilante's work
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @50_euros

A couple more before I grab some lunch (Google Translate informs me the above means "dunce of bitumen")...

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @50_euros

And this: Sunday I park like a stick (apparently) although I'm guessing manche might mean something slightly less suitable for a family-friendly blog...

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @50_euros

FaMiLy FrIeNdLy BlOg

11:43
Snake Pass closed again
Snake Pass (licensed CC BY-SA 2.0 by Paul Anderson)

Snake Pass, the busy A-road connecting Manchester and Sheffield that earlier this year was the centre of a storm over cyclist access, has closed to all road users again. It has been shut all week, but we were holding off reporting it while waiting for Derbyshire County Council's response to our enquiry about whether it would, once again, be closed to cyclists too.

> Snake Pass protest: Cyclists reclaim car-free route

From the silence, we're guessing yes, as it was in the spring, cyclists will not be allowed to ride up. The closure from Monday 26 September for four weeks is so an investigation into the cause of a landslip can be carried out. 

Back in February the road was closed to traffic after being damaged during heavy storms. Following many cyclists visiting, to make use of the car-free route, the council controversially closed it to all users.

Anyone up that way been able to ride up this week?

11:17
The SAFEST way to listen to music while cycling? Shokz Openrun unboxing

10:09
Vigilante cyclist's graffiti attacks on cars blocking bike lanes

Over in France there's a vigilante spray painting 'educational' messages on drivers' vehicles when they block cycle lanes or pavements...

"Live to annoy the annoyers"...

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @50_euros

The self-named "masked vigilante on a crusade against bad motorists" uploads videos to YouTube on the Cinquante Euros channel, and shares pictures on social media as @50_euros. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @50_euros

They've even got some of YPLAC's stickers...

> Bike lane van driver gets 'you park like a c***' sticker 

09:08
Elsewhere in Liverpool... the Wild West Derby is back

We've covered this gem before...

> Cyclist bloodied by crash in "lawless" street where pop-up bike lane was removed may never cycle again 

08:59
"Plumber makes it big" vibes
08:59
08:48
Fake Ineos Remco signing reveal dupes the internet

Please say this isn't a foray into cycling fans replicating 'football twitter'. Cue 13-year-old keyboard warriors with Remco as their picture spamming 'announce Remco', 'ratio' and generally being incredibly annoying...wow, I've never felt like this much of a grumpy old man before...(PS. if you've got no idea what any of that means, good, keep it that way)...

08:26
07:54
Councillor hits back at criticism of his cycle lane comments

Let's pick up where we left yesterday's live blog...

> Councillor admits "large wagons" keep hitting cycle lane wands... then claims painted segregation works "extremely well"

We've been in touch with councillor Joe Hanson to seek clarification on his comments that painted cycle lanes worked "extremely well"... even though the now-installed wands between the road and the infrastructure keep getting knocked down by drivers travelling too close...

Here we go...

"This is the first complaint I have received from any of my constituents in relation to parking on Vauxhall Road. So is it unreasonable to suggest that I should not gather  evidence to present to council of this complaint?" he told us.

"Also I have evidence of the damage these wagons are doing to the cycle lanes. I have received many complaints from residents and businesses in the area about how these bike lane were introduced and their usage, and there is a genuine concern for the safety of those residents who use the bike lanes, something that I have raised with Liverpool City Council.

"We have a massive amount of heavy goods wagons heading along Commercial Road, Vauxhall Road and Stanley road, the main gateways into the dock road system which runs 24 hours a day."

I'm going to say that nobody here is doubting the damage heavy goods vehicles are doing to the cycle lane wands, that's pretty clear from the pictures. What a lot of people are questioning, including us in our email, is why returning to painted infrastructure would be safe for cyclists if the current cycle lane keeps getting damaged by vehicles?

Anyway, on with the rest of the day...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

