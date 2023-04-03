BBC Breakfast covers the Tour of Flanders… without mentioning the winners; Tadej Pogačar: great at bike racing, terrible at posting photos to social media; Catholics v 15-minute cities; Too much Kwaremont on the Kwaremont; Ronde-up + more on the live blog

Yesterday’s Tours of Flanders were something else, weren’t they?
They had basically everything you could want from a cold Sunday in early April: a frenetic and chaotic start, crosswinds and echelons, controversy (though we could have done without the mass crashes, I suppose), a trademark Koppenberg squeeze, tactical intrigue and long-range attacks from favourites, and, finally, two worthy winners and two staggering solo performances.
(SWpix/Zac Williams)
With the Flanders buzz only starting to fade away now, and with the aim of not making it a very long day on the live blog for any non-racing fans (I’m sorry), I’ve decided to compile some of the news – and memes, there are always memes – into the following Tour of Flanders round-up.
Or Ronde-up (sorry, again)…
In the midst of all the action-packed racing, yesterday proved a day of carnage for much of the peloton.
The big pile-up of the day, sparked by Bahrain-Victorious’ Filip Maciejuk’s risky off-road dash to the front (you know, the one covered by BBC Breakfast), left several riders injured.
UAE Team Emirates’ Tim Wellens – who was set to play a key role for Tadej Pogačar later on – broke his collarbone in four places, while Peter Sagan and Danny van Poppel were among those to suffer cuts and bruises which ended their race.
Ineos rider Ben Turner – whose spring campaign was already impacted by a fractured elbow sustained during a crash at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad – also sustained a radial fracture to his left arm after going down in the crash.
2022 Gent-Wevelgem winner Biniam Girmay also went down hard in a high-speed spill later in the race, spending last night in hospital with concussion, though Matej Mohorič escaped serious injuries in the same crash.
Meanwhile, the Maciejuk pile-up debate shows no signs of slowing down, as Movistar’s Carlos Verona weighed in on the controversy, and the “lack of respect” currently in the peloton:
That “lack of respect” was also witnessed up close by one fan, who assumed he was just going to have a jolly day watching the race cruise by:
Speaking of spills, Pogačar’s attack on the final ascent of the Oude Kwaremont was so powerful that it sent this fan flying backwards into a nearby table:
Or perhaps it was a case of too much Kwaremont on the Kwaremont…
And on the subject of enjoying a beverage or two on the side of a cobbled hill, André Greipel and Marcel Kittel – members of the Retired German Sprinters’ Alliance – were giving off strong ‘dad and son on a stag do’ vibes yesterday:
Oh, and did I mention Pog is king of memes?
While Lotte Kopecky is certainly the queen:
Now, that’s enough of the Ronde (for the time being, at least)…