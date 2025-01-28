Support road.cc

news
Live blog

“Absolutely disgusting”: Fans slam “facepalm moment” £370-a-year TNT Sports subscription to watch cycling as “exploitation”; Cyclists confused at New York path with two bike lanes… to separate faster and slower riders + more on the live blog

Adwitiya is on live blog duty this Tuesday to help you see this never-ending January out with your daily dose of cycling news, views and reaction — and the best thing is you won’t be charged £30.99 for this…
Tue, Jan 28, 2025 09:46
19

09:02
“Absolutely disgusting”: Fans slam “facepalm moment” £370-a-year TNT Sports subscription to watch cycling as “exploitation”

I thought being a Manchester United fan was hard. Turns out, being a cycling fan is also about to get hard — well, on the pockets.

Last night, it was announced that Warner Bros Discovery is set to shut down Eurosport, which had quickly become the home for all things pro cycling since 2023, and migrate cycling, along with snooker and tennis, to TNT Sports — as soon as 28 February.

Tadej Pogačar (ASO/Billy Ceusters)

> TNT Sports to put cycling behind £30.99-a-month paywall, as Eurosport coverage to end and future of free-to-air Tour de France remains unclear

The kicker is that those interested in just watching cycling will have to shell out the full premium price for the entire TNT Sports subscription package, which also includes Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, Premiership Rugby, MotoGP, UFC and boxing, meaning that the price goes from £6.99-a-month to an “extremely disappointing” £30.99-a-month.

This marks the latest in a series of steps that have left watching pro cycling in a sticky situation, first with Warner Bros shutting down GCN+ citing “changing media landscape”, and then the news that ITV will not broadcast Tour de France from 2026, as Warner Bros Discovery signed on exclusive rights until “at least 2030” on Eurosport, leaving free-to-air coverage of one of the world’s biggest sporting events in jeopardy.

> “Putting cycling behind a paywall is not how to grow the sport”: Fans react to “awful” and “disgraceful” news of ITV losing Tour de France rights, making Eurosport the exclusive UK broadcaster

The news hasn’t done much to win over fans who have already expressed disappointment at the state of things, with many road.cc readers reaching out and commenting on our social media posts claiming they are about to cancel their subscriptions — if they haven’t already.

Tony Weston wrote on Facebook: “Just cancelled my subscription. Can’t justify this kind of price hike when only interested in cycling,” while J-P Martins confirmed doing the same, adding: “In the past few years I've watched all three major tours, either live or in close catch-up, all the one-day classics, and a fair few cyclocross races.

“Reminds me of Test cricket, which I used to follow avidly when on free-to-air and haven’t seen since, or the Premiership, or international rugby. I love sports but a 10x price hike to £30.99-a-month — just no way does that fit my budget or discretionary spend plans.”

Dr Paul Johnson emailed road.cc saying: “In essence, if I want sports access I’ll have to move from the current cost of £6.99 a month to £30.99 a month, which is frankly beyond my means. Bearing in mind the apparent lack of free-to-air access for the tour de France from next year, this’ll be a further blow to anyone who is subscribing for cycling. I don’t want or watch the other sports, so it seems like an exploitation of current subscribers. Big sigh.”

Meanwhile, Yavor Mitev commented: “Another one of those great facepalm moments that ‘grow the sport’…”

What do you think about the pricing change and the future of watching pro cycling? Are you happy to subscribe to TNT Sports or are you planning to cancel your subscription — and if it’s the latter, how do you plan to watch cycling? As always, we are interested in your answers, so let us know in the comments!

17:24
Cycling group accuses council of forcing cyclists onto "dangerous, traffic-choked" road, as "anti-social behaviour" and "security" fears see plan for cycle route link scrapped
Holt Road cycling scheme (Norfolk County Council)

> Cycling group accuses council of forcing cyclists onto "dangerous, traffic-choked" road, as "anti-social behaviour" and "security" fears see plan for cycle route link scrapped

16:34
2024 Tour de France peloton (ASO/Charly Lopez)
“You destroyed Eurosport and are doing your utmost to destroy cycling”: Eurosport’s comment section flooded with fans ripping into Warner Bros Discovery

There’s hardly been an easier consensus on a controversial pricing decision by a conglomerate, and while we don’t really know what Warner Bros Discovery were thinking when they decided to neuter Eurosport and migrate all its offerings to TNT Sports, increasing the price by an astonishing 342 per cent, we at least know how fans feel about it.

road.cc readers are continuing to share their thoughts on the topic, but now, the sprint finish of the first stage of the AlUla Tour posted by Eurosport on Instagram has attracted fans disappointed and exasperated by the announcement that they’ll need to pay £30.99 per month instead £6.99 — and they are going off.

