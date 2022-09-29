Why can't Strava stop motorbike riders nicking KOMs? Plus tech nerd-out with Silca's CEO on the road.cc Podcast

On episode 35 of the road.cc Podcast, George is joined by myself and our resident record breaker Matt Page to discuss an issue that is less about losing out on Strava leaderboards, and everything to do with preventing danger on our roads.

Listen to the road.cc Podcast on Apple Podcasts

Listen to the road.cc Podcast on Spotify

Listen to the road.cc Podcast on Amazon Music

It all started when Matt noticed some of his own KOMs were getting stolen by Strava users posting rides with absurd average speeds, and top speeds as high as 112mph... and when it came to flagging this to the world's largest social fitness platform, he discovered there was no way of reporting the activity for what it really is: putting other road users in danger.

> Strava KOMS are being hijacked by motorbikers going as fast as 112mph

Should Strava be doing more to stop their platform from being used in this way? Could they even work with local authorities? We discuss what we'd like to see happen, but here's the statement we got back from Strava in the meantime:

Being part of the Strava community is a commitment to respect: we respect each other, ourselves and the rules. When we all share mutual respect, we all win. Read our community standards here. That means that we rely on our global community to help us monitor the integrity of our segments and leaderboards. We ask our athletes to flag anything that doesn’t match our community standards – including mechanical cheating – which will be addressed. Strava values sportsmanship and fair play, and we want members of our community to earn spots on the leaderboards through clear and safe competition."

Part 2 of this episode is also part 2 of Dave's extensive interview with Josh Poertner, CEO of bike accessories and technology maestros Silca, and if it's an epic bike tech nerd-out you're after then you've come to the right place. Find out why Josh thinks 3D printing is "100% without a doubt the future of how everything will be made", hear some predictions on what decade you'll be buying your first 3D-printed bike and eavesdrop on some hardcore tyre pressure chat...

Laka bike insurance

Collective bicycle cover by Laka exists to rewrite the rules of insurance so it's something people stand with, not against. Laka has been voted best cycle insurance provider for the last four years running - no excess, no depreciation, no contract, no funky fine print and a five-star customer service.

To find out more visit: laka.co

Offer code: ROADCCPOD30 for 30 days free bicycle insurance (new customers only)