London driver rams cyclist after traffic light filter turns green (+ video, includes swearing)

A cyclist in London who had not realised that a left-hand filter traffic signal had turned green because he was unable to see it from his position behind the advanced stop line has posted a video to Twitter of the moment he was rammed from behind by a driver.

The incident, which highlights how poor junction design can put cyclists in danger, happened where Cedars Road meets the A3 at Clapham Common North Side, and while the cyclist was shaken up, luckily he was uninjured.

Video of the incident was posted to the social network by user Riviera Rider, who said that the driver, who leant on the vehicle’s horn before then driving into the rear wheel of the bike, “was enraged that I failed to notice the green left filter arrow whilst in the ASL.”

Explaining the background to the incident, he said he was “waiting in ASL in left lane (left/right lanes only, no ahead lane for cyclists going onto cycle track). Was looking at furthest light away and didn’t realise there was a left filter arrow. Cyclist told me that’s why he [the driver] was beeping, but was rammed before could move.

He said that “very disappointingly,” the Metropolitan Police Service had decided that there was “insufficient evidence for prosecution,” although Met Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist, in a reply to the tweet, asked Riviera Rider to send him a direct message so he could look into the issue.

While Riviera Rider said he was looking at the traffic light ahead of him, rather than the one to the left, the image below, from Google Street View, shows how the hoods on the latter make it difficult to see any of the three main signal lights when positioned immediately behind the advanced stop line – and near impossible to see the left-hand filter arrow.

And while the left filter arrow can be seen on the video from the bar-mounted camera, it’s likely that the higher position of the rider’s head means that in any event it may well have been obscured from his point of view.

One thing that the video also highlights is how essential early start bicycle-only traffic lights are for cyclists in junctions such as this, where drivers can only turn left or right, but cyclists are permitted to ride straight on, in this case to take the cycle path across Clapham Common.

Such lights, which are nowadays installed as standard on the segregated cycling infrastructure being rolled out across London, play a vital role in minimising conflict between cyclists and motorists – particularly at locations where there is no dedicated lane for someone on a bike who wants to go straight ahead, as Riviera Rider pointed out to one Twitter user replying to him.

There was no “right” lane for me: only left/right turn lanes. The design of the junction and positon of ASL for cyclists made it hard to see the green arrow. No thought was given at design stage to cyclists going straight on at this junction. — Riviera Rider (@RiderRiviera) December 28, 2022

The footage was captured by a forward-facing camera, and some suggested that in circumstances such as these, a rear-facing camera may have proved more valuable in terms of evidence – and Riviera Rider has now put one on his shopping list.