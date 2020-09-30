Eastenders star thanks cycling for dramatic weight loss; Media guidelines for road collisions 'trying to ban the term Lycra lout', says DM article; Dygert on crutches 5 days after horror crash; Greipel wants Anderlass riders named + more on the live blog

Daily Mail journalists wouldn't recognise the truth if it walked towards them carrying a sandwich board emblazoned with "I AM THE TRUTH" in foot-high illuminated letters, whilst repeating the same phrase through a megaphone.

The *real* proposals are here: https://t.co/2vri0X8RfH pic.twitter.com/FJ4oN92bk4 — Jon Owen thinks mining for coal has had its day (@anotherJon) September 30, 2020

This take on our draft guidelines by @MSN is so riddled with inaccuracies, it's hard to know where to start #RCRG pic.twitter.com/Pc9c9etcL9 — Laura Laker (@laura_laker) September 30, 2020

If ever there was a case of putting two and two together and arriving at anything but four, it's this bizarre article in today's edition of the Daily Mail.

Referring to the recently launched Road Collision Reporting Guidelines - with road.cc contributor Laura Laker forming part of the University of Westminster Active Travel Academy team that drafted them - Simon Walters claims the 'campaigners' are "trying to ban the use of the term 'Lycra louts' to describe speeding cyclists". He also says they want to make the "abuse of cyclists a hate crime", similar to the protections offered to domestic violence victims and refugees.

5. "Cyclists who claim they have been insulted" or indeed any road user, won't be able to make formal complaints, unless the language used amounted to dehumanisation, and therefore something that risks their safety, as we make clear — Laura Laker (@laura_laker) September 30, 2020

As outlined by Laker above and in the proposed Road Collisions Reporting Guidelines, the team were advised by Impress, and cyclists who simply feel insulted won't be able to make formal complaints, unless their safety is at risk. The term 'Lycra lout' is not mentioned at all, and the proposed guidelines on discrimination against a group of road users outlined in Guideline 2, clause 2.3 says this:

"A representative group, or an individual, may bring a complaint under this clause. Language that dehumanises is that which is intended to, or is likely to, provoke hatred or to put a person or group in fear. The disputed words, therefore, must be more than provocative, offensive, hurtful or objectionable: this provision includes, but is not limited to, speech that is likely to cause others to commit acts of violence against members of the group or discriminate against them, for example driving with less care, or greater aggression, towards a perceived group of road users."

Walters also claims newspapers would be "gagged from stating if an injured cyclist was not wearing a helmet or high-vis clothing"; in the same way it's best not to mention things that are irrelevant when reporting on just about anything else, then...

Funnily enough the tabloid appear to have deleted the article from their website, but for some reason it's been copied word-for-word on msn.com so you can read all the inaccuracies for yourself.