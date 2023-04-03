BBC Breakfast covers the Tour of Flanders… without mentioning the winners; Tadej Pogačar: great at bike racing, terrible at posting photos to social media; Catholics v 15-minute cities; Too much Kwaremont on the Kwaremont; Ronde-up + more on the live blog

Yesterday’s Tours of Flanders were something else, weren’t they?

They had basically everything you could want from a cold Sunday in early April: a frenetic and chaotic start, crosswinds and echelons, controversy (though we could have done without the mass crashes, I suppose), a trademark Koppenberg squeeze, tactical intrigue and long-range attacks from favourites, and, finally, two worthy winners and two staggering solo performances.

(SWpix/Zac Williams)

With the Flanders buzz only starting to fade away now, and with the aim of not making it a very long day on the live blog for any non-racing fans (I’m sorry), I’ve decided to compile some of the news – and memes, there are always memes – into the following Tour of Flanders round-up.

Or Ronde-up (sorry, again)…

1.Congrats @TamauPogi & everyone from the team!! 😍

2.Thanks everyone for the many messages ❤️

3.Thank you to the people working in the hospitals in Oudenaarde & Herentals

4.Collarbone in 4 pieces. A lot of pain, but should already be much better in a few days. https://t.co/Xq5pxNLXK1 — Tim Wellens (@Tim_Wellens) April 3, 2023

In the midst of all the action-packed racing, yesterday proved a day of carnage for much of the peloton.

The big pile-up of the day, sparked by Bahrain-Victorious’ Filip Maciejuk’s risky off-road dash to the front (you know, the one covered by BBC Breakfast), left several riders injured.

UAE Team Emirates’ Tim Wellens – who was set to play a key role for Tadej Pogačar later on – broke his collarbone in four places, while Peter Sagan and Danny van Poppel were among those to suffer cuts and bruises which ended their race.

UPDATE: After being forced to abandon the Tour of Flanders due to a crash, @benjeturner was taken to a local hospital for imaging, which revealed a radial fracture to his left arm. Heal up quick Ben, we’ll see you back on the road very soon. pic.twitter.com/i644cWEtA7 — INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) April 3, 2023

Ineos rider Ben Turner – whose spring campaign was already impacted by a fractured elbow sustained during a crash at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad – also sustained a radial fracture to his left arm after going down in the crash.

2022 Gent-Wevelgem winner Biniam Girmay also went down hard in a high-speed spill later in the race, spending last night in hospital with concussion, though Matej Mohorič escaped serious injuries in the same crash.

Meanwhile, the Maciejuk pile-up debate shows no signs of slowing down, as Movistar’s Carlos Verona weighed in on the controversy, and the “lack of respect” currently in the peloton:

Unfortunately it is not only you taking too much risk in the bunch nowadays. This sport is getting more and more dangerous for behaviors like yours today and I hope @UCI_cycling starts to do something because there is no respect in the peloton anymore! 😞 https://t.co/eg49XpIU43 — Carlos Verona (@Carlos_Verona) April 2, 2023

That “lack of respect” was also witnessed up close by one fan, who assumed he was just going to have a jolly day watching the race cruise by:

Speaking of spills, Pogačar’s attack on the final ascent of the Oude Kwaremont was so powerful that it sent this fan flying backwards into a nearby table:

This fan was so overwhelmed at Pogačar's performance, he knocked over his lunch table!@TamauPogi had better send this man a burger! 😉 Watch the race highlights of the #RVV23 over on GCN+ 👉 https://t.co/8FSJcLL3Gx pic.twitter.com/o0kGqoTeKZ — GCN Racing (@GcnRacing) April 2, 2023

Or perhaps it was a case of too much Kwaremont on the Kwaremont…

And on the subject of enjoying a beverage or two on the side of a cobbled hill, André Greipel and Marcel Kittel – members of the Retired German Sprinters’ Alliance – were giving off strong ‘dad and son on a stag do’ vibes yesterday:

Marcel Kittel will be 35 in one month 🤯 I swear this guy stopped aging at 21 🥵 (📸 : Marcel Kittel IG) pic.twitter.com/kiJgFqySiF — Cycling What Ifs ❓ (@cyclingwhatifs) April 3, 2023

Oh, and did I mention Pog is king of memes?

While Lotte Kopecky is certainly the queen:

Who’s that with Lotte Kopecky?!?!! https://t.co/jBbI2LYPuq — The Movistarlets II (@Movistarlets2) April 2, 2023

Now, that’s enough of the Ronde (for the time being, at least)…