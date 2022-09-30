Support road.cc

New Litelok X locks “offer unparalleled resistance to angle grinders”2022 Litelok X - 1

New Litelok X locks “offer unparalleled resistance to angle grinders”

Is this really the world’s most angle grinder-resistant and pick-proof bike lock?
by Mat Brett
Fri, Sep 30, 2022 12:27
Litelok has launched a range of lightweight D-locks that are armoured with what's called Barronium, a new material that “offers unparalleled resistance to angle grinders”, it claims.

Litelok says, “Fully armoured with patent pending, anti-angle grinder technology, Litelok X is up to 15 times more secure, yet lighter than the best performing D-locks already on the market.”

Litelok says that Barronium is “a brand-new composite armour that is fused to a hardened fine-grain high-tensile steel core and covered with a soft plant-based eco-rubber outer layer to provide an unprecedented three layers of protection”.

2022 Litelok X - 1 (1)

“All Litelok X D-locks contain three levels of protection, but it’s the layer of Barronium that makes them unique,” says Litelok. “Barronium is a patent pending composite material that resists angle grinder attack by turning the grinder's energy and force on itself. Layers of Barronium are permanently fused to the lock’s core in a specific geometry. Attempts to attack it with an angle grinder wear down multiple grinder disks, batteries and, ultimately, the grinder motor itself.”

> Litelok launches 'toughest, flexible lock for bikes' in wearable and mounted options 

The Litelok X1 (£149.99, available now) weighs 1.7kg and has internal dimensions of 101 x 196mm. It comes with an ART4 accredited cylinder (ART is a Dutch organisation that provides approval ratings for locks, up to five stars). Litelok calls the X1 “the world’s lightest, most practical and convenient angle grinder resistant bike lock”.

The Litelok X3 (£279.99, available in November) weighs 1.9kg and has internal dimensions of 99 x 194mm. It features an Abloy Sentry lock cylinder which Litelok describes as “the most pick-proof locking mechanism available and the only example fitted to a bicycle or motorcycle lock”. 

Both come with Litelok’s Twist + Go mount that fixes to any style of bike. Litelok has also collaborated with fellow British brand Restrap to create a co-branded lock holster for Litelok X.

Get more info from www.litelok.com

2022 Litelok
Locks
Security
Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now over 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

