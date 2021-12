Bike lane van driver gets 'you park like a c***' sticker; Merckx: Cav not GOAT sprinter; 12% of Brits want a bike for Christmas; Lizzie Deignan's new kit day; Esports World Championships; Cargo bike Christmas tree delivery + more on the live blog

My first thought? The soigneurs will be gutted if it's another wet Roubaix. That's one sparkly white kit...

Santini has created this sharp design for the Trek-Segafredo boys and girls to wear next season. All the kits are made from recycled fabrics: Ecofabric RECY by Corno, which, as the names suggests, is an eco-friendly product made from yarn recycled from used materials and those discarded in the environment, and Sitip’s Native – Ecoknit, also made from recycled fibres and yarns without the use of polluting chemicals.

There are a few nice colour touches to distinguish the men's and women's kits, notably that light blue/red stripe (not the beer) across the chest. Thoughts? Pretty stylish, but maybe not one for unpredictable UK climate...