Police seize e-bike spotted racing uphill at 30mph; Headteacher welcomes packed bike sheds at start of term; Paralympic positivity; Ineos sign another promising talent; BBC reporter's news from the cycle path is back + more on the live blog

It's not just new Dura-Ace and Ultegra coming out of Shimano this week...its PRO sub-brand has all sorts of new stuff, including tools and a couple of new bag ranges too.

Let's start with the bags. There's a Discover range, aimed at those who wanted to do a bit more exploring on their rides. This features a handlebar bag, frame bag and saddle pack options. There's also a performance range with less bulky saddle bags in a range of sizes, as well as a simple tool wrap.

What are you going to put in your saddle bag? Tools probably. And guess what? There's some new Shimano Pro tools out too. It's almost like they've planned this.

The smart bottle cage is what caught my eye when scanning the new products...it combines a bottle cage with an integrated storage solution to keep a few of those pesky spares out the way at the bottom of your frame. Pro says your mini tools can slot into the base, while a mini pump, CO2 cartridge or tyre levers fit either side.