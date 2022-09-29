"Are they going to put a big dome over Bradford?": Baffled local questions where Clean Air Zone will go "when the wind blows"?; Lefevere sets €100m Remco price tag; Van Vleuten retirement "doubts" + more on the live blog

[📷: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com]

Annemiek van Vleuten has admitted having "doubts" over her planned retirement at the end of next season. The all-conquering star of the sport won all three of the women's Grand Tour editions this year, plus last Saturday's World Championships road race.

"Sometimes I start to have doubts, yes," she told Jinek. "I would prefer to retire if I think 'I'm starting to get weaker now.' But this is really my best year ever. I will be 40 next week, which is really unbelievable. But it's my driving force to get better. It’s not about winning, but the urge to improve myself.

"After that crash, I had completely said goodbye to the idea that I could become world champion, I had set myself 100 percent to be a servant for Marianne. It wasn't until the last kilometre that I thought there might be a chance that I could go home with this jersey with my broken elbow. The first thing I felt the next day was 'what have I done with my elbow?' But then I thought, 'yes, that elbow, but I am also world champion'.

"There's still disbelief. I had completely parked the belief that I could win."