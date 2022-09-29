Support road.cc

Live blog

"Are they going to put a big dome over Bradford?": Baffled local questions where Clean Air Zone will go "when the wind blows"?; Lefevere sets €100m Remco price tag; Van Vleuten retirement "doubts" + more on the live blog

Happy Thursday everyone... Dan Alexander is back on the live blog for your penultimate one of the week
Thu, Sep 29, 2022 09:05
"Are they going to put a big dome over Bradford?": Baffled local questions where Clean Air Zone will go "when the wind blows"?; Lefevere sets €100m Remco price tag; Van Vleuten retirement "doubts" + more on the live blogBradford Clean Air Zone vox pop (BBC)
10:23
LIVE: Remco hears about Lefevere's €100m price tag comment

Lefevere:

Remco:

Remco Evenepoel wins 2022 World Championships in Wollongong (@cauldphoto/Specialized)

 

10:11
Government accepts feedback, pledges to refer to collisions rather than accidents in statistics and data tables in line with road collision reporting guidelines
Richmond Park crash (via Twitter Royal Parks Police)

In response to feedback the Department for Transport has pledged to follow a proposal to "change the terminology used throughout the statistics publications and data tables to refer to collisions, rather than accidents."

> "Language matters" – Road collision reporting guidelines launched

The department noted "no opposition to the proposal" and said it would implement the change from the 2021 annual publication onwards to "refer to collisions rather than accidents wherever possible".

09:55
Annemiek van Vleuten admits "doubts" over 2023 retirement
Annemiek van Vleuten wins World Championships (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

[📷: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com]

Annemiek van Vleuten has admitted having "doubts" over her planned retirement at the end of next season. The all-conquering star of the sport won all three of the women's Grand Tour editions this year, plus last Saturday's World Championships road race.

> From Coppi to Van Vleuten: Cycling's greatest ever seasons

"Sometimes I start to have doubts, yes," she told Jinek. "I would prefer to retire if I think 'I'm starting to get weaker now.' But this is really my best year ever. I will be 40 next week, which is really unbelievable. But it's my driving force to get better. It’s not about winning, but the urge to improve myself.

"After that crash, I had completely said goodbye to the idea that I could become world champion, I had set myself 100 percent to be a servant for Marianne. It wasn't until the last kilometre that I thought there might be a chance that I could go home with this jersey with my broken elbow. The first thing I felt the next day was 'what have I done with my elbow?' But then I thought, 'yes, that elbow, but I am also world champion'.

"There's still disbelief. I had completely parked the belief that I could win."

09:10
07:53
"Are they going to put a big dome over Bradford?": Baffled local questions where Clean Air Zone will go "when the wind blows"?

Two days late, but this is too good not to share...

We've got another elite video to add to the pantheon of all-time viral sensations — Ronnie Pickering, clown takes a pratfall...you've got company... this lad from Bradford has delivered a belter...

10/10. Absolute perfection. Everything about it is golden, from the conviction of the delivery to the fantastic final enquiry..."are we going to put a big dome over Bradford?"

 Surprisingly, it seems the council has neither the budget nor the desire to build a dome to... 'keep the clean air in?'

The Clean Air Zone, which came into effect on Monday is, the council says, "designed to improve air quality in areas where it’s worst and where poor air quality is impacting the most on people’s health. It will help people to breathe better and reduce other health risks too." Shocking.

So why are some people upset? Well, you guessed it..."You will need to pay a daily charge to drive in the Bradford Clean Air Zone (CAZ) if your vehicle does not meet required emission standards and is not exempt."

It won't affect private cars but will see taxi drivers pay £7 per day, while non-exempt buses, coaches and HGVs will have to pay £50 to enter the city Clean Air Zone. 

Anyway, the clip has gone viral and brought back memories of this classic...

08:08
08:10
Lefevere sets €100m Remco price tag

Your move, Ratcliffe...

> If you can't beat them... pay them extraordinary amounts of money to join you — Ineos Grenadiers reportedly interested in signing Remco 

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

