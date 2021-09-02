Video: Cyclist straps jet engine to his bike – and hits 133kph

A cyclist in Taiwan has hit 133kph on his bike – after strapping a jet engine to the back of his bike.
It took the rider, a 37-year-old man named Wang, less than 30 seconds to reach his top speed, reports Taiwan News. Afterwards he said he was “shocked,” and had not expected the bike to go so fast.
With the fuel propelling him contained in a 700ml water bottle and a burn rate of 1.1 litres a minute, perhaps fortunately for the cyclist it ran out before he could go even faster.
The jet engine was one originally intended to be used in a radio-controlled aircraft – something Wang dreamed of owning when he was younger – and he had a custom rack made to secure it to his bike.
It’s quite a sight as he zooms up the road – startling a nearby dog on the way as he gets up to speed.
After the video went viral, police in Tainan warned Wang over potential traffic violations, although apparently the law is unclear on permitted modifications to bicycles.
However, reportedly mindful that he might inspire others to stick a jet engine on the back of a bike, he’s been given seven days to satisfy police that is bike is fully street-legal.
He is said to have researched how to go about building his jet-powered bike by studying videos online – and we imagine as part of that, he’ll have come across madcap British inventor Colin Furze and his converted Raleigh Shopper, which is now getting on for 40 million views on YouTube.
> Video: Jet-powered Raleigh shopper
While 133kph is certainly fast, it was less than two weeks ago that Adam Blythe claimed to have beat that on a bike without a jetpack strapped to it by hitting 136kph according to his SRM head unit... wonder what Wang's contraption could get up to on a descent?
This is correct - it was almost inevitable that the lorry would follow the car and the cyclist should have anticipated it as a matter of common...
Yes. I have a BOB Yak which came with a qr skewer, which works great for my road bike Have just updated my MTB, so had to by a custom thru axle...
It's the material that holds the plate that can be less strong. Currently there's an entire tube that needs to give before the clamp can entirely...
Lovely bike but that rear mudguard mount is a bit scruffy. I have a bike with a threaded sleve instead so from the angle that this pic is taken...
It's not possible to hold the traffic behind here as the central hatched section provides easily enough space to pass even of you are primary in...
You appear to be entirely devoid of understanding how people actually cogntively function....
Interesting stuff. Well, something else to fret about. I have SPD-SL pedals on all my bikes that have clipless pedals - including my tourer -...
Oh very, very good sir, chapeau!
Critical differences:...
John Stevenson appears to be spot on They didn't even bother designing a new rotor, just bunged on the MTB one