“Thanks for making it more expensive to watch cycling in the UK.”

“This will be about as much as most folk will see of next season. Warner Bros are taking the mickey. Pure greed.”

“I did wonder if this would happen. Hugely disappointed cycling fans being expected to change from £7 to £31 per month to watch cycling, hence the anger. Absolutely NO justification other than greed. And very, very few are going to pay that much.”

Meanwhile, cycling writer, journalist and photographer Shane Stokes wrote: “Shame on you, Discovery and Warner. You destroyed Eurosport and are doing your utmost to destroy cycling.”

Ouch…

16:19
Who let the dog out? Stray dog finds itself in the thick of action at the AlUla Tour

No, I’m not singing the song. I’m genuinely asking. Because a stray dog found its way into the peloton and almost caused a scene at the AlUla Tour…

16:05
Tim Merlier takes sprint victory at stage 1 of the AlUla Tour

The AlUla Tour, the five-day stage race in Saudi which is more often than not a haven for sprinters, kicked off with Soudal Quick-Step’s Tim Merlier beating outJuan Sebastian Molano and Maikel Zijlaard to clinch victory in the first stage.

“It’s always nice to start the season with a win. It’ll motivate the team,” the European champion said after adding a third triumph to his two victories in the AIUIa Tour in 2024.

“It was as always, quite nervous in the first race of the season, it's difficult to do things perfectly but I think we did well.”

“At 1.8 kilometres to go I lost Bert [Van Lerberghe, leadout man] a bit, but then in the U-turn I was back on his wheel. He was in the wind for almost one kilometre so that was a perfect job on his part.”

15:34
“I enjoy the sport a lot more now… Earlier you were just tired all the time”: Simon Yates hails cycling’s “carb revolution” for helping with fatigues and reducing bonks

Simon Yates says the days of bonking mid-ride are almost behind the pro peloton, thanks to a carb-fueling revolution that has transformed the sport in recent years. Speaking to VeloNews, the 2018 Vuelta a España winner opened up about how new nutrition strategies are helping riders push harder and recover faster than ever.

“I enjoy the sport a lot more now,” Yates said. “Before this huge carb boom came around, it was the opposite. It was low-carb, saving your carbs, and that was hard not just on the mind, but on your body.

“Earlier you were just completely tired all the time. You’re fatigued all the time.” The revolution Yates is talking about comes down to carbs — and lots of them. In the past, riders were told to stick to around 60 grams of carbs per hour during hard efforts. But these days, with dual-source carb formulas combining glucose and fructose, riders can take in up to 120 grams per hour without feeling sick.

“It used to be a lot of low-carb stuff,” Yate said. “Two eggs for breakfast and off your pop, see you later, five-six hours, water in the bottles. Now we have a mountain of rice for breakfast, it’s changed. Now it is all high carbs.”

> Fasted training doesn't make you faster: Study from researchers including Tadej Pogačar's nutritionist suggests high-carb rides deliver similar results

He added that these changes have made cycling more enjoyable, not just more competitive. “No one bonks anymore. You never see anyone bonking.”

simon yates scott addict1

With the help of his new Visma–Lease a Bike, the 32-year-old Brit is hoping to give it all in his later chapter of the career. “Before I started working with my new coach, I would have also probably said there was not much room to improve. They have the opposite opinion,” he said. “I am trusting them and I’m also hoping for the same.

“They think with the way they work and their philosophy, and with what you’ve been doing – and there was nothing wrong with what I did — they just suggested that with a few tweaks there can be some nice gains there. To put a number on it? It’s impossible.

“They have a very different philosophy here on training, nutrition, equipment, everything. So I hope that can bring me to the level that I want to be at,” he said. “We’ll have to wait until the racing starts. I really don’t know.

