Live blog

I lost my Strava KOM to someone who 'cycled' from London to Newcastle in six hours; New York's viral number plate clearer helps more motorists; Epic adventures; "Dame Vivienne Westwood: designer, punk, cyclist" + more on the live blog

It's the final live blog of 2022... Dan Alexander is here, no longer fuelled by the long-since empty Quality Street tin, to take us into 2023...
Fri, Dec 30, 2022 09:16
16
09:00
I lost my Strava KOM to someone who 'cycled' from London to Newcastle in six hours

Humour me on this one please, I don't have enough KOMs for losing one not to be a mildly traumatic experience...

Strava KOM email

So, once the initial shock of the dreaded Uh oh! email had faded I took a closer look, naturally, just to make sure... I mean it can't just be that someone stronger did it faster, can it? That's too logical, there must be something else at play...

Luckily for me, there was...

Strava activity flagged
 Having rung Dave Brailsford with a tip-off about a British-based rider who'd win the Tour (and every other big race) for the next ten years the conclusion was drawn that my KOM had not been stolen by the fastest person to ever ride a bicycle...

While we neither know (or suspect anyone cares what the mode of transport was here) we've been here before. Back in September we reported that Strava KOMs were being nabbed by motorcyclists clocking speeds as fast as 112mph, raising road safety concerns.

> Why can't Strava stop motorbike riders nicking KOMs? Plus tech nerd-out with Silca's CEO on the road.cc Podcast

Strava confirmed: "The Ride activity type is for conventional human-powered bicycles (including recumbents) riding outdoors. Do not use this activity type if your activity includes data recorded while driving a car, motorcycle, pacing a vehicle, using an electric bike, or another electric-assisted vehicle, using a non-traditional bicycle with full fairings or aerodynamic modifications including velomobiles, or using a GPS simulator programme for virtual riding. 

"Please note that motorcycle activities are not allowed on Strava and cannot use the Ride or E-Bike activity types."

17:08
15:58
Some more of your Strava thoughts

Back in September we asked Strava about the issue of KOMs being taken by people in motor vehicles...

We were told: "Being part of the Strava community is a commitment to respect: we respect each other, ourselves and the rules. When we all share mutual respect, we all win. Read our community standards here

"That means that we rely on our global community to help us monitor the integrity of our segments and leaderboards. We ask our athletes to flag anything that doesn’t match our community standards – including mechanical cheating – which will be addressed.

"Strava values sportsmanship and fair play, and we want members of our community to earn spots on the leaderboards through clear and safe competition."

15:41
Wout wins again — more enthralling festive cyclocross action

Four in a row...

Three Brits in the top ten, with Cameron Mason following Pidcock home in fourth before Thomas Mein took sixth, but the win once again goes to Van Aert... 

15:11
Police Scotland urge use of BikeRegister
Police Scotland (via Twitter)

Police in Scotland are just one of the forces using the Bike Register app to help return stolen bicycles to their owners and have urged riders to register their bikes with the website.

In short, it allows officers to run a VIN of any bike they find to establish the actual owner. Sergeant Carly Bryce, from Police Scotland’s Acquisitive Crime Team, told ITV: "Allowing us to help the public mark and register their bikes, but up until recently whenever we came across a potentially lost or stolen cycle, we would have to contact Bike Register directly and get them to check if the bike was on the database.

"Thanks to the development of the app for police mobile devices, we can instantaneously carry out a check ourselves and if the bike is registered and found to be in the possession of someone who is not the owner, we can respond swiftly and appropriately.

"We know that bikes are an expensive commodity and the last thing anyone wants to think about it their valued present, training equipment or mode of transport being lost or stolen, but should such an issue arise, it’s really important that the bike is registered on the database."

We'll leave it to you to decide if enough is done to stop bike thefts at source...

14:32
Muddy magic meme

Go on, have a meme, it is Friday afternoon after all... 

13:53
13:43
2 Bikes 1 Wheelchair is complete — Francis and Justin reach LA 3,000 miles later... with more than £137,000 now raised for Get Kids Going!

How's this for a finale to the series? Pretty perfect, I'd say...

The JustGiving page for the challenge is now at £137,767, at the time of writing... You can find out all the info about Get Kids Going! and donate here...

12:29
Your comments

Grahamd noted the police might be interested in the top speed, while Fursty Ferret now wants to go give the KOM a try...

Confession time: my best was assisted by a conveniently timed slow-accelerating HGV as the perfect lead-out man... go flag me if you wish, I won't be offended, and can give it a flat-out 'natural' effort once the Christmas fitness has shifted... despite the faux-outrage in my earlier post trust me, I won't be losing any sleep over a Strava KOM...

General Zod: "It's a complete pain in the arse. Half the segments on my ride to work have the top few slots taken by people doing three figure speeds. Constantly flagging them is a time-consuming exercise. Strava's algorithm should easily be able to screen impossible segment times."

12:03
BINGO!!!

It's a full house... 

11:32
11:25
Wout van Aert: "The whole woke debate sometimes goes too far"
Wout van Aert, Dublin UCI Cyclocross World Cup 2022 (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

[📷: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com]

Wout van Aert sat down with Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad to answer some quick-fire questions on the year past... answering one on the most regrettable part of 2022?

"The whole woke debate. I sometimes see it going the wrong way. You have to be so careful with what opinion you express these days. Not even having an opinion is often wrong. You have to shout very loudly: I am woke. Otherwise you are almost by definition discriminatory. The best example is the Zwarte Piet discussion. I never used to associate that with oppression of anyone. It really bothers me that all this is being added nowadays."

And who was Wout most annoyed by in 2022?

"That can be none other than Vladimir Putin? I already referred to it after my victory in the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. A war in Europe, not even that far from Belgium. It is unbelievable that this is still possible in this day and age."

11:23
Top 7 Paid & Free Indoor Cycling Apps | Zwift alternatives compared

10:43
"Dame Vivienne Westwood: designer, punk, cyclist"

Just two of the many tributes to the pioneering British fashion designer who died yesterday aged 81... 

10:07
10:05
Epic adventures: Jo takes on the new North Downs Way Riders' Route by bike
North Downs Way Riders’ Route - Whoop.jpeg

> Taking on the new North Downs Way Riders' Route by bike

09:38
New York's viral number plate clearer helps more motorists

Keep tuning in to our podcast for more from Gersh in the new year... 

While we're on the topic...

09:32
"What is it, the Tour de France? It's ridiculous"
Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

