"Are they going to put a big dome over Bradford?": Baffled local questions where Clean Air Zone will go "when the wind blows"?; Lefevere sets €100m Remco price tag; Van Vleuten retirement "doubts" + more on the live blog

Two days late, but this is too good not to share...
We've got another elite video to add to the pantheon of all-time viral sensations — Ronnie Pickering, clown takes a pratfall...you've got company... this lad from Bradford has delivered a belter...
10/10. Absolute perfection. Everything about it is golden, from the conviction of the delivery to the fantastic final enquiry..."are we going to put a big dome over Bradford?"
Surprisingly, it seems the council has neither the budget nor the desire to build a dome to... 'keep the clean air in?'
The Clean Air Zone, which came into effect on Monday is, the council says, "designed to improve air quality in areas where it’s worst and where poor air quality is impacting the most on people’s health. It will help people to breathe better and reduce other health risks too." Shocking.
So why are some people upset? Well, you guessed it..."You will need to pay a daily charge to drive in the Bradford Clean Air Zone (CAZ) if your vehicle does not meet required emission standards and is not exempt."
It won't affect private cars but will see taxi drivers pay £7 per day, while non-exempt buses, coaches and HGVs will have to pay £50 to enter the city Clean Air Zone.
Anyway, the clip has gone viral and brought back memories of this classic...