“Is that enough? Maybe I am just not good enough, but I hope so.”

> How to eat right for sportives and long rides

14:29
“Why do cyclists sometimes not use the separated lanes, you ask?”

Why do cyclists sometimes not use the separated lanes, you ask? 🤔 #yegbike

[image or embed]

— Connor M (@nunymare.bsky.social) 28 January 2025 at 05:40

12:40
Cyclists to face education course or fine for 10 new offences — including "dangerous" riding, cycling "without due care and attention" and riding without lights at night
Cyclists at traffic lights, London © Simon MacMichael

> Cyclists to face education course or fine for 10 new offences — including "dangerous" riding, cycling "without due care and attention" and riding without lights at night

12:30
Wout van Aert ordered to pay €662,000 for “wrongly” leaving former team mid-season and joining Visma-Lease a Bike in 2018

The Antwerp Court of Cassation has ruled in favour of Sniper Cycling BVBA, the parent organisation of Wout van Aert’s former team, in the long-running case of the Belgian rider rather controversially leaving Verandas Willems–Crelan mid-season in 2018 to join Visma–Lease a Bike.

It was confirmed yesterday that the three-time cyclocross world champion has now been ordered to pay €662,000 for “wrongly” terminating his contract with his former employer, reports Velo.

2025 Rouvy x Wout van Aert

Despite being touted as a big move in the Belgian cycling scene, with Van Aert tipped to become the next superstar with Visma, Nick Nuyens, manager of the Sniper Cycling group, wasn’t too happy with his decision, and ended up filing a petition in the same year, which has finally reached a resolution after much back-and-forth between different courts.

According to Nuyens, the move was unlawful and demonstrated “a breach of trust” by the employee towards the employer. His lawyers initially argued for a €1.2 million compensation, however, the Labor Court in Antwerp tried to settle the case with a €662k amount, ruling in Nuyens’ favour.

He appealed the decision to the Court of Cassation seeking the full amount, however, the court has refused to order further compensation but held up the original amount, which Van Aert will now have to pay to his former team boss.

The official ruling read: “On 13 January 2025, the Court of Cassation ruled in the case of cyclist Wout van Aert against his former employer/cycling team. The Court of Cassation rejected the cassation appeals of both parties against the judgment of the Antwerp Labour Court of 9 June 2021.

“With that judgment, the Labour Court sentenced Wout van Aert to pay a severance payment of 662,041.31 euros because he had wrongly terminated his employment contract for urgent reasons.”

11:49
German Cycling confirm riders injured were from national track cycling team
11:01
Some much-needed source of laughter on this confusing, bizarre day in the world of pro cycling...

You might know Reflex Nopinz, the road racing team of which road.cc’s video lead Jamie is a  part of, and they’ve knocked it out of the park with this post…

10:37
Two cycle lanes, Jeremy? That’s insane: Cyclists confused at New York path with two bike lanes next to each other… for faster and slower riders (apparently)

While some of us might be struggling with finding a decent bike lane to ride on here in the UK, the Yanks are apparently getting two lanes — believe it or not — to segregate slower and faster riders…

A picture shared by Alex Attinson on social media showed the slightly confusing infrastructure from Prospect Park in New York, with a short dashed line and two cyclist symbols on either side of it — although with different arrows.

Prospect Park two bike lanes, New York (image: @alexatt.bsky.social‬ on Bluesky)

“It’s generally assumed to mean fast to the left, slow to the right, but it cracks me up,” Attinson wrote.

Trust me, I am as confused as you are, but if I had to guess, it’s probably more of an indication to riders about which side of the road to stay on depending on their speed, rather than two distinct lanes.

But of course, someone had to come in and make a Zwift joke, and it was Ben Finch who pounced: “They give you a speed boost if you hit them just right.”

