news
Casualty
Greater Manchester Metrolink tram (licensed CC BY-SA 2.0 on Flickr by Tom Page)

Child cyclist aged 10 in life-threatening condition after Manchester tram collision

Youngster airlifted to hospital after incident on Wednesday evening in Tameside
by Simon_MacMichael
Fri, Sep 03, 2021 12:24
1

A ​10-year-old boy is in a life-threatening condition following a collision involving a tram in Tameside, Greater Manchester.

The crash happened just before 7.30pm on the evening of Wednesday 1 September, according to Greater Manchester Police.

The incident happened on Droylsden Road, Audenshaw and the child was taken to hospital by air ambulance with a serious head injury.

Police Sergeant Andrew Page of GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are currently with the young boy who remains in hospital receiving urgent medical attention.

“Our main priority at this stage is establishing the full circumstances surrounding this collision so we can provide his family with the answers they need.

“This collision occurred early evening on a relatively busy road so we're confident there are people who may have witnessed the collision or be holding information or footage that could greatly assist our enquiries.

“We would urge anyone who thinks they be able to assist to get in touch as a matter of urgency."

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Greater Manchester Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741 or the non-emergency number 101 quoting incident 2747 of 01/09/21.

Alternatively, details can be passed via the force’s LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk or via the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

In 2016, 51-year-old former soldier Martin Hughes died following a crash involving a tram in Wythenshawe.

Besides trams, the tracks they run on are a significant source of serious injuries to cyclists according to data from Edinburgh – where injured riders have won damages in civil actions after being injured in such incidents – and, most recently, Dublin.

In 2017, medical student Zhi Min Soh was killed in Edinburgh after one of the wheels of her bike became lodged in a tram track, causing her to fall into the path of a tour minibus, sustaining fatal injuries.

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

