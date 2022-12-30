I lost my Strava KOM to someone who 'cycled' from London to Newcastle in six hours; New York's viral number plate clearer helps more motorists; Epic adventures; "Dame Vivienne Westwood: designer, punk, cyclist" + more on the live blog

Humour me on this one please, I don't have enough KOMs for losing one not to be a mildly traumatic experience...

So, once the initial shock of the dreaded Uh oh! email had faded I took a closer look, naturally, just to make sure... I mean it can't just be that someone stronger did it faster, can it? That's too logical, there must be something else at play...

Luckily for me, there was...

Having rung Dave Brailsford with a tip-off about a British-based rider who'd win the Tour (and every other big race) for the next ten years the conclusion was drawn that my KOM had not been stolen by the fastest person to ever ride a bicycle...

While we neither know (or suspect anyone cares what the mode of transport was here) we've been here before. Back in September we reported that Strava KOMs were being nabbed by motorcyclists clocking speeds as fast as 112mph, raising road safety concerns.

Strava confirmed: "The Ride activity type is for conventional human-powered bicycles (including recumbents) riding outdoors. Do not use this activity type if your activity includes data recorded while driving a car, motorcycle, pacing a vehicle, using an electric bike, or another electric-assisted vehicle, using a non-traditional bicycle with full fairings or aerodynamic modifications including velomobiles, or using a GPS simulator programme for virtual riding.

"Please note that motorcycle activities are not allowed on Strava and cannot use the Ride or E-Bike activity types."