10:10
Boost to cycling sales sees Halfords upgrade profit expectation
Halfords barrier logo 3x2 (copyright Simon MacMichael)

> Boost to cycling sales sees Halfords upgrade profit expectation

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 as a news writer after completing his masters in journalism from Cardiff University. His dissertation focused on active travel, which soon threw him into the deep end of covering everything related to the two-wheeled tool, and now cycling is as big a part of his life as guitars and football. He has previously covered local and national politics for Voice Cymru, and also likes to write about science, tech and the environment, if he can find the time. Living right next to the Taff trail in the Welsh capital, you can find him trying to tackle the brutal climbs in the valleys.

kevgravelkev | 1 hour ago
Just cancelled my Discovery+ £6.99 pcm subscription. It's bad enough that it almost doubled in price after the GCN+ fiasco but I just cannot afford £30.99. I'm going to miss the cyclocross. 

bobbinogs | 1 hour ago
Dreadful news breaking:

https://news.sky.com/story/cycling-team-rushed-to-hospital-after-being-h...

Sorry, just seen the earlier post on here.

mdavidford | 3 hours ago
Re. two lanes - given the US attitudes towards their military, I reckon the lane on the right is reserved for those of rank Corporal or above.

belugabob replied to mdavidford | 3 hours ago
mdavidford wrote:

Re. two lanes - given the US attitudes towards their military, I reckon the lane on the right is reserved for those of rank Corporal or above.

Well, the cyclist symbols do see to be wearing military hats

Clem Fandango | 3 hours ago
in other news https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2025/jan/28/wimbledon-school-crash-driver-arrested-in-reopened-investigation

Avatar
NickSprink | 5 hours ago

Avatar
I've seen cycling on Paramount + (via Sky), but with no English commentary.   Is this affected?

Also if I subscribed to a VPN, for security of course, could I get the cycling through Sporza?

Avatar
Cycling coverage on VRT (Vlaamse Television, of which Sporza is a part) is great, and with the right VPN can be accessible.

Avatar
Paul J replied to Kapelmuur | 1 hour ago

half_wheel79 | 6 hours ago 

I just hope Tiz Cycling can keep offering live streams.

Avatar
Wimbledon school crash driver arrested in reopened investigation

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2025/jan/28/wimbledon-school-crash-driver-arrested-in-reopened-investigation

Avatar
In Scotland, saying "medical episode" or even just "I can't remember" is normally the end of the matter.  Even with more victims, and later evidence that the above was cobblers.

chrisonabike replied to brooksby | 6 hours ago

In Scotland, saying "medical episode" or even just "I can't remember" is normally the end of the matter

Polis Scotland is really challenging Lancashire Constabulary for the UK Police Dodging Champions title. It rermains to be seen which is the most successful strategy: making it difficult to report/ upload videos, or just binning reports when they're made while fobbing off the reporter with 'we'll get right on it'

wtjs replied to chrisonabike | 5 hours ago

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cvgwp4059xgo

Quote:

Meanwhile, Yavor Mitev commented: “Another one of those great facepalm moments that ‘grow the sport’…”

Ah, but they misunderstand.  The companies that own the sports, and the companies that own the rights to broadcast the sports, really couldn't give a monkey's --- about the so-called "fans".  Same in football, same in rugby, same in cricket.  Clearly, same in cycling.

The sport is just another asset, another income stream.

brooksby | 7 hours ago 

I imagine Soudal and the other non-sportswashing team sponsors care, assuming this is a global move.  

Edit: It is a UK-only move.  Sorry to say, but it's hard to see what the *sponsor- and advertiser-relevant* demographic is that's going to be too upset by this.  The people they care about (i.e. the not-real-cyclists demonised by the comments section under the road.cc review of any expensive new product) will pay the fee - it;s just another box to tick along with all the other monthlies.

panda replied to brooksby | 5 hours ago

What's the alternative - raise taxes so that more is shown on a wider range of BBC channels?

"What we’ve looked at is creating value for money, taking the most premium sports properties as possible and creating the adjacency, creating a sports ecosystem where you get value" Scott Young, WBD Sports Europe

https://www.cyclingweekly.com/news/eurosport-is-closing-down-in-the-uk-c...

richliv replied to brooksby | 2 hours ago

This is the end for cycling as anything more than a niche spectator sport. They have seriously overestimated the numbers who would be willing to spaff that kind of cash monthly. I wouldn't, for one, much as I enjoy TdF highlights etc.

richliv wrote:

Value for who exactly?.

brooksby replied to richliv | 1 hour ago 

Gimpl | 7 hours ago

Surreyrider replied to Gimpl | 3 hours ago

Latest Comments

 