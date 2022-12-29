The Sun blasts unopened cycleway claimed to put “kids in danger” … with photos of car-choked road outside school

The Sun newspaper has slammed an unopened cycleway outside a school for putting “kids in danger” because of people riding bikes as though they were competing in the Tour de France – with its report accompanied by pictures of traffic jams at the same location, which as some social media users have pointed out suggests where the real risk to children on roads lies.

The Sun reports that the cycle lane is being built on Durham Road in Houghton le Spring, and passes a cul-de-sac that leads to St Michael’s Catholic Primary School – although the entrance to the educational establishment does not lie on the main road.

The newspaper claims that despite the cycle lane not being due for completion until next year, some people are complaining of cyclists there riding as though they are competing in the Tour de France, or are cycling with complete disregard for children’s safety.

However, none of the nine photographs accompanying the newspaper’s article shows anyone on a bike, but four of them reveal chaotic scenes of motor vehicles blocking the road.

One of those bears the caption, “Cyclists reportedly whizz down the half-mile stretch near the school,” while another, in which at least 20 motor vehicles are visible, maintains that “Parents say they fear for their kids' lives at drop-off and pick-up times.”

A third, showing bumper-to-bumper motor traffic, quotes local councillor Wendy Willis as saying, “What is it, the Tour de France? It's ridiculous,” while another highlights “traffic chaos” around the school.

The lack of cyclists – and huge volume of motor vehicles – was swiftly picked up by Twitter users, with one saying: “A real photo and a real caption from a Sun article about a cycle lane causing danger to children on the school run. Just wow.”

Another wrote: “The traffic chaos is being blamed on cyclists. Of which there are none in any of the photos,” adding, “Why do cyclists get blamed for shit like this?”

Nevertheless, several parents of children at the school claimed that the cycle lane would put youngsters in danger – since drivers would not be able to see them.

One said: “I’m concerned about the children walking alongside the bikes. Because the road is so narrow, crossing it is now dangerous, especially for the children walking by themselves through the traffic.

“Children don't always look when they're crossing the road and they could get hurt. They could be hit by a bike on the path or get hurt while crossing the road.”

It may not be the most egregious case of misreporting in The Sun’s history – although one Twitter user did wonder whether the choice of photos may have reflected one of the newspaper’s picture editors having an attack of common sense.

Not mentioned in the story is the fact that many local authorities around the country are tackling the problem of motor traffic congestion outside schools at dropping-off and picking-up time by designating the roads they are on as school streets at those times of day, something that also makes it safer for pupils to cycle, walk or scoot to their schools – and is being encouraged by the government.

The cycleway is being built by Sunderland City Council with the help of funding from the Department for Transport’s Transforming Cities Fund.

A spokesperson from the city council said: “We have seen some temporary traffic disruption as work continues on creating a new shared pedestrian and cycleway facility that will link Durham to Sunderland city centre and beyond.

“Once complete, it will provide safe designated pedestrian/cycle routes as low carbon transport links, while improving road safety for all users.

“Council officers are proactively working with those directly affected to address their concerns and are specifically prioritising working with the school to support their travel plan and drop off/pick up management.

“To formalise the parking arrangements and prevent obstructive parking, the city council has introduced an Experimental Traffic Regulation Order (ETRO) in the area and made off-street parking available close by.

“This is to encourage parents to use the shared cycle and pedestrian facility and ensure the safety of the children, as well as providing safe and managed parking areas.

"Parking will be monitored, and enforcement carried out where necessary, to encourage motorists to use the facilities provided.

“We would like to thank all highway users for their patience while this phase of the works is carried out.

“Works to Old Durham Road are scheduled to be substantially complete by the end of this month, and the overall scheme is scheduled to be completed in late spring next year,” they added.